Feminist super-spreaders kill people for Joe Biden. Right?

Demonstrators were asked to wear face coverings and practise social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic…

Dozens of other rallies were planned from New York to San Francisco to signal opposition to Mr Trump and his policies, especially the push to fill the seat of Justice Ginsburg before election day…

Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, opened the event by asking people to keep their distance from one another, saying that the only super-spreader event would be the recent one at the White House.