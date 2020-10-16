I’m sure Bruce will like things on Manus Island

Talk about undesirable migrants: ‘I’ll see you on the next plane’: Bruce Springsteen says he’ll ‘move to Australia’ if Donald Trump is re-elected – after accusing the president of ‘dividing’ America.
He made the remark – which wasn’t intended to be taken seriously – after sharing his thoughts on Trump’s re-election campaign and its chances of success.
Pop stars now share the same ideology as leading academics, virtually the whole of the public service and most of the media. Lowest common denominator among the generally unproductive, I suppose.
Fuck off Bruce.
We’re full.
Such hilarious and original humour.
2016 all over again. How many of those who said they would leave if Trump became President actually did? None of them.
Even Madonna never came good on her promise to those who voted for the Hilderbeast. Can’t trust any of them.
What do the groupies throw at Bruce these days? Compression stockings, colostomy bags? Just curious.
Doesn’t seem so interested in advancing the causes of the American working-class anymore, does he?
At last, a real Goose Springsteen.
Piss off, Bruce.
We don’t want someone who thinks it is okay for men to share toilets with women and girls.
Called The Boss ….because he’s an authoritarian to his band …..has the leftist trait on homage to authority…..
Springsteen has been a phony for as long as he’s been around. A real working class guy (not).
He could sing duet with Wayne Swine called “The Goose ans the swan”.
Most show business people are leftists.
Springsteen will never get over the fact that Born in the USA is sung without irony.
Bruce” oh no, if Trump wins I’ll have to pay a US local $15 an hour to mow my lawn,instead of paying a Mexican $5, the horror “