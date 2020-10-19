Monday Forum: October 19, 2020

Posted on 6:00 pm, October 19, 2020
Monday Forum: October 19, 2020

  9. Gilas
    #3624866, posted on October 19, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    I know how you feel, Megan…

  10. Megan
    #3624867, posted on October 19, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    In Townsville

    Shhhhh! Let’s not alert the numerical nutcase.

  11. Megan
    #3624869, posted on October 19, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    I know how you feel, Megan

    Winning isn’t everything, Gilas. Out participation ribbons are waiting.

  12. Fred
    #3624878, posted on October 19, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Daniel Andrew’s apology for laws against homosexuality makes for interesting reading. It’s as if he’s talking about the police state he’s created.

    “I suppose it’s rare when you can’t even begin to conceive what was on the minds of our forebears in this Place. But I look back at those statutes and I am dumbfounded. I can’t possibly explain why we made these laws, and clung to them, and fought for them.”

    “I can inform the house that six men have now successfully applied to expunge these convictions from their record. Many more have commenced the process. This won’t erase the injustice, but it is an accurate statement of what I believe today: … that these convictions should never have happened … … that the charges will be deleted, as if they never existed …… and that their subjects can call themselves, once again, law-abiding men.

    “Expungement is one thing, but these victims won’t find their salvation in this alone.”
    This parliament and this government are to be formally held to account for designing a culture of darkness and shame. And those who faced its sanction, and lived in fear, are to be formally recognised for their relentless pursuit of freedom and love. It all started here. It will end here, too.

    To our knowledge, no jurisdiction in the world has ever offered a full and formal apology for laws like these. So please, let these words rest forever in our records: On behalf of the parliament, the government and the people of Victoria …For the laws we passed. And the lives we ruined. And the standards we set.… we are so sorry … humbly, deeply, sorry.”

  13. Megan
    #3624881, posted on October 19, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Clearly there is a party happening on the old fred. They clearly prefer the louche and disreputable ambience there rather than the clean and shiny Monday model.

    We shall endure until they realise what they are missing.

  18. Roger
    #3624917, posted on October 19, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    I wonder how the future will judge Daniel Andrews?

  21. Farmer Gez
    #3624928, posted on October 19, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Credlin gives big hints on why Unified Security got the job.

    Judge Coate should get a copy of Chairman Dan’s Xmas card list. You might just find who got the early mail.

  23. feelthebern
    #3624936, posted on October 19, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Farmer Gez, you’ll trigger struth.

  24. Farmer Gez
    #3624938, posted on October 19, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    I got the hint from another source, not Credlin.

    Maaaates!

  25. caveman
    #3624940, posted on October 19, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    Credlin on the war path , she’s not giving in.

  26. Manuel Utz
    #3624941, posted on October 19, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    Maybe I can help you people with a problem shifting into 3rd or 4th.

