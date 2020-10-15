I’d swap Dan for Gladys in an instant

The only thing that concerns me about this business about Gladys Berejiklian is that it takes the focus away from Dan Andrews who is the most stupid, incompetent, dangerous political leader in Australia. It has even crossed my mind that the reason IGAG has even raised this issue at this time is for that very reason.

Andrews is responsible for a multi-billion dollar hit on the state with a massive loss of personal freedom to deal with a virus whose virility disappeared months ago. Here’s how things are:

Six more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Victoria in the past 24 hours, with no additional deaths.

A love affair between a premier and one of her MPs is so not in the same league. In the US, there is this about Joe and Hunter Biden and the attempts to suppress the story getting out:

Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to emails obtained by The Post…. Twitter and Facebook are trying to censor the story, as the Post reports.

Our politics is so twisted with irrelevancies it is amazing with really big issues downplayed. If Gladys has already broken up with this bloke, and there is no evidence she actually did anything wrong, why is this such a major story when there is Daniel Andrews and the wrecking of the Australian economy to think about instead.