“Free competition enforced by law” is a grotesque contradiction in terms.— Ayn Rand
Monday Forum: October 19, 2020
In Townsville
Podium?
Thoidly
Wow! Bronze?
Second bronze!
Nope!
Or not!
😂😂😂
I know how you feel, Megan…
Shhhhh! Let’s not alert the numerical nutcase.
Winning isn’t everything, Gilas. Out participation ribbons are waiting.
Daniel Andrew’s apology for laws against homosexuality makes for interesting reading. It’s as if he’s talking about the police state he’s created.
“I suppose it’s rare when you can’t even begin to conceive what was on the minds of our forebears in this Place. But I look back at those statutes and I am dumbfounded. I can’t possibly explain why we made these laws, and clung to them, and fought for them.”
“I can inform the house that six men have now successfully applied to expunge these convictions from their record. Many more have commenced the process. This won’t erase the injustice, but it is an accurate statement of what I believe today: … that these convictions should never have happened … … that the charges will be deleted, as if they never existed …… and that their subjects can call themselves, once again, law-abiding men.
“Expungement is one thing, but these victims won’t find their salvation in this alone.”
This parliament and this government are to be formally held to account for designing a culture of darkness and shame. And those who faced its sanction, and lived in fear, are to be formally recognised for their relentless pursuit of freedom and love. It all started here. It will end here, too.
To our knowledge, no jurisdiction in the world has ever offered a full and formal apology for laws like these. So please, let these words rest forever in our records: On behalf of the parliament, the government and the people of Victoria …For the laws we passed. And the lives we ruined. And the standards we set.… we are so sorry … humbly, deeply, sorry.”
Clearly there is a party happening on the old fred. They clearly prefer the louche and disreputable ambience there rather than the clean and shiny Monday model.
We shall endure until they realise what they are missing.
Biden is shot.
1st
😎
Is this why the FBI sat on Hunter’s laptop?
Incisive article at American thinker.
1 st after 18
I wonder how the future will judge Daniel Andrews?
Interchange?
1st
Credlin gives big hints on why Unified Security got the job.
Judge Coate should get a copy of Chairman Dan’s Xmas card list. You might just find who got the early mail.
Best of Biden collection.
https://twitter.com/canine2/status/1315732293659561984?s=20
Farmer Gez, you’ll trigger struth.
I got the hint from another source, not Credlin.
Maaaates!
Credlin on the war path , she’s not giving in.
Maybe I can help you people with a problem shifting into 3rd or 4th.
Better late than never.