Mate’s Rates

Federal police have confirmed ABC journalist Dan Oakes will not be prosecuted over his reporting on alleged war crimes carried out by Australian special forces in Afghanistan.
The Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) said there was a reasonable chance of securing a conviction against Mr Oakes over the leaked classified documents that he used to form the basis of his reporting.
But the CDPP said there was no public interest in pursuing a prosecution.
So there you have it. It is now permissible to publish stolen Defence documents. No, not for you, of course. The CDPP acknowledges the law has been broken – the law enacted by a democratically elected government – and also that a conviction is highly probable. But it is setting aside the law because it is in the “public interest” that the same public’s own laws not apply to an entitled class.
Ah, the good old “public interest”. Legalese for “whatever the DPP thinks should happen, and bugger the law”.