Speedbox: “Things have gone wrong”

Months ago, Prime Minister Morrison said that there could be no trans-Tasman travel bubble until all State borders are open in Australia. He said that it would be impractical and unacceptable that international tourists could enter Australia whilst Australians were unable to travel freely within their own country. That went out the window as the States doggedly imposed their restrictions and with Western Australia appearing likely to impose their hard border restriction until March 2021, that was the final nail in Australia’s open borders coffin.
So, it came to pass that on Friday the first batch of New Zealanders lobbed in Australia under the trans-Tasman travel bubble arrangement. The passengers, who flew into Sydney, did not need to enter hotel quarantine under the bubble arrangements. Under the deal between the two nations, New Zealanders are permitted to travel quarantine-free into both NSW and the Northern Territory, under the proviso they’ve not been in a COVID-19 hotspot in the 14 days leading up to their travel.
Upon arrival however, seventeen of those travellers promptly decamped to the domestic terminal and boarded a flight to Melbourne. Upon arrival in Melbourne, they dispersed – presumably into the homes of their family and friends. But nobody is really sure because the inbound traveller cards are yet to be released and it remains to be seen whether they will show a Victorian address.
At his press conference yesterday, Dan Andrews was unusually animated about these interlopers. He had made clear to the Federal Government, he said, that Victoria was not part of the travel bubble. Yet, somehow, these people had arrived. These people. Like they were modern incarnations of Typhoid Mary. Although to fit the Victorian narrative, they would be ‘these LGBTQIA people’.
The media, for their part, displayed an inquisitiveness not normally seen of the Victorian MSM and wanted to know what happened, and why.
In an echo of the PM, Andrews said it was “not acceptable” that international arrivals are allowed to travel freely into Victoria when Victorians cannot travel freely around their own state.
“They left the airport within only minutes, really, of having arrived. Our officers have absolutely no power to stop someone, to detain someone in those circumstances, particularly given they were coming from a very low virus part of the world. Things have gone wrong” said Daniels. And indeed they have.
What has gone wrong is the astounding inability of the Feds to think something through. If the raison d’etre was for people to be able to enter Australia without a quarantine requirement, just how did the Feds think the international arrivals could be corralled into just NSW and the NT?
Air New Zealand said this morning that onward travel cannot be booked via their system under the trans-Tasman bubble. That may be true but those same travellers can, and obviously did, independently book a connecting interstate flight without wasting time in Sydney.
When the bubble was recently re-announced, it seemed obvious that the prospect of onward travel was so clear that the Feds must have had a plan up their sleeves, but nope. Once again, we witness the failure of a Government bureaucracy to conduct even the simplest actions.
The best, and most likely, solution to the fiasco is that the 17 will be permitted to stay in Victoria provided they comply with the local restrictions. At worst, Australia will be humiliated and the travellers enraged if they are sent back to Sydney – where they would be isolated in hotel quarantine for 14 days, having entered from Victoria.
Debacle – thy name is Government.
Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge [ refer the Australian] has said that the Victorian government was present last week when this issue was discussed . Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton was at the meeting. They raised no objections and in fact expressly authorised individuals who were arriving in Sydney from NZ to travel into Victoria . He challenged the Premier to release the emails and correspondence which shows clearly that they authorised the people to come to Victoria .
Boris has turned to sex bubbles, which is fun seeing Poms are so notoriously prudish.
A “support bubble” is now a thing.
Sex Between Non-Cohabiting Couples Banned Again in Virus Hotspots (17 Oct)
Will this lead to a population explosion in the UK? Nine months before we find out.
In an echo of the PM, Andrews said it was “not acceptable” that international arrivals are allowed to travel freely into Victoria when Victorians cannot travel freely around their own state.
Right.
So it’s not about the virus it’s about “the optics” politically.
As someone who (briefly) lived in America, it’s astonishing to me that more Australians don’t: a) see government primarily as a source of expensive problems; b) understand that the primary objective of government is to get bigger.
