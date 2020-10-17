Hirono: Pro-choice Barrett alarms homosexuals or something

(CNN) Early on in Tuesday’s confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett used a term that alarmed many LGBTQ+ people and advocates:

Sexual preference.

Barrett referenced the term when asked about the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which granted the right to same-sex marriage — a choice of words that Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono condemned in a lengthy statement.

“Even though you didn’t give a direct answer I think your response did speak volumes,” Hirono said. “Not once, but twice, you used the term sexual preference to describe those in the LGBTQ community. And let me make clear, sexual preference is an offensive and outdated term.”

Hirono continued, “It is used by anti-LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice. It is not…”

It’s true that sexual preference and sexual orientation have often been used interchangeably by some in the past.

But language is constantly evolving and adapting to reflect the experiences and ideas of those it describes. Terms that might have seemed acceptable even a few years ago may not be viewed as such today.

For example, as recently as last month, Merriam-Webster included the term sexual preference under its definition of the word “preference” to refer to sexual orientation. The dictionary has since updated its entry to reflect the way the term is now interpreted.