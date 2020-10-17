In academia who would self-report anything else?

I have just received a note from a journal that my article will not be included in a forthcoming overview of one of the world’s great economists (now sadly deceased).
I am sorry to inform you that your proposal has not been selected for inclusion in the special issue. There were many excellent proposals, including some with significant overlap with yours. We have decided to go with a few more historically oriented pieces by young scholars.
The probability that someone else will be writing on Say’s Law approaches nil, but I suspect this is a form-letter sent out to everyone whose proposals were rejected. Nothing new here for me. I mention it really only to draw attention to the above chart. Economics is in the blue columns on the right, but they’re all more or less the same no matter what the discipline (although economics is a bit better than the others). These are the social sciences where you would expect this kind of outcome, but I wonder how different it would look for physics and chemistry.
The chart is from THE GEEK IN PICTURES at Powerline which has a number of equally interesting charts about the world we inhabit.
SNAFU
Democrat professors promote Democrat faculty because ideology.
Republican professors promote competent faculty because ability.
Run this for 50 years and you have the above graphs.
Given how much “climate change” features in the glossy mag my old department sends me I doubt chemistry and physics will be that much better.
The sad part of the graphs when it comes to economists is that they show that only a very small percentage of those badging themselves as economists are, in fact, economists. They might be Marxists or political activists; they are not economists. Economists are students of the way markets work; of the way prices guide the allocation of resources and ration demand; of how individuals and businesses respond to and influence market forces. These so-called economists on the left (yes, including Keynesians) are in reality just political hacks. They simply don’t understand how free-market economies work. If they did, that is, if they understood economics, they wouldn’t be on the left. QED
At least it seems economists are more balanced than others. Indeed would be interesting to see these numbers for hard sciences.
So everyone who works in the wank sciences is gay.
Who knew?
The march through the institutions must nearly be complete. I feel like one of those Japanese in the jungle just waiting for someone to tell me the war is over.