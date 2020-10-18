Leave the moral philosophy for others.

Steve Dimopoulos is a
state Labor MP Karen who put out a Facebook post yesterday condemning a barbershop that opened yesterday in defiance of the TaliDan government’s edict.
I won’t be naming them, but I’m told there is a local hairdressing business that is choosing to open on Saturday despite the rules not allowing this right now.
I understand the frustration, particularly from businesses who have had to remain shut. I get that. This year hasn’t been easy. Not for anyone.
But for every one of us who have done the right thing, including all the businesses around this one, defying rules that we all have obeyed is just a bit insulting and selfish.
Not agreeing with a law doesn’t give you the right to break it. That’s not the way our society works.
That’s just the (very) short list.
But remember: “defying rules that we all have obeyed is just a bit insulting and selfish”.
Go read the comments – his Facebook followers are also unimpressed.
I reckon it’s been pretty easy for quite few ABC staff for starters.
There are plenty of these Karens about at all levels.
And legal from midnight.
Hair today, gone tomorrow.
I would add the name of Frank Penhalluriack to that list. He incurred fine after fine by opening his hardware store on Sunday in defiance of idiotic state trading hour laws, and finally he won. Of course, he didn’t have to contend with the “I staaand with Daaaan” zombie hordes.
And again, where is Daniel Andrews getting his hair cut? Because he is.
Befehl ist Befehl!
The year has been so excellent for many public servants, politicians, ABC workers etc.
Just fantastic, they don’t want to stop being at home and taking full wages.
This year hasn’t been easy. Not for anyone. …hypocrite…. who has enjoyed his taxpayer funded salary and perks without pause.
Just about the best advice I ever got was to ignore everything before the ‘But’, it’s just there to make the person feel better about themselves.
Says he who is still getting a nice fat salary . What was worse though was this barber shop was next toor to a dog grooming business that was allowed to be open .
Did you know that CPI for greater Sydney June 2019 to June 2020 was negative 1.0%
It’s official! Everything’s getting cheaper! Wonder what Melbourne CPI look like?? Business must be booming, or something.
Sure. We can expect Steve Dimopoulos to be vigorously standing up against any unconstitutional government overreach, right? Because the Constitution is the most important of all laws, and just because you happen to feel a sense of urgency and self importance, doesn’t give you the right to break it. That’s not the way our society works.
Wait a moment … it looks like perhaps that is the way our society works … these bastards have already way overstepped their lawfully allocated authority … maybe that explains why our society isn’t working too well right now.
Steve received his political training at local government level in the City of Monash.
It seems to be the poster council for “youngest Mayor in the State” bragging rights and now looks like the Karen trainer of choice. I’m glad I don’t live there any more.
No, Steve. That may be your society, but it’s not the Australia I grew up in and want to see restored.
Failing to understand the concept of limited government does not give you an excuse to control everything. That’s not how a good society works.
Failing to understand the moral concept of civil disobedience doesn’t give you the right to attack it. That’s not how a free society works.
“Not agreeing with a law doesn’t give you the right to break it. That’s not the way our society works.”
Tell that to the BLM and Antifa crazies.
The left will break any law that they consider “unjust” and couldn’t care less about how “our society” works.
Hypocrites.
I mentioned the story of Frank yesterday in one of the MSM comments sections. It was in reply to a claim by some clown that laws must be followed no matter what. I questioned him would he follow a law even if proven to be unjust, against our fundamental human rights or even just unworkable. I then gave the example of the reason we have Sunday trading is because all those years ago Frank Penhalluriack “broke the law”.
OK, but the best example if you’re from Victoria is Frank Penhalluriack. Who is he, I hear you cry? If you’d lived in Victoria in the 70s it’s a name you know well and respect, otherwise you wouldn’t be going to Mitre 10 or the Woolworths tool shelf on Sunday. Bunnings would never have opened in Victoria. Frank put his money where his mouth is, including being jailed.
Officers from the department of Labour and Industry repeatedly fined Penhalluriack for his breaches of the law, and the whole issue gained considerable local media attention. When he refused to pay he volunteered himself to spend time in jail, and was arrested by the Caulfield Police, who transferred him to the Glenferrie Road Malvern cell behind the Police Station. The next day he was transferred to Pentridge, where he was classified as a nuisance, and returned to his freedom. He was re-arrested at his shop the following Sunday, and spent a further 19 days incarceration in HM Prison Pentridge
This was bad publicity for the State Government, who changed the law to give priority to the seizure of goods. When Penhalluriack refused to pay further fines the courts compelled the police to auction his stock to raise funds to pay the fine; the auction was a farce, with grateful shoppers paying many times the market price for the goods auctioned.
The conflict continued, and a frustrated Magistrate refused Penhalluriack’s request for an adjournment, and fined him $501,000 for his failure to close his business on 21 occasions. This was a political disaster for the government, and the DPP offered to lodge an appeal on his behalf – but not against the conviction, only against the quantum. Since Penhalluriack had no intention to pay any fine he rejected their offer. The DPP had one month to serve the appeal notice on him personally, so he went to ground, Penhalluriack has always been supportive of his staff. He calls them ‘a wonderfully loyal and hard-working bunch’, and they continued to open 7-days-a –week while he was in jail or in hiding.
With the DPP’s appeal safely behind him, and the government incensed at his temerity, the summons came at a rate of two every Saturday, and two more every Sunday. After a few months he had enough to stick them inside his front shop window, spelling out “$500k”.
In the case of the Hunchback, his hair seems to have been cut by a 3-year old. But Sutto showed up yesterday clean shaven and with professional haircut. Where did he get his hair cut?
This Labor MP will be getting about four times the national average salary, all paid for by the taxpayer.
