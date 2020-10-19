Threat of Energy War in Europe

Macron threatens to cut the interconnector to Britain.
Following the EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Mr Macron told French radio that if the UK does not allow French fishermen in its waters, the EU would have to block the UK’s energy supplies to the European market.
He suggested the right to fish in British waters was worth 650 million euros to EU fishermen, but that access to European energy markets was worth up to £2.3billion (€2.5bn) to the UK.
More research required. Britain imports power some of the time and is not a net exporter although this might happen if the offshore wind factories perform as expected (hollow laughter).
James Brabben, Wholesale Manager at Cornwall Insight, said: “Great Britain becoming a net exporter of power would be a real reversal of roles compared to the past decade. Our modelling of Great Britain and EU markets shows how convergence in the generation mix of power markets across Europe will see more volatile flows over interconnectors. Great Britain’s comparative advantage for offshore wind resources supports a vast build-out of the technology and could see greater flows of power to Europe as a result.
Going into winter the real outcome of what Macron threatens would be far worse than his imaginary financial hit. The UK would be far more exposed to the real consequences of its uptake of so called renewables.
Yep nothing like a bit of Frog nukes to help the windmills. Or some pumped hydro, eh?
UK should build high efficiency coal power stations fuelled by hight energy Australian coal and cook lots of their own fish (meanwhile telling the Gauls to suck eggs). Just goes to show self-sufficiency in reliable energy is critical. The Germans are about to find out soon as Russia will have the gas squirrel grip, big time.