Record low wind day

Posted on 12:53 pm, October 20, 2020 by Rafe Champion

High fives among the wind warriors on the weekend, especially in SA where in the middle of the day they achieved record penetration of unreliable energy from the sun and the wind.

Not so good today, at lunchtime the wind across the SE is contributing almost exactly 1% and 2.5% in WA. 

Sorry, my screenshot function is not working, click on the link to see the picture at 12.53 before the wind returns!

12 Responses to Record low wind day

  1. David Roberts
    #3625830, posted on October 20, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Some years ago Tas had to import power when the dam was to low what goes if this happens again and they call Tas the power house for power how dumb are we

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3625836, posted on October 20, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    Good.
    Hopefully the wretched things won’t kill so many birds and bats today.
    Why are environmentalists so damaging to the environment?

  3. Bronson
    #3625847, posted on October 20, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    That is the story in it’s entirety – one day feast the next a famine. It’s the famine they need to focus on, to paraphrase Rafe it’s all about the choke point stupid.

  4. RobK
    #3625885, posted on October 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    The fun starts when it’s 40+deg, overcast and no wind. It will be demand management time. All the batteries will be flat in quick time.
    Quite possibly some people will come to an early demise because of it.

  5. Cardimona
    #3625965, posted on October 20, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    Not much wind in FNQ either, Rafe.
    The Mt Emerald part-time wind-to-electricity factory at Walkamin has been either turned off, curtailed, or unable to produce any energy due to lack of wind since June.

    “Transitioning to renewables”?
    Yeah, nah, not happening…

  7. John A
    #3626006, posted on October 20, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle #3625836, posted on October 20, 2020, at 1:10 pm

    Good.
    Hopefully, the wretched things won’t kill so many birds and bats today.
    Why are environmentalists so damaging to the environment?

    It’s a feature of all false religions because the belief system is working contrary to the way God made the world to work.

    It’s sometimes described as the problem of “going against the grain,” “swimming against the tide” and similar expressions – even Murphy’s Law could be included here, I reckon.

  8. Mark M
    #3626015, posted on October 20, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    … and here I was preparing for perfect weather this weekend.

  9. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3626022, posted on October 20, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    Didyou take into account Dandemic Dans daily presser Rafe ? there is a lot of wind there daily ..

  10. Rafe Champion
    #3626037, posted on October 20, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    The lowest level of supply was 0.5% approaching 2pm Sydney time. That was 1.5% of installed capacity.

    Approaching 5 Sydney time it is up to 1.2% of the electricity supply with the turbines delivering 3.8% of plated capacity.

  11. Mark A
    #3626088, posted on October 20, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    High fives among the wind warriors on the weekend,

    Electricity production should not be celebrated, it just has to be there 24/7, cheap without thinking about it.

  12. RobK
    #3626108, posted on October 20, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    There are some home truths that occasionally come to light.
    http://www.wattclarity.com.au/articles/2020/10/questions-prompted-by-that-chart-from-the-renewable-integration-study/
    It discusses some curly questions and concludes:

    The promised reductions in customers’ prices will be eroded, however, unless, of course, the costs are passed to taxpayers. Given our experience to date, continuing subsidies with quantity and timing targets and funding limits probably continue the feast/famine cycle that’s such an issue for network planning and connections.

    RTWT.

