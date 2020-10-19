The growing mental health crisis nobody wants to talk about

White left-wing females are not coping with lives unchecked by masculine sexuality and oversight:

This is what radicalization looks like. pic.twitter.com/MA01CWHVCI — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) October 18, 2020



Conservative, right-wing and/or religious women, on the other hand, have far more successfully integrated the opportunities modernity bestows while judiciously safeguarding their emotional symbiosis with men. That is the difference between a Kamala Harris and an Amy Coney Barrett. It also explains why leftism will inevitably be bred out of the population.

