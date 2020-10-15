Neo-Socialism

This is from the brilliant Ayan Hirsi Ali. It’s not long. Please read if you have the time:
Here are 2 nuggets:
Under a system of crony capitalism, businesses may rely on improper political connections to create cumbersome regulations that block competition. However, in a country with a functioning rule of law, a free press, and an informed public, and where corrupt officials are prosecuted, intense scrutiny of such practices can mitigate this systemic risk.
and
The neosocialism of 2020 has shifted gears from the more economically focused socialism of the twentieth century. Now it is enmeshed with the ideas of postmodernism and identity politics. This type of socialism rejects capitalism as immoral, along with notions of national borders and national sovereignty. It condemns American history, emphasizing only the darkest pages of the US experience, not the ideals to which the founding fathers aspired or which drew so many immigrants of all backgrounds over the years. “Woke” socialism is thus distinct from the socialism of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, which was heavily focused on economics and the workers’ struggle. Neosocialism carries an ostensible moral appeal for young people who may know little about history or the nature of socialism, or who are disenchanted with the current state of the world.
Sadly, this sounds all too familiar.
Yep. Fascism.
A version of totalitarian socialism where magnate corporations are co-opted into the service of government. In Nazi Germany that included many companies like Messerschmitt and Bayer. Same in Mussolini’s Italy.
Today the magnate corporations are Twitter, Facebook and Google, the Brownshirts are Antifa, and the Party is the Democrats.
Exactly.
It ain’t rocket science.
Socialism- More mutative than the Common Cold, and orders of magnitude more lethal…
Righto, new conspiracy theory, stat!
Give me control of a nation’s Twitter stream and I care not who prints its money. – Faux de Tweetschild.
that’s really the nub of the problem. Anyone who supports socialism, of the old or new flavour, is either ahistoric or just ignorant.
Struth, it IS rocket science to people who lead normal lives and aren’t really interested in politics — 80% of the population.
They aren’t political junkies like us and don’t take an interest in politics until it starts to affect them personally (i.e., lockdowns). That is our challenge: to explain politics to people without scaring them off. That way they’ll continue their interest in politics long after we are rid of fascist totalitarians like Daniel Andrews.
To quote Ayan Hirsi Ali
Socialists appear to have no idea of what socialism should look like, because those who oppose meritorious reward, only see themselves having slaves. To describe what they really intend to do, would be the end of their game.
Jeremy Corsi explains why he believes Trump is beating the socialists by revealing their real agenda.
“They Say Scandinavia But They Mean Venezuela” a 5 minute Prager U video.
I disagree … these people are perfectly happy to accept notions of “sovereignty” when it comes to EU regulations being imposed. The very first thing the CHAZ / CHOP / Whatever group in Seatle did was setup barricades and impose a border around their specially claimed territory.
There’s no fundamental principle at work with these people, merely a collection of ad-hoc tools which might involve picking up principles of convenience and then tossing them aside some other time. If you point out the hypocrisy that becomes “whataboutism” whatever that is supposed to mean. Here’s the short list which covers most of what they do:
* Always seek power over others.
* Look for ways to either co-opt or undermine established authority and institutions, by any means.
* Tell lies if that helps, and forget about it afterwards in the hope everyone else will forget.
* Where you can’t get away with outright lies, go for twisted and distorted half-truth.
* Prioritize short term tactics over long term strategy.
* Use mobs and bullying, typically by recruiting otherwise useless people and turning them into mindless drones — those who are not too bright, or with emotional difficulties, or lonely people seeking companionship, or people with substance abuse problems.
* Use simple slogans and emotional hooks: especially envy, fear, oversimplification, intimidation, quasi-religious notions of judgement day and impending doom.
Half right … actually they co-opted all institutions, including trade unions, courts and legal institutions, and to some extent even religion where they could get away with it. Lots of the Nazi symbolism was borrowed from earlier Pagan religions and a bit of it was from Christianity as well.
The important thing was no independent institution of any size, neither corporation, nor government branch, nor any other private group.
So how does this work where the press could be free but instead opt to be the crony capitalists with improper political connections in order to keep the public misinformed? Pretty slick to pull this off in an era where mass communication is so broad BTW. Must pay well for them.