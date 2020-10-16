Sounds menacing to me

Posted on 6:49 pm, October 16, 2020 by currencylad

17 Responses to Sounds menacing to me

  1. notafan
    #3620824, posted on October 16, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    Being retweeted and signed by every numpty in Australia.
    The totalitarian tendencies of the left on display for all to see.

  2. Robbo
    #3620825, posted on October 16, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    What are these leftie muppets frightened about? Could it be that they are worried Credlin might uncover something unsavoury about Andrews? If that is the reason then they’re too late. She has already revealed the source of the stench in Victoria and it is coming from the rotting, incompetent and mendacious Andrews.
    Don’t be frightened of the truth Anne and Judith, it can only hurt you if you are a disgusting individual like your leftie pal Dan.

  3. Tintarella di Luna
    #3620827, posted on October 16, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Ah the sisterhood, ain’t it grand?

  4. feelthebern
    #3620828, posted on October 16, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    It’s just a data harvesting exercise.
    Sign the petition.
    Go into a hard left database for life.

    But yes, it does sound very menacing.

  5. stackja
    #3620829, posted on October 16, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    @jack allowed this.
    @jack still banning Biden critics?

  6. Eddystone
    #3620831, posted on October 16, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Sounds menacing misogynist to me.

  7. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3620832, posted on October 16, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Fascists do this sort of thing.

  8. Robber Baron
    #3620835, posted on October 16, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Credlin must be found a safe seat immediately and challenge O’Brien for the leadership.

  9. Riversutra
    #3620837, posted on October 16, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    People seem to think this is from the left. I assure you this is the Liberal Party view. If it were the left , it would be beheading, not banning.

  10. notafan
    #3620840, posted on October 16, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    There are hundreds of retweets of that petition but they are also getting lots of negative responses too.

    Also lots of not a journalist, rude, impertinent wasting dear leader’s very valuable time. As usual led by the nose by the usual astroturfers on Twitter.

  11. notafan
    #3620843, posted on October 16, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Peta getting plenty of suppprt from Victoria lnp

  12. billie
    #3620845, posted on October 16, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    this is tolerence, from the left

    do they think they can censor people they don’t like?

    yes, of course they do

    ha ha ha .. poor little princesses

  13. stackja
    #3620846, posted on October 16, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    @jack seen errors of his ways?

  15. JC
    #3620852, posted on October 16, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    How about banning Anne Stapleton? Who is this karen anyway?

  16. Roberto
    #3620855, posted on October 16, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Who is Anne Stapleton? Does she carry any prestige or gravitas? Why should I care what she thinks?

  17. Jonesy
    #3620859, posted on October 16, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    Too late..the inquiry is recalling for.a.sitting on Tuesday. Who shall dear leader throw to the lions to appease Credit?

