Toddler For Tusk

Abortion rights, that was really my generation’s fight. If President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in, she will absolutely outlaw it and push women back into back-alley abortions… If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac.”
– Nicks
On all three points: so what? If ruthless ethical calculus is the order of the day, it doesn’t matter if some women resort to what James Taranto derides as “back hangers and coat alleys.” More Fleetwood Macs, right?
They were pretty well drug-riddled. She may have had a deformed baby and had an abortion for that reason.
How sad for the baby who never knew.
Ronald Regan said it best:
“I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.”
Yep. Choose drugs over children. The ME generation mantra.
Perhaps the Wahhabis are right.
That’s a lie. We wouldn’t have had the later, inferior Fleetwood Mac. We’d still have the original Peter Green band. Boring MOR cow.
That has to go in Boomer Quotes.
Well that’s one way to rationalise killing your kid.
And we’ll never know what the alternative could have been.
The price of fame was sacrificing her right to Molloch. No one tells you the true price. Nothing is free. I went to church with someone that learned the hard way and Abby Johnson can tell you also.
The Stevie Nicks of the world never, ever believed that they were killing an actual human being. They only saw an obstacle or barrier to pursuing their own self absorbed path through life and dealt with it as such.
This comment totally confirms it.
In her universe, her baby always ends up dead, either through an abortion in a clinic or some backyard job. Nowhere does she consider that maybe she could have had the baby and her music career. Women like this make my skin crawl.
And a world without Fleetwood Mac. Would we really have noticed?
And Nicks and her husband were with the band a little under ten years before it all went to pieces. Who knows, their marriage may have survived with a child in it, and the band survived to make more music.
All those sliding doors.