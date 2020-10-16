Liberty Quote
-
Sydney Harbour Bridge for sale – all serious offers considered
This entry was posted in Politics of the Left, State Politics. Bookmark the permalink.
ICAC accident happened?
An accident, eh? Pull the other one.
It’s like filling a bucket of manure, waiting for someone to walk past. Tipping it on him and then saying; “Whoops, sorry.”
Who watches the watchers? Who watches ICAC?
It squeaks.
let’s see what charges follow. that would be none.
Wasn’t this relic due to be scrapped?
Absolutely disgraceful. Watch for precisely zero consequences to come of it.
It’s independent. That’s what the I stands for. I too have a bridge for sale.
Hmmm. Just like selling a full filing cabinet, eh?
There is supposed oversight of ICAC by parliament.
After Gladys’s small bout of slap-n-tickle with Dodgy Daryl Maguire, I don’t expect that the sanitisers and fumigators will need to be brought in to tear the bedrooms apart.
I seem to recall that poor Tony Abbott wasn’t able to spend a single night at the Prime Minister’s Lodge during the whole term of his traitorously-Turncoat-truncated Prime Ministership, as the heavy-duty sanitisers, fumigators and renovators had the joint under intensive care to make it fit for human habitation once again for the next two years solid after a previous occupant was evicted.
You wouldn’t believe the number of itinerant glass eyeballs, nomadic Prime Ministerial contact-lenses and Reuben’s cast off dog-hair and half-chewed bones they carted out of that sordid den of Labor iniquity.