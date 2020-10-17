Toddler For Tusk

Abortion rights, that was really my generation’s fight. If President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in, she will absolutely outlaw it and push women back into back-alley abortions… If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac.” – Nicks



On all three points: so what? If ruthless ethical calculus is the order of the day, it doesn’t matter if some women resort to what James Taranto derides as “back hangers and coat alleys.” More Fleetwood Macs, right?