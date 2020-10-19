Excitement Machine

Posted on 9:52 am, October 19, 2020 by currencylad

5 Responses to Excitement Machine

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #3624256, posted on October 19, 2020 at 9:54 am

    I thought hidden was going to deliver a eulogy

    1 person clapping 👏, LOLGF

  2. stackja
    #3624264, posted on October 19, 2020 at 9:59 am

    Where are all the MSM?
    Should be thousands cheering.

  3. H B Bear
    #3624269, posted on October 19, 2020 at 10:00 am

    The rest are stuffing ballot boxes.

  4. Bushkid
    #3624285, posted on October 19, 2020 at 10:13 am

    Haha! The sound of one (pair of) hand/s clapping!

    Just who do these people think they’re fooling?

  5. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3624303, posted on October 19, 2020 at 10:29 am

    Well at least 25per cent of the massive crowd are clapping .
    Are the Monty Python writers working for Paedo Joe? ,this is priceless,Cleese would love it .
    Hope Joe and Hunters bankers are burying the bribe money where it will be hard to find ,even for the Bidens if they steal it will the Bidens take them to court ?
    Have the FBI computer guys plnched the money ?or are they blackmailing the Bidens for a share ?
    Are the Democrims wearing blue caps with KAC on them ? ( Keep America Corrupt ,KAC )
    You wouldnt think a little bit of self enriching could get so complicated would you ?
    Our Polliecrims dont have those problems ,do they ?

