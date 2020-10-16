Sounds menacing to me

I have an even better idea
Ban Peta Credlin period. https://t.co/qJ6zNxXZZD
— Anne Stapleton (@anstap13) October 15, 2020
Being retweeted and signed by every numpty in Australia.
The totalitarian tendencies of the left on display for all to see.
What are these leftie muppets frightened about? Could it be that they are worried Credlin might uncover something unsavoury about Andrews? If that is the reason then they’re too late. She has already revealed the source of the stench in Victoria and it is coming from the rotting, incompetent and mendacious Andrews.
Don’t be frightened of the truth Anne and Judith, it can only hurt you if you are a disgusting individual like your leftie pal Dan.
Ah the sisterhood, ain’t it grand?
It’s just a data harvesting exercise.
Sign the petition.
Go into a hard left database for life.
But yes, it does sound very menacing.
@jack allowed this.
@jack still banning Biden critics?
Sounds
menacingmisogynist to me.
Fascists do this sort of thing.
Credlin must be found a safe seat immediately and challenge O’Brien for the leadership.
People seem to think this is from the left. I assure you this is the Liberal Party view. If it were the left , it would be beheading, not banning.
There are hundreds of retweets of that petition but they are also getting lots of negative responses too.
Also lots of not a journalist, rude, impertinent wasting dear leader’s very valuable time. As usual led by the nose by the usual astroturfers on Twitter.
Peta getting plenty of suppprt from Victoria lnp
this is tolerence, from the left
do they think they can censor people they don’t like?
yes, of course they do
ha ha ha .. poor little princesses
@jack seen errors of his ways?
Fascists do this sort of thing.
Cf The Speccie’s last cover.
How about banning Anne Stapleton? Who is this karen anyway?
Who is Anne Stapleton? Does she carry any prestige or gravitas? Why should I care what she thinks?
Too late..the inquiry is recalling for.a.sitting on Tuesday. Who shall dear leader throw to the lions to appease Credit?