The Berejiklian situation

IT was called a “dramatic day” by one ABC reporter: Gladys Berejiklian was boisterously censured in the NSW parliament yesterday and subjected to upper and lower house no-confidence motions, both of which failed on party lines. She has survived politically but her image as a Virgin Queen married to the job has taken a hit. Not one that rises to the moral status of deserved, in my opinion. Let’s just say that the 14th of October was what passes for a dramatic day in Australian politics. Whenever a non-Labor premier or prime minister is in trouble, the country’s journalists become as frisky as coked-up stallions watching Black Caviar disrobe. And that’s just the women. But the guilty party in this story is the Premier’s former partner, Daryl Maguire. His unlawful visa scam-on-the-side was one of the most egregious rackets we’ve seen from an MP in recent years. However, no evidence has emerged showing Premier Berejiklian knew about his criminal activities or enabled them in any way. On 7.30, two observers gave their exegesis of the so-called scandal. Leigh Sales began one question with, “Even if there is no evidence she did anything wrong…”

Won’t the public still be miffed, Sales continued – hopefully. Possibly so but I wouldn’t bet big money on female voters in particular turning away from a woman forced to endure humiliation of this degree thanks to the misdeeds of a boofhead boyfriend. A lot of the roundsmen who covered Ms Berejiklian’s ICAC testimony emphasised the ‘surprising’ revelation that she – Gladys Berejiklian – had a man in her life. A secret paramour. Partly, this was adolescent; like sub-seniors giggling about their cat-lady headmistress being spotted snogging the daggy IT teacher in the Sizzlers carpark on Saturday night. Only partly, though. Because the clandestine nature of the Premier’s relationship really was – and is – problematic. There can be good reasons for a couple to keep their relationship private. The most common is that the lovers are also colleagues who don’t want their decisions to be misinterpreted or resented. Unbecoming anyway in the middle-aged, it is untenable for a Treasurer.

Parliament is not a place of private business but a public institution whose two functions are law-making and accountability. Every member works for us. So it matters when the chief dispenser of monies to electorates – including her partner’s – keeps their status sub rosa for several years. While pondering this unusual affair, it occurred to me that the old banns of marriage were a very sound custom and are perhaps overdue for revival. They amounted to a declaration that ‘we’re a couple now; we live together, sleep together and will have children together; when you deal with one of us, you also deal with the other. FYI.’

Gladys and Daryl were never destined for portmanteau chic as GlaDa the power couple. It’s difficult to fathom what they were destined for when their relationship had no social – reportedly, not even familial – dimension. My impression is that Ms Berejiklian wanted the affirming consolations of intimacy but found it impossible to walk away from her hard-won image as a spinster dynamo. Given how badly things have turned out, she must be even more resolved to live that life than she was before. The romantic in me sees that as a smidgen tragic. I give the Premier real credit for not tabling the dogeared gender card yesterday – as any Labor woman in the same situation would inevitably have done. “I will not be lectured to…” Like all political careers in gormless, unprincipled contemporary Australia, Ms Berejiklian will survive not because she’s innocent or that those no-confidence motions failed. She’ll survive if polls show her position is stable. I believe they will.