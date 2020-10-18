Operation Overbite

Posted on 12:03 pm, October 18, 2020 by currencylad

29 Responses to Operation Overbite

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3622960, posted on October 18, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    And for her next trick?

    White Island was a brief phreatomagmatic event. Ruapehu or Taupo would’ve been much more brownie point generating if they erupted.

    Geonet Volcano Cameras

    Of course if Taupo did its thing like in 186 AD the few Kiwis who survived would be somewhat unhappy.

  2. Infidel Tiger
    #3622963, posted on October 18, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    She’s wiped 20% off NZ’s GDP and has no plan to replace it. She’s also put the country deep in hock to China.

    Xi is the real head of state of NZ.

  3. H B Bear
    #3622969, posted on October 18, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    Hard to pick up the quinella.

  4. Rob MW
    #3622982, posted on October 18, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    Jacinda Ardern led New Zealand through a terrorist attack, a volcanic eruption and COVID-19. Now her toughest challenge begins.

    I wouldn’t call Math a challenge………….oh wait !

  5. Petros
    #3622987, posted on October 18, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    What’s their exit strategy for covid 19?

  6. Sinclair Davidson
    #3622989, posted on October 18, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    She has an absolute majority – so no excuses for what happens next.

  7. Bill The Bunyip
    #3622997, posted on October 18, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Being the sleazy conniving creature that it is, it will form a loose, non binding coalition (or something similar sounding) with the greens to have an escape clause after the final destruction of NZ becomes apparent. Somewhere around next Christmas that minor little task should be complete.
    Never had a job outside politics in its miserable life means it has never had to face consequences for its actions, but it has learnt to CYA, or should that be CIA.

  8. stackja
    #3623001, posted on October 18, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Will NZ PM JA face consequences?
    Leftists don’t usually.

  9. candy
    #3623004, posted on October 18, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    New Zealanders seems to like some form of socialism and their female empathetic leader.
    All well and good. I have a hunch things will get tougher economically.

  10. Rex Anger
    #3623005, posted on October 18, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    Wow- Their ABC has produced an at least mildly critical assessment of their poster child, their photogenic female Communist.

    The gloss seems to be off…

  11. Lee
    #3623009, posted on October 18, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    She has well and truly put NZ on the path to bankruptcy.
    That will be her biggest legacy.

  12. MPH
    #3623014, posted on October 18, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    Could be the most progressive Western government wver – will be quite the test case.

  13. Roger
    #3623039, posted on October 18, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    And a majority of NZers appear to be just fine with that.

  14. cuckoo
    #3623040, posted on October 18, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    Yet that alone doesn’t quite make up for the failure of Kiwibuild, a bold initiative to build 100,000 affordable homes now a synonym for government failure.

    By August only around 600 homes had been built.

    At least I’m sure they achieved one of the KPIs: spending all the money allocated.

  15. Roger
    #3623041, posted on October 18, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    Prediction:

    NZ’s participation in Five Eyes will be curtailled or even terminated at some point over the next three years.

  16. Bruce
    #3623054, posted on October 18, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    B of N:

    “Of course if Taupo did its thing like in 186 AD the few Kiwis who survived would be somewhat unhappy.”

    There might be a few miffied folks all around the entire southern temperate zone that may not be too thrilled, either.

  17. Bruce
    #3623058, posted on October 18, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    @ Petros:

    “…..exit strategy”?

    Flee the village and head for Queensland?

  18. Walter Plinge
    #3623070, posted on October 18, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Stand by for a flood of wealthy kiwis looking to leverage Australia’s lower tax rate.

  19. covid ate my homework
    #3623082, posted on October 18, 2020 at 1:33 pm

    Prediction:

    NZ’s participation in Five Eyes will be curtailled or even terminated at some point over the next three years.

    I doubt it. They all want global government….and control it.

  20. Nighthawk the Elder
    #3623110, posted on October 18, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    If she is such a wonderful leader, then why do Kiwis still want to emigrate to Australia (COVID delays aside)?

    You’d think they would be flocking back in droves. Instead we have to send them back in handcuffs. (Paywalled)

  21. Crazyoldranga
    #3623115, posted on October 18, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    She only got 49% of the vote! Only 49%!

  22. Fat Tony
    #3623165, posted on October 18, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    Crazyoldranga
    #3623115, posted on October 18, 2020 at 1:48 pm
    She only got 49% of the vote! Only 49%!

    Like here, half of the electorate is retarded

  23. John Bayley
    #3623225, posted on October 18, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Stand by for a flood of wealthy kiwis looking to leverage Australia’s lower tax rate.

    What lower tax rate?
    Our rates – apart from the GST – are quite a bit higher than those of NZ.
    Not defending Ardern – I can’t stand the horsemouthed b**ch, but let’s stick to facts here, shall we?

  24. a reader
    #3623260, posted on October 18, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Expect half of NZ to migrate here

  25. Daily llama
    #3623267, posted on October 18, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    Dat gal could eat a steak through a picket fence

  26. Shy Ted
    #3623272, posted on October 18, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    One more place on the do not visit list. Don’t tell TooBob about the 49%! Need 50.1% for the popular vote.

  27. W Hogg
    #3623301, posted on October 18, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    If by “leading” through the volcanic eruption, you mean “killing people through negligence.” Her Govt ignored Da Science and continued tours after the volcanologists all buggered off declaring it was unsafe for them to remain in the vicinity given the imminent eruption.

  28. Roger
    #3623304, posted on October 18, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    I doubt it. They all want global government….and control it.

    The Anglosphere – Victoria & NZ excepted – is aligning against China.

  29. H B Bear
    #3623306, posted on October 18, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    NZ is about six months away from a Recession at the best of times. And these are not the best of times.

