Sydney Harbour Bridge for sale – all serious offers considered

Posted on 11:19 am, October 16, 2020 by currencylad

11 Responses to Sydney Harbour Bridge for sale – all serious offers considered

  1. stackja
    #3620331, posted on October 16, 2020 at 11:24 am

    ICAC accident happened?

  2. Annie
    #3620349, posted on October 16, 2020 at 11:28 am

    An accident, eh? Pull the other one.

  3. Real Deal
    #3620358, posted on October 16, 2020 at 11:30 am

    It’s like filling a bucket of manure, waiting for someone to walk past. Tipping it on him and then saying; “Whoops, sorry.”

    Who watches the watchers? Who watches ICAC?

  5. tombell
    #3620362, posted on October 16, 2020 at 11:31 am

    let’s see what charges follow. that would be none.

  6. egg_
    #3620376, posted on October 16, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Wasn’t this relic due to be scrapped?

  7. tgs
    #3620379, posted on October 16, 2020 at 11:40 am

    Absolutely disgraceful. Watch for precisely zero consequences to come of it.

  8. Shy Ted
    #3620458, posted on October 16, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    It’s independent. That’s what the I stands for. I too have a bridge for sale.

  9. H B Bear
    #3620482, posted on October 16, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    Hmmm. Just like selling a full filing cabinet, eh?

  10. stackja
    #3620487, posted on October 16, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    There is supposed oversight of ICAC by parliament.

  11. Up The Workers!
    #3620509, posted on October 16, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    After Gladys’s small bout of slap-n-tickle with Dodgy Daryl Maguire, I don’t expect that the sanitisers and fumigators will need to be brought in to tear the bedrooms apart.

    I seem to recall that poor Tony Abbott wasn’t able to spend a single night at the Prime Minister’s Lodge during the whole term of his traitorously-Turncoat-truncated Prime Ministership, as the heavy-duty sanitisers, fumigators and renovators had the joint under intensive care to make it fit for human habitation once again for the next two years solid after a previous occupant was evicted.

    You wouldn’t believe the number of itinerant glass eyeballs, nomadic Prime Ministerial contact-lenses and Reuben’s cast off dog-hair and half-chewed bones they carted out of that sordid den of Labor iniquity.

