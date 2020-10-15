I’d swap Dan for Gladys in an instant

The only thing that concerns me about this business about Gladys Berejiklian is that it takes the focus away from Dan Andrews who is the most stupid, incompetent, dangerous political leader in Australia. It has even crossed my mind that the reason IGAG has even raised this issue at this time is for that very reason.
Andrews is responsible for a multi-billion dollar hit on the state with a massive loss of personal freedom to deal with a virus whose virility disappeared months ago. Here’s how things are:
Six more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Victoria in the past 24 hours, with no additional deaths.
A love affair between a premier and one of her MPs is so not in the same league. In the US, there is this about Joe and Hunter Biden and the attempts to suppress the story getting out:
Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to emails obtained by The Post….
Twitter and Facebook are trying to censor the story, as the Post reports.
Our politics is so twisted with irrelevancies it is amazing with really big issues downplayed. If Gladys has already broken up with this bloke, and there is no evidence she actually did anything wrong, why is this such a major story when there is Daniel Andrews and the wrecking of the Australian economy to think about instead.
There is plenty of evidence she did wrong but many people simply prefer to look the other way, just as she did.
Teddy Bear, care to elaborate? I watched the hearings but only saw a greedy, shifty, lying rogue. He obviously deceived everyone including his ex girlfriend.
MSM miss the Dan plank chasing GB splinter. TB probably a Dan fan.
Go watch Mark Latham where he spells it out in detail.
The argument that she is not as bad as the others is also pathetic but seems to be a common theme here.
What other politicians have done is irrelevant to the issue of what she has done, and the fact that people are even comparing her to other politicians who are worse shows that they have zero argument and need to simply raise distraction squirrels.
Our politics is so twisted with irrelevancies…
100% correct.
Just look at the party affiliations:
Labor = always good and virtuous
Liberal = always evil
Democrat = always good and virtuous
Republican = always evil
I can say with absolute certainty that the global pandemic is well and truly over. How? All the technology sites etc that I visit are now all about climate change rather than the virus.
stackja maybe I simply have standards, and will not compromise them on the foolish belief that choosing the least worst option will succeed somehow, you also have provided no argument just tried to smear me as a Dan supporter, pathetic really.
If Gladys has already broken up with this bloke[irrelevant], and there is no evidence she actually did anything wrong [this is the important part], why is this such a major story
I am no defender of Lefty-Gladys (Photios’s girl) but who she bonks on her own time and on her own dime is of no interest (so long as it does not compromise the office). And of course, she is better than Dan (who isn’t?)
‘Why is this such a major story?’
Australia is a bizarre place. Forgetting to declare a bottle of wine, having a roll in the hay will get you fired (moral outrage).
Gross incompetence and overt corruption will get you sympathy and a “free pass” from a friendly and compliant political “elite” to continue your malfeasance (crickets).
We’re essentially a Kleptocracy with delusions of freedom and democracy. We have neither freedom nor democracy in this country. We are routinely tyrannised by our elected governments and their unelected bureaucracies.
Victorians don’t care who runs NSW.
Most of them have never heard of the bird.
Therefore it would be a pretty stupid issue for a distraction.
@teddy bear
‘just tried to smear me as a Dan supporter‘
Well are you?
It is irrelevant to “The Gladys Situation” but would put your criticism in context (and allow it to be completely ignored).
Anyone defending Dan in any way has nothing to contribute re: corruption.
Why are you sure that there is “no evidence” ( as distinct from proof) that she did nothing wrong? It looks like she was aware of his work with developers. This is a big issue. Gladys will be pursued for months, even years to come, making it easier for Labor to win government.
No, Gladys, we don’t want to know whether you rolled in the hay. We only want to know what political favours you did. While you rolled in the hay.
Apologies Teddy Bear.
No Terry to answer the obvious I am not a Dan supporter, if you had a basic grasp of the english language you would have understood that when I said “smear”.
John (9.29am). Apart from the very obvious lack-of-judgement issue, what gets my goat is that while Gladys was sneaking around with a bloke she doesn’t live with, she was telling all the plebs in NSW that getting within 1.5 metres of someone you don’t live with is a flamin’ crime.
You reckon she got within 1.5 metres of Darryl?
BTW: Covid19 is total BS from start to finish, so it’s purely the lying-through-the-teeth angle for me, allied with the very poor choice of squeeze.
Does NSW have the “Intimate Partner” exemption as does Victoria?
Rooting one of your Ministers who was on the take. Continuing to do so after he was outed. Irrelevant, Steve? Not even an apprehension of inpropriety. What world do you live in?
I’m not comfortable where this is going,
Well we all knew about a greedy , shifty lying rogue living in The Lodge a few years back, just which one in the partnership was the worst and both had a jolly time with not much hassle from the media. When one considers the background of one in that partnership, sacked from job , loss of registration to practice profession , slept with how many married people , shifty money used to pay for house Reno’s, so the list goes on . Gladys is a saint in comparison just like another Virgin Queen who has been admired through history.
T
EMAILS!!10-10108111!!!!!!
From a waterlogged laptop that some rando computer store guy supposedly gave to Rudy Giuliani after holding onto the files for six years. Yeah pull the other one mate, it’s got bells on that play the Russian national anthem.
