Triumph of the Will: “they are interacting less with one another”

  1. Barry
    #3620615, posted on October 16, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    Normally one only sees such circular reasoning from economists.

  2. Gerry
    #3620642, posted on October 16, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    D’ya think we might potentially follow that model soon? It’s like they’ve put new dymo stickers on the Great Barrier Reef models. ‘Well OK you guys, this reef’ may not be dead, but that one and maybe that other one are potentially dead.
    Never mind, if sucking up this bullshit gets us parole and the Dickhead saves face with Xi, we can be happy … at least until Nit lockdown starts.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3620643, posted on October 16, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    Maybe the journo should move to Antarctica, which is free of the virus and therefore even safer than Victoria, by that logic.

  4. bemused
    #3620675, posted on October 16, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    The report forgot to highlight what a wonderful life it is down here in COVID-safe Danistan.

  5. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3620693, posted on October 16, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    The report forgot to highlight what a wonderful life it is down here in COVID-safe Danistan

    Could have quoted TAFKAS(?) from a couple of weeks ago as well: “I’m in Melbourne and things have never been better.”

