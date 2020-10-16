Berejiklian and Andrews: A tale of two crises

Posted on 8:41 am, October 16, 2020 by Henry Ergas

The past week has hardly been kind on our political system’s image. In NSW, Gladys Berejik­lian’s previously untarnished reputation was battered by revelations of her relationship with Daryl Maguire, a disgraced former Liberal MP.


Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
5 Responses to Berejiklian and Andrews: A tale of two crises

  1. min
    #3620138, posted on October 16, 2020 at 8:52 am

    Andrews is such a pathological liar and full of arrogance believing no one is as smart as he is . Yesterday he argued with a Peta Credlin that he remembers what he has said ,even with video clips etc to prove otherwise.
    Pity his memory was not so good when questioned in the inquiry .

  2. Up The Workers!
    #3620142, posted on October 16, 2020 at 8:57 am

    For purposes of fairness and balance, compare Gladys’s relationship with Maguire, with Milton Orkopoulos’s sausage-sinking relationships with all those kiddies; or Keith Wrights with his kiddies or Bill D’Arcy’s with his kiddies, or Terry Martin’s with his kiddy, or Bob Collins’s with all his kiddies, or Andres Puig’s with his kiddies or Bonking Billy Short-one’s with his kiddy down at Geelong.

    The Left loves nothing better than perverts, liars and crooks.

    Only demented Leftard grubs on the A.L.P.B.C. payroll could forgive in the latter cases, what they condemn in Gladys…and this Maguire character is sure no innocent kiddie.

  3. OldOzzie
    #3620173, posted on October 16, 2020 at 9:24 am

    Surprisingly Graham Richardson sums it up for me.

    Embarrassment is surely punishment enough for Gladys Berejiklian

    Graham Richardson

    Gladys Berejiklian appeared to be the last on the list of politicians likely to lose their jobs over a sex scandal. She was the bastion of solid, Christian living. The terrible embarrassment she has felt over recent weeks is etched into her face. When Neville Wran talked about “the blowtorch being applied to the belly” this is exactly the sort of situation he had in mind. Only the truly tough can survive this kind of front-page ­justice. We have seen ICAC ­destroy the reputations of the innocent over the years. What’s more we have sat idly by as injustice became the order of the day.

    Obviously the Premier is entitled to have a relationship with whomever she chooses, but anyone holding that position knows that any relationship they might have will be the subject of considerable scrutiny.

    When you take the oath at Government House to faithfully serve the people of NSW, you sign away your right to privacy. The intense scrutiny will remain with you for as long as you hold the position and some time beyond as well. If you choose to commit a sin, you pay a heavy price.

    Love and attraction are too often blind to character. The Premier actually said she didn’t want to know about the business dealings of Daryl Maguire, her ex, but that doesn’t really help. Surely she had a duty to be concerned that his business dealings were above board. When you sign on as premier you lose the right to look the other way. You must be proactive in taking every step to satisfy yourself that there is no time bomb ticking away somewhere in your lover’s life. Time bombs have a habit of blowing up in your face.

    The television news programs have been showing vox pops of ­locals in Berejiklian’s Sydney seat of Willoughby expressing strong support for her but no Liberal heavyweights have yet emerged from their bunkers to throw their weight behind her.

    Bill Clinton left office with the highest ratings of his career despite the Monica Lewinsky affair. There was no evidence that this ­affair in any way impaired his ­capacity to do his job and the same conclusion can be applied in Berejiklian’s case. Why can’t we all say that she has suffered enough and just let go?

  4. Rex Mango
    #3620179, posted on October 16, 2020 at 9:30 am

    Great column & excellent cartoon by Spooner.

  5. Vagabond
    #3620191, posted on October 16, 2020 at 9:44 am

    One of Henry’s best. And in the same issue of the Oz, there’s a withering denunciation of Dan by Francis Galbally. In particular the blatant hypocracy of the man lecturing us all about the importance of telling the truth. It defies belief.

