Hirono: Pro-choice Barrett alarms homosexuals or something

(CNN) Early on in Tuesday’s confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett used a term that alarmed many LGBTQ+ people and advocates:
Sexual preference.
Barrett referenced the term when asked about the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which granted the right to same-sex marriage — a choice of words that Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono condemned in a lengthy statement.
“Even though you didn’t give a direct answer I think your response did speak volumes,” Hirono said. “Not once, but twice, you used the term sexual preference to describe those in the LGBTQ community. And let me make clear, sexual preference is an offensive and outdated term.”
Hirono continued, “It is used by anti-LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice. It is not…”
It’s true that sexual preference and sexual orientation have often been used interchangeably by some in the past.
But language is constantly evolving and adapting to reflect the experiences and ideas of those it describes. Terms that might have seemed acceptable even a few years ago may not be viewed as such today.
For example, as recently as last month, Merriam-Webster included the term sexual preference under its definition of the word “preference” to refer to sexual orientation. The dictionary has since updated its entry to reflect the way the term is now interpreted.
We are at war with Eurasia.
We have always been at war with Eurasia.
Old saying:
“You know you’re over the target when the Flak gets heavy”
Hirono is a certifiable loon, this was her great gotcha moment? Really, she is just a seat warming democritter rambling insanity to her fellow perpetually offended mouth breathers
The church of the left has declared that all sexual preferences are determined at birth but all genders are by choice.
It’s da Science!, you know.
Hirono is a powerful argument for ending universal suffrage
Someone once remarked that I had a sexual preference for women. I now understand how deeply offensive is this remark – suggesting that I had a choice when in fact preferring men was never an option for me.
I’ve heard the term “political orientation” – which implies no choice or thought, just acceptance. Perhaps it is in the Merriam-Webster.
Actually “political preference” makes much more sense.
Gender is a choice – but sexuality isn’t?
Despite our scientist’s ability to map the entire Human Genome – they still cannot detect the ‘gay’ gene.
BUT,
For some reason behavioral therapy is now banned in Australia, on the assumption that behavior modification is cruel and inhuman – yet we send people to jail to modify their anti-social behavior.
What kind of idiots spend their lives keeping up with this stuff?
Like some dictionary changes something and the whole world is meant to notice and follow suit within a week?
That’s faster than Beatlemania.
Doesn’t anyone have work to do?
…some reason behavioral therapy is now banned in Australia, on the assumption that behavior modification is cruel and inhuman
That’s the purported rationale.
But don’t tell me a goodly portion of those on the Left wouldn’t favour re-education camps for traditionalists & social conservatives if they ever had the power to do so.
Some activists object to bisexuality and pansexuality. They think they are being greedy. 😱
Hirono ? Is theat the little fat Jap sheila the idiots in Hawaii elected as a Democrim Senator? What the Hell were they thinking ?
There are a lot of idiots about ,the idiots of Delaware elected Paedo Joe the corruptocrat for years ,be a good place to keep away from probably full of Democrim KKK wankers.
MAKE AMERICA GREAT ,DRAIN THE SWAMP .
One should bear in mind that Hirono is so incredibly stupid that she should probably be considered mentally disabled.
I can understand there’s an argument both for and against the idea of free will.
However, for the political leftists, they simultaneously believe that people do have free will and at the same time everything is deterministic … it’s a quantum superposition like Schrodinger’s Cat.
There’s some people who like very sweet foods, while other people are happy with bitter drinks like black coffee … this is generally known as a “preference” although we could argue long and loud about whether it might be genetic, or the result of habit, or something that comes with the aging process. Getting offended over it doesn’t change anything, although it’s a way of bullying other people.
However, for the political leftists, they simultaneously believe that people do have free will and at the same time everything is deterministic … it’s a quantum superposition like Schrodinger’s Cat.
But you are free, Comrade.
To do exactly what we want you to do, exactly when we want you to do it, and exactly how we want you to do it.
And if you refuse to comply, we will cancel you.
Resistance is futile… [/Borg]
(Only a pack of cultural marxism-compliant leftists could perfect the horrific depiction of a race of hiveminded drones that spread solely by cybernetic press-ganging, obliterating all individuality, and yet leaving the victim’s original personality underneath intact. Only to drown them in a sea of others’ voices. Watch some of the ex-drone episodes of Stark Trek Voyager, and wonder why all the decoupled drones are not completely schizoid or catatonic after a lifetime of compelled control and psychic torture. Leftist immunity to consequences?)
Is that uppermost in the Swamp’s mind? We’re doomed!
Actually, Miriam changed the definition (by adding the word ‘offensive’) AFTER Hirono made a dick of herself in the Senate hearing.
The new definition isn’t even a week old.
Joe Biden used that horrific phrase back in May.
Maybe he shouldn’t be elected President then.
Oh, you mean in same the way that the Australian Macquarie Dictionary altered the definition of ‘misogyny’ in its online dictionary to provide cover for Julia Gillard in 2012. The ABC report linked to conveniently neglects to mention that the Macquarie only changed its definition after LNP members started citing the existing definition in order to contradict Gillard.
I can understand there’s an argument both for and against the idea of free will.
While some people hold completely determinisitic or, otoh, completely voluntarist positions on that question, there are actually mediating positions too. Having said that, yes, I suspect your average Marxist activist veers from one to the other depending on how it justifies her position on the issue at hand. Thus, for e.g., the actions of juvenile criminals are determined by social factors, while the actions of mining exectutives are freely chosen.