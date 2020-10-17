Toddler For Tusk

Posted on 11:39 am, October 17, 2020 by currencylad

Abortion rights, that was really my generation’s fight. If President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in, she will absolutely outlaw it and push women back into back-alley abortions… If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac.”

– Nicks

 
On all three points: so what? If ruthless ethical calculus is the order of the day, it doesn’t matter if some women resort to what James Taranto derides as “back hangers and coat alleys.” More Fleetwood Macs, right?

12 Responses to Toddler For Tusk

  1. candy
    #3621678, posted on October 17, 2020 at 11:46 am

    They were pretty well drug-riddled. She may have had a deformed baby and had an abortion for that reason.

  2. stackja
    #3621680, posted on October 17, 2020 at 11:48 am

    How sad for the baby who never knew.

  3. WolfmanOz
    #3621682, posted on October 17, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Ronald Regan said it best:

    “I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.”

  4. JohnJJJ
    #3621686, posted on October 17, 2020 at 11:52 am

    Yep. Choose drugs over children. The ME generation mantra.
    Perhaps the Wahhabis are right.

  5. Clam Chowdah
    #3621692, posted on October 17, 2020 at 11:56 am

    That’s a lie. We wouldn’t have had the later, inferior Fleetwood Mac. We’d still have the original Peter Green band. Boring MOR cow.

  6. mh
    #3621704, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    That has to go in Boomer Quotes.

  7. H B Bear
    #3621708, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    Well that’s one way to rationalise killing your kid.

  8. bemused
    #3621713, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Stevie Nicks: You Wouldn’t Have Fleetwood Mac If I Didn’t Abort My Child.

    And we’ll never know what the alternative could have been.

  9. Matt FreeMatt
    #3621719, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    The price of fame was sacrificing her right to Molloch. No one tells you the true price. Nothing is free. I went to church with someone that learned the hard way and Abby Johnson can tell you also.

  10. Megan
    #3621720, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    Well that’s one way to rationalise killing your kid.

    The Stevie Nicks of the world never, ever believed that they were killing an actual human being. They only saw an obstacle or barrier to pursuing their own self absorbed path through life and dealt with it as such.

    This comment totally confirms it.

  11. Luzu
    #3621726, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    In her universe, her baby always ends up dead, either through an abortion in a clinic or some backyard job. Nowhere does she consider that maybe she could have had the baby and her music career. Women like this make my skin crawl.

    And a world without Fleetwood Mac. Would we really have noticed?

  12. Megan
    #3621735, posted on October 17, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    And Nicks and her husband were with the band a little under ten years before it all went to pieces. Who knows, their marriage may have survived with a child in it, and the band survived to make more music.

    All those sliding doors.

