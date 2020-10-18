A quick update on my fight against illegal lockdowns and other bad policies in Victoria

Sharing a short update on my ongoing fight.
- Please join if you wish by signing up to a small google group called Liberate Victoria that I operate (express interest here).
- I’ve started and manage a website Liberate Victoria. Please bookmark it – I update it frequently.
- You might be aware of my book, The Great Hysteria and The Broken State, – Kindle | Print. If you find it useful – comment/share/review.
- And some of my media/other presentations over the past month – linked here.
“Maintain the rage”, Sanjeev.
Good work mate
International group of doctors calls out the Covid hoax:
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com
87000 nurses say they don’t want Covid vaccine
A revealing presentation from vaccine dealer bill gates:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XGnOEa2G7vI
Please share link with everyone you know (or don’t know) who is uninformed