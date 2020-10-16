Hey, Sarah: Follow The Money

AUSTRALIA’S own Miranda Devine took point for the New York Post on Tucker Carlson last night (video from 11:13) to talk about the biggest story in the world. Which was, of course, ignored in her own country. Two years ago, the ABC spent a fortune on an unprecedented three-part special – yes, broadcast over three weeks – called Trump/Russia: Follow the Money. Four Corners reporter Sarah Ferguson billed her expensive work of fiction about the US President “and his connections to Russia” as “the story of the century.” The non-deranged knew then – and it is now a matter of undeniable historical reality – that there was no money to follow and there was no “story.” Not about Trump and Russia anyway. The real story of the century was a coup d’état orchestrated by Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and various corrupt intelligence and Justice Department officials. To this day, the ABC has refused to cover the Russia Hoax and Ferguson has not retracted her utterly embarrassing magnum opus.

Unlike Ferguson, Devine and her Post colleagues have secured real evidence that a presidential nominee almost certainly betrayed the United States and broke the law as part of a harebrained commercial arrangement with some very unsavoury people in Ukraine. Part II of the paper’s exclusive exposé is hitting streets and screens in the United States as I write. The new installment proves that Hunter Biden – a drug addict with no saleable skills – was trading his father’s name to squeeze tens of millions out of China’s largest private energy company (CEFC China Energy) for himself and others – including a generous share package for the “big guy.” One of Biden Jr’s most prominent marks in China was then chairman of CEFC, Je Jianming, who has since vanished. Facebook and Twitter can do all the airbrushing they like but these scandals will not disappear as easily as the unfortunate Mr Je. The only thing meddling tech nerds are achieving is doubling the coverage.