You know you’re on the slippery downward slide when as a society you’ve handed politics over to the media to run, and policy matters / legislation to the courts. Courts which in some cases are the creation of destructive leftist A-Gs.
The irony. mUnT great to see your principled objection to corruption of all kinds.
HT (10.10am) Possibly NSW does. Was Darryl declared a ‘partner’? Did Gladys have a permit?
Was it possible Darryl had other squeezes on the side since he’s a certified sleazebag? Was Gladys a ‘super-spreader’ since she was up close and personal with a man-about-town like Darryl, and not letting her other dearly beloveds know?
Who cares eh? Maybe. So why the lecturing from Gladys about how us plebs were / are dangerous loons for having unauthorized contacts?
Dandemic Dan is still busily do]igging the hole he is in deeper ,in the time honoured socialist way . Watched Peta Credlin =she is digging through the mass of paperwork involved in the Rydges Hotel crisis , she is a trained ]lawyer who knows how to gather evidence to pursue the guilty. The whole Victorian State aparat must be in turmoil , waiting to see who the alp throws under the bus next . The polliecrims must be dreading Peta exposing their uselessness ,I mean where else would these tossers get a job .Peta said she will not attend the daily pressers ,she will only go when she has another nail for andrews coffin . Just thinking ,they will be shaking when she does appear , haha , they might crap their pants like that Democrim Nadler did .
Herodotus the problem in Victoria owes to the complete control the Premier exercises of the supposedly independent decision and policy-making power delegated to the public service. It has nothing whatever to do with the courts.
If bonking a crook while knowing he was one is cause for dismissal then Gladys should be shown the door. Similarly if making decisions that led to the death of citizens is cause for dismissal, and it must be, why is Dan not being shoved out too?
Why is it so hard for commentators to understand there is a ministerial code of conduct violation
before you get to whether G did “anything wrong”.
.
If you excuse the violation the have the courage to say all the paraphenalia of pecuiary interest disclosures and registers is bunkum and should be abolished.
No limits for pollies.
Australia is a bizarre place. Forgetting to declare a bottle of wine, having a roll in the hay will get you fired (moral outrage).
The only one who has successfully pulled it off was Jan Murray with John Brown , smoking dirty knickers.
Steve you have missed the point about Gladys. Certainly she has shown that she is a very competent Premier but she has been revealed as someone who has broken the code of conduct by having an affair with a crook and continuing that affair well after she knew that he was a crook. I’m a committed Liberal Party member and I would not condemn her for having an affair but this liaison of hers did not just stretch the code of conduct, it broke the code. She should resign.
Natural Instinct for some strange reason despite Glady’s track record, light rail, more toll roads for their mates, Abortion, ruinables and other green fantasies, etc, many commentators here seem to like her and will defend her any way they can, which seems to simply be by comparing her to other premiers and stating she is the least worst and somehow that makes it all good.
Steve’s take has a fairly short shelf life. Daryl Maguire is still giving evidence, and he’s pouring a Carrie-style bucket all over Gladys.
Some moralising:
Jesus once said “let he without sin cast the first stone”
Socrates once said “If what you want to tell me isn’t true, isn’t good, and isn’t even useful, why would I want to hear it?” Where would the press be today if they had to live by that question and is it not a shame that Joe Public doesn’t know to ask it? Maybe we could change the education system to add some critical thinking. Oh hang on they used to do that then took it out, dumbing down Joe Public.
See the python strike again, trying to muster up some venom. Red October had it over Monty Python by a mile, depending upon your worldview, of course. Deceived to deceivers. Corrupted to corruptors.
Biden is going down. Big Time!
Actually, he is already down and being held up by props.
Dead and buried.
The only reason Biden is running for President is he is a fill-in for the one to take his place in the aftermath.
But Trump has the snake by the tail. It’s venom has been counteracted by the antidote.
Biden to gallows!
The Democrats are going to be eviscerated. They might have to find a replacement for corrupt, lying, disabled, sleepy Joe by November 3, with what is going to be coming out.
Facebook and Twitter are interfering with US politics by suppressing information.
However, that much information is going to be released about the corrupt Democrats that Facebook and Twitter will not be able to contain it all.
Beware the jilted gangster.
Alongside the Glad Bag, we are seeing both divisions of the UniParty completely entwined with Chinese influence.
min
#3618909, posted on October 15, 2020 at 10:19 am
No comparison really between a leftard and rightard. They play using a different sheet. One uses coin and the other notes. One makes corruption seem normal. The other is stained by seeming corrupt.
The elites, in our two-tier society.
Point is sheas sleeping with a dude aleegedly facilitating dodgy entry for Chinese immigrants for money. Inckduning arrangei g for the premier to meet with visa arranging companies. Normally arranging a meeting would be ok if it was all above board, but it wasn’t, and then their is the rolling in the hay aspect. If the CCP didn’t know all about all of this and had not turned this/planned to turn this to their advantage I have a bridge to sell you.
Should not type on iPad while walking.
“Safety blanket” Dan throwing people under a bus?
Heaven forbid!
I will give you five Dans and a Mikakos for one Geoff Kennet .
But Blasey Ford’s hysterical memories were absolutely, really and truly true?
Strange world.