Leave the moral philosophy for others.

Steve Dimopoulos is a state Labor MP Karen who put out a Facebook post yesterday condemning a barbershop that opened yesterday in defiance of the TaliDan government’s edict.

I won’t be naming them, but I’m told there is a local hairdressing business that is choosing to open on Saturday despite the rules not allowing this right now.

I understand the frustration, particularly from businesses who have had to remain shut. I get that. This year hasn’t been easy. Not for anyone.

But for every one of us who have done the right thing, including all the businesses around this one, defying rules that we all have obeyed is just a bit insulting and selfish.

Not agreeing with a law doesn’t give you the right to break it. That’s not the way our society works.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer.

Oskar Schindler.

Mahatma Gandhi.

Rosa Parks.

Martin Luthor King.

Nelson Mandela.

That’s just the (very) short list.

But remember: “defying rules that we all have obeyed is just a bit insulting and selfish”.

Go read the comments – his Facebook followers are also unimpressed.