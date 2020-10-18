Liberty Quote
-
Operation Overbite
And for her next trick?
White Island was a brief phreatomagmatic event. Ruapehu or Taupo would’ve been much more brownie point generating if they erupted.
Geonet Volcano Cameras
Of course if Taupo did its thing like in 186 AD the few Kiwis who survived would be somewhat unhappy.
She’s wiped 20% off NZ’s GDP and has no plan to replace it. She’s also put the country deep in hock to China.
Xi is the real head of state of NZ.
Hard to pick up the quinella.
I wouldn’t call Math a challenge………….oh wait !
What’s their exit strategy for covid 19?
She has an absolute majority – so no excuses for what happens next.
Being the sleazy conniving creature that it is, it will form a loose, non binding coalition (or something similar sounding) with the greens to have an escape clause after the final destruction of NZ becomes apparent. Somewhere around next Christmas that minor little task should be complete.
Never had a job outside politics in its miserable life means it has never had to face consequences for its actions, but it has learnt to CYA, or should that be CIA.
Will NZ PM JA face consequences?
Leftists don’t usually.
New Zealanders seems to like some form of socialism and their female empathetic leader.
All well and good. I have a hunch things will get tougher economically.
Wow- Their ABC has produced an at least mildly critical assessment of their poster child, their photogenic female Communist.
The gloss seems to be off…
She has well and truly put NZ on the path to bankruptcy.
That will be her biggest legacy.
Could be the most progressive Western government wver – will be quite the test case.
She’s wiped 20% off NZ’s GDP and has no plan to replace it. She’s also put the country deep in hock to China.
Xi is the real head of state of NZ.
And a majority of NZers appear to be just fine with that.
At least I’m sure they achieved one of the KPIs: spending all the money allocated.
Prediction:
NZ’s participation in Five Eyes will be curtailled or even terminated at some point over the next three years.
B of N:
“Of course if Taupo did its thing like in 186 AD the few Kiwis who survived would be somewhat unhappy.”
There might be a few miffied folks all around the entire southern temperate zone that may not be too thrilled, either.
@ Petros:
“…..exit strategy”?
Flee the village and head for Queensland?
Stand by for a flood of wealthy kiwis looking to leverage Australia’s lower tax rate.
Prediction:
NZ’s participation in Five Eyes will be curtailled or even terminated at some point over the next three years.
I doubt it. They all want global government….and control it.
If she is such a wonderful leader, then why do Kiwis still want to emigrate to Australia (COVID delays aside)?
You’d think they would be flocking back in droves. Instead we have to send them back in handcuffs. (Paywalled)
She only got 49% of the vote! Only 49%!
Crazyoldranga
#3623115, posted on October 18, 2020 at 1:48 pm
She only got 49% of the vote! Only 49%!
Like here, half of the electorate is retarded
What lower tax rate?
Our rates – apart from the GST – are quite a bit higher than those of NZ.
Not defending Ardern – I can’t stand the horsemouthed b**ch, but let’s stick to facts here, shall we?
Expect half of NZ to migrate here
Dat gal could eat a steak through a picket fence
One more place on the do not visit list. Don’t tell TooBob about the 49%! Need 50.1% for the popular vote.
If by “leading” through the volcanic eruption, you mean “killing people through negligence.” Her Govt ignored Da Science and continued tours after the volcanologists all buggered off declaring it was unsafe for them to remain in the vicinity given the imminent eruption.
I doubt it. They all want global government….and control it.
The Anglosphere – Victoria & NZ excepted – is aligning against China.
NZ is about six months away from a Recession at the best of times. And these are not the best of times.