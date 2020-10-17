Open Forum: October 17, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, October 17, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
36 Responses to Open Forum: October 17, 2020

  2. Megan
    #3621186, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:02 am

    With staying up late for!

  5. Megan
    #3621189, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Worth…I swear the autocorrect function is getting progressively worse. Welcome our new AI spelling overlords

  6. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3621190, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Now that was quick off the mark.

  7. Knuckle Dragger
    #3621192, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:05 am

    Repost from the dying thread, apropos of LL giving a couple of VicJack Inc a bit of snark:

    ‘they were both 20-something and I reckon one was backroom admin’

    Then they need to realise that because they wear the same blues, no matter what they do that they are The Jacks and part of the crew that are responsible for enforcing the shit the Vics are going through.

    I know detectives – proper cops – that have retired early out of shame, because they can’t see it improving. Those cocks in Ballarat who got stooged by the pregnant chick are not spoken to by other cops. Because they made the lot look like fuckheads.

    I’ve lost decades-long friendships over this, which is nothing compared to people losing their jobs, livelihoods, businesses and lives over Andrews’ rules and enforced by these mongs with no common sense and no discretion.

    So yeah, they need to know.

  9. Rossini
    #3621195, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:05 am

    Great win by Melbourne Storm last night.
    Cameron Smith is a real champion.

  10. mh
    #3621196, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:05 am

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    1h
    Very good reviews on last night’s @NBCNews Town Hall in Miami. Thank you!!!

  11. Zyconoclast
    #3621197, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:05 am

    I blame slow internet

  12. mh
    #3621199, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:07 am

    The Grand Final will be awesome.

  13. Arky
    #3621201, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:09 am

    Wish there was more stuff like this in the world, and less shit:


  14. Megan
    #3621202, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:11 am

    Friend works in a local health food shop. Two of the regulars are VicPlod members that have just gone on stress leave because they can’t hack what they are being asked to do.
    Dan and his police senior management have absolutely no freaking idea what they are doing. The damage they are inflicting on people who have done absolutely nothing wrong is horrendous. And it isn’t over yet.

  15. BrettW
    #3621203, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:14 am

    From Herald Sun

    Australia Post handed out a whopping $92m in bonuses to staff in a year where postage prices were jacked up and delivery times were substantially delayed.
    The government-owned business’s incentives bill went up from $83.7m, even after its highly paid executives agreed to forgo their six-figure benefits because of the pandemic.
    Australia Post also had 502 staff with a pay packet of more than $225,000 last year.
    There were 35 who earned more than $520,000, including four above $800,000 — and that did not include its leadership team, headed by Christine Holgate on $1.6m.
    Australia Post delivered a $53.6m profit before tax, beating its $15m target, after a 17.9 per cent increase in parcel deliveries during the pandemic boosted revenue by $567m.
    (My note : total staff about 28,000)

  16. gafa
    #3621204, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:15 am

    Just had to go put on a yellow jersey, feels good, real good, what a privilege.

  20. Rex Anger
    #3621208, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Top 20

    And for LS- Prussia might be gone (bless her memory), but the Swedes seem to Prussian pretty well

  21. Rex Anger
    #3621210, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:17 am

    Just had to go put on a yellow jersey, feels good, real good, what a privilege.

    Just won the Tour de France?

  22. Legalise Sedition
    #3621211, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:18 am

    This one made me laugh. Especially the Garbage Pail Kids.

  23. Leigh Lowe
    #3621212, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Megan

    #3621202, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:11 am

    Friend works in a local health food shop. Two of the regulars are VicPlod members that have just gone on stress leave because they can’t hack what they are being asked to do.

    Good.
    The more of them who pull the pin or start bitching in shift-handover about passive-aggressive resistance tge better.
    And giving it to them in “community engagement happy valley settings” is all the better.
    You are not rebuilding this bridge.
    Fuck off.

  24. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3621214, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Look, they were both 20-something and I reckon one was backroom admin, so maybe they don’t need to cop it.
    But they need to understand that, in six short months, they have burnt generations of goodwill.

    They’ve been getting paid for the past 6 months – they can bluddee well take it (the public opinion)

  26. Zatara
    #3621218, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:25 am

    “There’s no evidence of Democrat election fraud.”

    Unhinged South Carolina Elections Chairman Resigns After He Is Caught Defacing and Removing Trump Signs

    The Chairman of the Board of Elections in South Carolina resigned after he and his wife were caught on video defacing and removing Trump signs in the state.

    Dean Smith resigned after he was caught on deer cameras vandalizing Trump signs on Pawleys Island.

    I’m going to go out on a limb here and suggest that they are Democrats.

  27. JC
    #3621220, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Interesting piece in Quillette.

    In the April 2020 edition of Sociology of Education, his team reported data showing that there is a growing cultural chasm not only between elites and non-elites, but also within elite circles. While the business elites who run manufacturing, processing, farming, energy, health, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and construction tend to be drawn from a relatively wide array of university backgrounds, the same isn’t true of cultural elites—academics, media workers, and artists—whose professional functions “depend on the quick absorption and sophisticated manipulation of symbolic media.” For instance, over 30 percent of the leaders of America’s most prestigious media outlets, academic departments, and Internet services have an undergraduate degree from one of the country’s top-rated colleges. In the field of motor vehicles, the corresponding figure is eight percent. For food production, it’s nine percent. For construction, 12 percent.

