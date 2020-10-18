A quick update on my fight against illegal lockdowns and other bad policies in Victoria

Posted on 9:06 am, October 18, 2020 by sanjeevsabhlok

Sharing a short update on my ongoing fight.

  • Please join if you wish by signing up to a small google group called Liberate Victoria that I operate (express interest here).
  • I’ve started and manage a website Liberate Victoria. Please bookmark it – I update it frequently.
  • You might be aware of my book, The Great Hysteria and The Broken State, – Kindle | Print.  If you find it useful – comment/share/review.
  • And some of my media/other presentations over the past month – linked here.

 

3 Responses to A quick update on my fight against illegal lockdowns and other bad policies in Victoria

  1. Roger
    #3622875, posted on October 18, 2020 at 11:08 am

    “Maintain the rage”, Sanjeev.

    👍

  3. Lizzi55
    #3622904, posted on October 18, 2020 at 11:27 am

    International group of doctors calls out the Covid hoax:

    https://worlddoctorsalliance.com

    87000 nurses say they don’t want Covid vaccine

    A revealing presentation from vaccine dealer bill gates:
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XGnOEa2G7vI

    Please share link with everyone you know (or don’t know) who is uninformed