I spent six months driving around the USA. My fondest memory is of a cop in a highway cruiser who waved at me with a hand motion to slow down because he didn’t want to book me for speeding.
American cops understand liberty because it’s in their national culture. Australian cops (and our national intelligence agencies for that matter) can be bought and sold by the highest bidder, including political parties, as Daniel Andrews has demonstrated by transforming Victoria Police into the ALP’s state policy enforcement division.
The way Andrews and his sock puppet, Sutton, carry on you’d think the NZers were carrying bubonic plague or ebola. I guess Andrews needs a distraction given his lockdown continues essentially unchanged.
Well, then Mr Projecting Premier, the ball, as they say, is in your court.
I spent six months driving around the USA. My fondest memory is of a cop in a highway cruiser who waved at me with a hand motion to slow down because he didn’t want to book me for speeding.
My son traveled to the US 2 years ago. A highway patrolman pulled him over in Tennessee for speeding (80 m.p.h.) (let him off with a warning) and explained that cops in Tennessee didn’t mind too much if you were speeding but frowned upon overtaking speeding cars. Too much like a road race he explained and it was a bad look.
My son mentioned that he was heading to New York, the cop said “when you get to Pennsylvania forget everything I just told you”.
The flyover states are mostly free.
The simple fact is the arriving Kiwis can travel to Victoria if they like and Dan has absolutely no power to stop them. And he can’t physically send them back to NSW.
Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge [ refer the Australian] has said that the Victorian government was present last week when this issue was discussed . Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton was at the meeting. They raised no objections and in fact expressly authorised individuals who were arriving in Sydney from NZ to travel into Victoria . He challenged the Premier to release the emails and correspondence which shows clearly that they authorised the people to come to Victoria .
Dictator Dan is such a brazen liar, he would deny that, even against all the evidence.
The simple fact is that Australians are being stopped from travelling freely in their own country. The PM is a gutless wonder on this. He won’t go to the HC to test the border controls, why?
There’s only two explanations: either it’s because he’s been providing cover for the LNP in QLD against the shallow parochialism of Pony Girl leading up to the state election or because there are some in the Coalition who, because of their pure of heart federalism, support States Rights.
The only thing, other than a HC challenge, that will resolve this debacle is the removal of all the taxpayer funded benefits that currently are being thrown around the country thereby delaying any need for electors to scream blue murder at the premiers.
If he thinks that, because he and the NZ PM have somehow decided on a definition of ‘hotspot’, the state premiers will just go along with that then he needs his head read. The PM of this country prefers to provide amenity to the citizens of another country. Well, for that he can F-off.
Fair go! The travellers were able to hop aboard a flight to Melbourne as the responsible public officials were busy with diversity and transgender rights training and preparing their float for the Mardis Gras.
Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tunt (ht. Stuart Robert) has been a regular smarty-pants at his pressers. To almost every question a smirking “golly gee, how did that happen” disingenuous answer. Having watched many repeats of Border Security I have no doubt that he will soon ascertain whether the Kiwis involved have made any incorrect declarations and if so ensure their speedy despatch back across The Ditch.
/sarc
The country formerly known as Australia is a myth at the moment.
We’re not a nation anymore, just a bunch of people milling around who identify with an island continent in the South Pacific/Indian oceans, and a bunch of others looking for something for nothing.
Well said, both of you.
Danny’s total confusion when questioned about this non-issue on Saturday just confirmed his unfitness for office. He is incapable of analytical logical thought. The most junior inexperienced barrister could have torn him to shreds.
Even better, a bunch ended up in Emperor McGowan’s WA. Bahahahahahahahaahah
People who believe in dooomsday global warming are some of the stupidest people to ever walk this earth.
Unfortunately the same people are also in charge of the response to the China flu, and true to form, follow the science of the definition of insanity: doing the same failed response (masks, lockdown, draconian police enforcement) expecting a different result.
Have they applied for asylum yet or haven’t they seen the NZ election results?