And he wants to use his position to attack private enterprise shut down by his state government.
btw, has Daniel Andrews ever used the term ‘private enterprise’?
That list of principled lawbreakers would be a whole lot better without the presence of Rosa Parks (communist agitator) and Nelson Mandela (another communist, albeit one who reformed).
But for every one of us who have done the right thing …
That would be “the right thing” as decided by Dictator Dan, even against world expert and epidemiological advice?
Not agreeing with a law doesn’t give you the right to break it.
That’s precious, coming from Labor/Green types, quite happy for, and even supportive of, people entering the country without proper documentation and consent of the government.
Of course, they have absolutely no issues with people flouting those laws.
I guess Dimopoulos is in favour of the Nuremberg defence then.
He hasn’t been deprived of anything. Not a single cent.
Asshole.
He was re-arrested at his shop the following Sunday, and spent a further 19 days incarceration in HM Prison Pentridge
This was bad publicity for the State Government, who changed the law to give priority to the seizure of goods.
These days most of the MSM (and Twitter crowd) would be cheering the government and his incarceration on.
Sally McManus, Secretary of the ACTU
2015: Steve Dimopoulos hails citizens for breaking the law…
Summary Offences (Move On Laws) Bill 2015.
A hypocritical tour de force in general, actually.
You’re confusing the haircut with what’s under it 🙂 It looks like a professional job to me. It may sound trivial but I really wish some “journalist” would ask this question. I can understand that the tv stations would have their own on-staff hairdressers. (But even then, why are they allowed to remain in practice?) But Parliament? In one word: nomenklatura.
What’s his view on illegal immigration?
Yeah and for all the completely ignorant noddies who reckon “lockdowns save lives” I have a few inconvenient truths to tell you :
Country Deaths Deaths per million
Peru 33,577 1,049.63
Belgium 10,327 904.13
Bolivia 8,407 740.5
Brazil 152,460 727.84
Ecuador 12,306 720.31
Spain 33,553 718.11
Chile 13,434 717.28
Mexico 85,285 675.84
USA¹ 216,873 662.88
United Kingdom¹ 43,203 649.78
Panama 2,529 605.48
Italy 36,372 601.87
Sweden 5,910 580.37
………………
Algeria 1,827 43.26
Afghanistan 1,481 39.84
Lithuania 110 39.43
Mauritania 163 37.02
Australia 904 36.17
Bangladesh 5,608 34.76
Pakistan 6,621 31.2
So fantastic – we rate next to Afghanistan & Pakistan as 3rd world countries for covid death rates……
I’d hardly call that an achievement.
Source https://www.statista.com/statistics/1104709/coronavirus-deaths-worldwide-per-million-inhabitants/
So lets see :
* USA & UK, both had lockdowns, and have higher levels of deaths/million than Sweden – check
* USA & UK both have ( like Australia ) a trashed economy due to lockdowns – check
* Sweden had no real lockdowns, and still has a functioning economy and normal life – check
* Australia on par with 3rd world nations for death rates – check
* Australia has basically martial law in Victoriastan but its made no appreciable difference – check
* VIctoriastan figures have neber never independently confirmed
* Brown Pol arrest pregnant women and drag people out of cars for not wearing masks despite no proof it would have made any difference to our already laughably low death rate – check
Our politicians and CMOs ( who also likely believe in the fairy story of climate change ) are fools or they appear to be damaging our economy on purpose – which one is it?.
Interestingly, with Victoriastans “figures” coming down, it seems like its all been lowered conveniently after a certain shop front was damaged. Coincidence?
People have been done over – cant wait for the class actions and trials to start……good thing our borders are shut, the miscreants cant escape……so to speak…..
Actually, it gets better…
When you look at countries with similar populations as australia ( around 25 million ) our perfomance is
appalling in terms of deaths/million despite Comrade Dan arrestyting pregnant women an dputting troops on the street :
Country Deaths/million
Burkina Faso 3.29
Sri Lanka 0.6
Niger 3.07
Australia 36.17
Cote d’Ivoire 4.79
Cameroon 16.77
Madagascar 9.02
Source https://www.statista.com/statistics/1104709/coronavirus-deaths-worldwide-per-million-inhabitants
What was the chant they used to do about Hillary?
Weve been had, lads…..the whole thing is a big psyop…..
The Labor Party consists of liars, twisters, incompetents and people who have never ever had a real job or risked their own money running a business. Those grubby criminals prefer to get their hands on public money by bludging off the government or using their unions to blackmail and threaten employers. Nothing is too low, too illegal or too disgusting for them. The individuals they endorse for election to parliament are the worst of the lot and if you want proff have a look at Andrews and the dribbling muppets he leads.
Resistance to tyranny is the DUTY of every citizen.
Steve – the comparison is a bit unfair. You get the OAP if you make it to 40 in most of those countries. Aust has tens of thousands just waiting for the horseman of the apocalypse.
Victoriastan not so many.
Brett Sutton’s declarations are hardly laws… they haven’t passed 3 readings in parliament nor received Her Majesty’s representatives signature… they are, at best, statutory regulations whose lawful enforcement is dubious… in any case, they appear entirely inconsistent with the Commonwealth Parliamen’s Bisosecurity Act (2015) and therefore likely ultra vires.
Thanks Mh for reminding us of Sally McManus.
The Australian condemned her for it but it must be about the only time I’ve ever agreed with her.
Add to list:
Julia Gillard
Hillary Clinton
Any number of leftist mass-murderers who receive the usual accolades.
My wife has just had a call,4.00pm today Sunday, from her hairdresser to make an appointment for 1.30 pm next Wednesday ….yet last Saturday Andrews sent his black shirt men to fine another hairdresser $10,000 for opening two days early.