Oh my oh my.

Phillip Coorey is a/the political editor for the AFR. TAFKAS does not generally ready Coorey because he finds him hit and miss. But he gave him a go today and my oh my. What a performance.
One can give points to Coorey for trying to point out the political culture and cronies that seek to defend Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and his government’s recent performance. Shame though that Coorey won’t call out his media colleagues for performing the same Praetorian purpose.
But this line from Coorey … this is just offensive .. and needs to be called out:
Briefly, let us just state objectively what has gone wrong in Victoria. A government has made mistakes, with terrible consequences. That’s all. It happens.
That’s all. It happens.
Yes. But when such things happen leading to the deaths of hundreds, the decimation of an economy and the extra judicial house arrest of millions, the perpetrators usually wind up in a small room in the Hague waiting for their day before the International Criminal Court.
Mistakes were made. It happens. ARE YOU FOR REAL Coorey?
Of course, that is NOT all! Not unless you include as terrible consequences, the chain reaction of further mistakes, evasions of responsibility, blaming of victims etc.
Dan is all good?
Yep Phil it happens that no one is responsible for diversity hires who spread the virus from quarantine. And no one is responsible for killing grannies either.
Oh wait.
Experts urge coronavirus cases in Victoria’s aged care homes to be moved to hospital (21 Jul)
Victoria’s ‘disposable people’: Aged care residents with COVID-19 turned away from hospital (12 Aug)
Yep, Dan’s government refused to allow infected elderly to be taken out of nursing homes, therefore causing the same wildfire to burn through them as occurred in New York under Cuomo. The only positive is he relented after a few weeks, whereas Cuomo didn’t.
But it hasn’t stopped, it just keeps repeating and getting worse.
Except out of eight states and territories in Australia, “it” only “happened” in one state – and the one that adopted by far the harshest, most draconian restrictions on civil liberties.
He reckons that is exculpatory?
What an idiot.
Phabulous Phil is a tribal leftard and, therefore, an anti-intellectual pygmy.
For tribal leftards, nothing matters but the supremacy of the tribe over the individual and everything they do — and write — is to advance the crushing of the individual.
That especially applies to the leftards like Phabulous Phil who rule the roost at Australia’s anti-business daily, the Australian Financial Review.
Phabulous Phil and the rest of them at the AFR are cheering on the current Keynesian government spending orgasm, which will saddle the rising generation with needless debt, because they are fiscal illiterates.
For Phabulous Phil, Daniel Andrews is one of the tribal left’s Big Men, who are beyond criticism. That’s why he is making excuses.
For tribal leftards, the crushing of the individual by the tribe is essential. There is no room for flights of fantasy like the freedom of the free market.
That is why the AFR’s circulation has collapsed.
Hope that helps, Spartacus.
Briefly, let us just state objectively what went wrong in Nazi Germany. Hitler invaded Poland. A government made mistakes, with terrible consequences. That’s all. It happens.
I replied to this on Twitter following a reply from Uhlmann. It’s pure ‘pox on both their houses’ trope. Nothing substantive has been exposed re Trump, nothing. It is all lies. But we are supposed to believe that pointing this out is up there with the attempt to whitewash the corruption of Biden and the incompetence and misrepresentation of Andrews that is being performed by BigTech and the MSM.
You don’t get to be a beta male with a regular paying gig on Insiders by leaving the plantation. Don’t waste your money, TAFKAS.
Phabulous Phil is an idiot looking for a village. He has found it at Australia’s leading anti-business business daily. I would not even rate him as hit and miss. He is pure miss.
For those who have trouble with simple stuff:
Step 1 – Cancel your AFR subscription
Step 2 – Remember why you took step 1 –
Step 3 – Repeat Step 2
Trump is like a Rorschach test for Leftists. Given any random blot they see the Donald madly at work destroying their world. As has been previously observed, it is a mental illness.
Does the AFR still run La Tingle on Friday since she won JournoLotto and joined the hive mind at the staff co-op?
Maybe Coorey just happened to miss the 816 individual notches carved into the barrel of Deadly Dan’s A.L.P. (Association of Leprosy Perpetrators) incompetence weapon?
After all, a mere 816 is easy to gloss over where there is still room for 6 million more.
It’s all fine by Dan.
A perfectly fait and reasonable comment – if it was made months ago.
The hotel quarantine scheme was set up from conception to implementation in just 2 days – there were bound to be fairly significant problems. The damning criticism doesn’t come from those inevitable problems. It is, as always, from what happened later.
Despite the problems presenting themselves early on, there appear to have been no attempts at rectifying them. The problems were ignored until it was too late. The government then tried to pretend hotel quarantine wasn’t the cause. Once DNA evidence proved it was they tried fobbing it off, then set up a sham enquiry.
They’ve spent months stoking Stockholm syndrome among captive Victorians doling out small favours, expecting gratitude in return.
was an appropriate comment once, but those days have long gone.
Aaaagh the Sarah Hanson- Young defence. Not very original is Phil…
Every year the left get more brazen and more insane, just when you think we have reached peak lunacy they reach higher to the point where satire is more real then the bubble the left inhabit.
It’s time to put the left out of its misery.