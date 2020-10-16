Oh my oh my.

Phillip Coorey is a/the political editor for the AFR. TAFKAS does not generally ready Coorey because he finds him hit and miss. But he gave him a go today and my oh my. What a performance.

One can give points to Coorey for trying to point out the political culture and cronies that seek to defend Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and his government’s recent performance. Shame though that Coorey won’t call out his media colleagues for performing the same Praetorian purpose.

But this line from Coorey … this is just offensive .. and needs to be called out:

Briefly, let us just state objectively what has gone wrong in Victoria. A government has made mistakes, with terrible consequences. That’s all. It happens.

That’s all. It happens.

Yes. But when such things happen leading to the deaths of hundreds, the decimation of an economy and the extra judicial house arrest of millions, the perpetrators usually wind up in a small room in the Hague waiting for their day before the International Criminal Court.

Mistakes were made. It happens. ARE YOU FOR REAL Coorey?