    This, in turn, has created a cycle of academic and professional self-selection within cultural silos—including at leading tech companies, where executives and entry-level knowledge workers alike tend to emerge from the same elite schools. The old Marxist-inflected tribalism of worker-versus-capitalist has been replaced with a groupthink model that spans business hierarchies.

    https://quillette.com/2020/10/14/slack-wars-corporate-americas-woke-insurgency/

  28. Legalise Sedition
    #3621221, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:29 am

    They’re entitled to shit. They are working for a CCP aligned tinpot idiot who has semi suspended Parliamentary democracy and arrests people for not wearing a piece of cloth over their face – the prior two coronavirus pandemics meant jackshit because Trump wasn’t being railroaded.

    The VERY quick erosion of liberties here in Australia has made me very bitter and cynical. My estimation of doctors and coppers has eroded just as fast.

    I have no respect for them anymore, I don’t like them and I don’t want to be civil let alone cordial with them.

    Think I’m being over the top?

    I was in the academia bubble for a while and I am self censoring.

    The ordinary people out there just think that you’re a c**t.

  29. JC
    #3621222, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:29 am

    I’m going to go out on a limb here and suggest that they are Democrats.

    That’s a very long odds bet, Zat. I don’t like your chances in winning the bet. ;-

  30. Legalise Sedition
    #3621224, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:33 am

    Aaron Clarey plays a philosophical enfant terrible:

    If Your Parents Aren’t Successful, Why Do You Listen to Them?

  31. gafa
    #3621225, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:34 am

    Watched the 1964 movie Fail Safe last night. Good viewing for it’s day if you haven’t seen it before and has a pretty good cast. Some other reasonably popular A-bomb movie also came out about the same time.
    Trailer…

    https://youtu.be/oicYUhgff7Q

  32. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3621226, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:35 am

    But… but .. but… “Everybody” is saying Trump is electoral brown bread.
    He cannot possibly win – opinion pieces explaining why abound in the MSM.

    So why are people bothering to pull out his corflutes?
    Not only that, they’re going the extra mile & getting all het up about it?

    Why bother? He’s gonna President Biden’s problem in a few weeks.

  33. gafa
    #3621227, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:46 am

    Just won the Tour de France?

    I wish, but no just getting a little chilly. Poor Kochie, close but no cigar…yeah, nah frack him!

  34. mh
    #3621228, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:53 am

    I see rapper/actor/black supremacist Ice Cube has been copping some flak for engaging with the Trump team.

    Didn’t like his solo stuff, but he wrote some good songs for Eazy back in the day

  35. OldOzzie
    #3621229, posted on October 17, 2020 at 1:30 am

    An Incredible Read – to Quote 1 comment

    If 1/10th of this is true, Joe Biden should step down as the Presidential candidate IMHO.

    Joe Biden’s Boosters Wrote His Prodigal Son’s Entire Resume

    By Paul Sperry, RealClearInvestigations
    October 16, 2020

    Hunter Biden profited from his father’s political connections long before he struck questionable deals in countries where Joe Biden was undertaking diplomatic missions as vice president. In fact, virtually all the jobs listed on his resume going back to his first position out of college, which paid a six-figure salary, came courtesy of the former six-term senator’s donors, lobbyists and allies, a RealClearInvestigations examination has found.

    One document reviewed by RCI reveals that a Biden associate admitted “finding employment” for Hunter Biden specifically as a special favor to his father, then a Senate leader running for president. He secured a $1.2 million gig on Wall Street for his young son, even though it was understood he had no experience in high finance. Many of his generous patrons, in turn, ended up with legislation and policies favorable to their businesses or investments, an RCI review of lobbying records and legislative actions taken by the elder Biden confirms.

    In each case, Hunter Biden appeared under-qualified for the positions he obtained. All the while, he was a chronic abuser of alcohol and drugs, including crack cocaine, and has cycled in and out of no fewer than six drug-rehab treatment programs, according to published reports. He’s also been the subject of at least two drug-related investigations by police, one in 1988 and another in 2016, according to federal records and reports. A third drug investigation resulted in his discharge from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2014.

    This comprehensive account of Hunter Biden’s “unique career trajectory,” as one former family friend gently put it, was pieced together through interviews with more than a dozen people, several of whom insisted on anonymity to describe private conversations, and after an in-depth examination of public records, including Securities and Exchange Commission filings, court papers, campaign filings, federal lobbying disclosures, and congressional documents.

    Hunter Biden’s resume begins 24 years ago. Here is a rundown of the plum positions he has managed to land since 1996, thanks to his politically connected father and his boosters:

    – 1996-1998: MBNA Corp.
    – 1998-2001: Commerce Department
    – 2001-2009: Oldaker, Biden & Belair
    – 2003-2005: National Group LLP
    – 2006-2007: Paradigm Companies LLC
    – 2006-2009: Amtrak
    – 2009: Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC
    – 2009-2012: Eudora Global
    – 2009-2016: Boies Schiller Flexner LLP:
    – 2013-2019: BHR Partners
    – 2013-2014: U.S. Navy Reserve
    – 2014-2019: Burisma Holdings
    – 1,850 Boxes Sealed Until After Election

