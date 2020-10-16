Today in The Australian
The past week has hardly been kind on our political system’s image. In NSW, Gladys Berejiklian’s previously untarnished reputation was battered by revelations of her relationship with Daryl Maguire, a disgraced former Liberal MP.
Liberty Quote
Unlike private enterprise which quickly modifies its actions to meet emergencies — unlike the shopkeeper who promptly finds the wherewith to satisfy a sudden demand — unlike the railway company which doubles its trains to carry a special influx of passengers; the law-made instrumentality lumbers on under all varieties of circumstances at its habitual rate. By its very nature it is fitted only for average requirements, and inevitably fails under unusual requirements.— Herbert Spencer
-
Recent Comments
- Vagabond on Berejiklian and Andrews: A tale of two crises
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- pete m on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- Tailgunner on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- OldOzzie on Grifters and crooks, father and son
- Tailgunner on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- Rex Mango on Berejiklian and Andrews: A tale of two crises
- sabena on Hey, Sarah: Follow The Money
- OldOzzie on Grifters and crooks, father and son
- OldOzzie on Hey, Sarah: Follow The Money
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- OldOzzie on Berejiklian and Andrews: A tale of two crises
- Joanna on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- OldOzzie on Grifters and crooks, father and son
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- OldOzzie on Hey, Sarah: Follow The Money
- Twostix on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- OldOzzie on Hey, Sarah: Follow The Money
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- Nighthawk the Elder on Hey, Sarah: Follow The Money
-
Recent Posts
- Berejiklian and Andrews: A tale of two crises
- Hey, Sarah: Follow The Money
- Grifters and crooks, father and son
- Hey-dee ho everybody, here comes the party.
- Mate’s Rates
- David Speers compares 816 dead Victorians to Daryl Maguire
- “Andrews and O’Brien exchange fiery barbs”
- GOP senator Josh Hawley’s drop the mic masterclass
- Somali and Scottish Serendipity via Sydney
- High Tech Hayekians II
- Neo-Socialism
- I’d swap Dan for Gladys in an instant
- Deluded from Canberra
- Australia is stuffed in so many ways
- Free childcare on a high speed train
- The Berejiklian situation
- Please explain why anyone would vote for Joe Biden
- But what about agility
- Pyrmonter on Samuel Brittan
- Two decades of policy failures
- Trouble
- A $30m contract for three months’ work
- Democrat senator asks Amy Coney Barrett if she’s a rapist
- David Bidstrup guest post. More about the Covid death toll.
- Wednesday Forum: October 14, 2020
- Remembering Solzhenitsyn 50 years after he won the Nobel
- Doctors Warn
- A Flop Bop-A-Lu
- Dude, where’s my new car?
- The great coronavirus divide
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Andrews is such a pathological liar and full of arrogance believing no one is as smart as he is . Yesterday he argued with a Peta Credlin that he remembers what he has said ,even with video clips etc to prove otherwise.
Pity his memory was not so good when questioned in the inquiry .
For purposes of fairness and balance, compare Gladys’s relationship with Maguire, with Milton Orkopoulos’s sausage-sinking relationships with all those kiddies; or Keith Wrights with his kiddies or Bill D’Arcy’s with his kiddies, or Terry Martin’s with his kiddy, or Bob Collins’s with all his kiddies, or Andres Puig’s with his kiddies or Bonking Billy Short-one’s with his kiddy down at Geelong.
The Left loves nothing better than perverts, liars and crooks.
Only demented Leftard grubs on the A.L.P.B.C. payroll could forgive in the latter cases, what they condemn in Gladys…and this Maguire character is sure no innocent kiddie.
Surprisingly Graham Richardson sums it up for me.
Embarrassment is surely punishment enough for Gladys Berejiklian
Graham Richardson
Gladys Berejiklian appeared to be the last on the list of politicians likely to lose their jobs over a sex scandal. She was the bastion of solid, Christian living. The terrible embarrassment she has felt over recent weeks is etched into her face. When Neville Wran talked about “the blowtorch being applied to the belly” this is exactly the sort of situation he had in mind. Only the truly tough can survive this kind of front-page justice. We have seen ICAC destroy the reputations of the innocent over the years. What’s more we have sat idly by as injustice became the order of the day.
Obviously the Premier is entitled to have a relationship with whomever she chooses, but anyone holding that position knows that any relationship they might have will be the subject of considerable scrutiny.
When you take the oath at Government House to faithfully serve the people of NSW, you sign away your right to privacy. The intense scrutiny will remain with you for as long as you hold the position and some time beyond as well. If you choose to commit a sin, you pay a heavy price.
Love and attraction are too often blind to character. The Premier actually said she didn’t want to know about the business dealings of Daryl Maguire, her ex, but that doesn’t really help. Surely she had a duty to be concerned that his business dealings were above board. When you sign on as premier you lose the right to look the other way. You must be proactive in taking every step to satisfy yourself that there is no time bomb ticking away somewhere in your lover’s life. Time bombs have a habit of blowing up in your face.
The television news programs have been showing vox pops of locals in Berejiklian’s Sydney seat of Willoughby expressing strong support for her but no Liberal heavyweights have yet emerged from their bunkers to throw their weight behind her.
Bill Clinton left office with the highest ratings of his career despite the Monica Lewinsky affair. There was no evidence that this affair in any way impaired his capacity to do his job and the same conclusion can be applied in Berejiklian’s case. Why can’t we all say that she has suffered enough and just let go?
Great column & excellent cartoon by Spooner.
One of Henry’s best. And in the same issue of the Oz, there’s a withering denunciation of Dan by Francis Galbally. In particular the blatant hypocracy of the man lecturing us all about the importance of telling the truth. It defies belief.