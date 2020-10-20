Record low wind day

High fives among the wind warriors on the weekend, especially in SA where in the middle of the day they achieved record penetration of unreliable energy from the sun and the wind.
Not so good today, at lunchtime the wind across the SE is contributing almost exactly 1% and 2.5% in WA.
Sorry, my screenshot function is not working, click on the link to see the picture at 12.53 before the wind returns!
Some years ago Tas had to import power when the dam was to low what goes if this happens again and they call Tas the power house for power how dumb are we
Good.
Hopefully the wretched things won’t kill so many birds and bats today.
Why are environmentalists so damaging to the environment?
That is the story in it’s entirety – one day feast the next a famine. It’s the famine they need to focus on, to paraphrase Rafe it’s all about the choke point stupid.
The fun starts when it’s 40+deg, overcast and no wind. It will be demand management time. All the batteries will be flat in quick time.
Quite possibly some people will come to an early demise because of it.
Not much wind in FNQ either, Rafe.
The Mt Emerald part-time wind-to-electricity factory at Walkamin has been either turned off, curtailed, or unable to produce any energy due to lack of wind since June.
“Transitioning to renewables”?
Yeah, nah, not happening…
Wind now less than 1%.
Bruce of Newcastle #3625836, posted on October 20, 2020, at 1:10 pm
It’s a feature of all false religions because the belief system is working contrary to the way God made the world to work.
It’s sometimes described as the problem of “going against the grain,” “swimming against the tide” and similar expressions – even Murphy’s Law could be included here, I reckon.
… and here I was preparing for perfect weather this weekend.
Didyou take into account Dandemic Dans daily presser Rafe ? there is a lot of wind there daily ..
The lowest level of supply was 0.5% approaching 2pm Sydney time. That was 1.5% of installed capacity.
Approaching 5 Sydney time it is up to 1.2% of the electricity supply with the turbines delivering 3.8% of plated capacity.
Electricity production should not be celebrated, it just has to be there 24/7, cheap without thinking about it.
There are some home truths that occasionally come to light.
http://www.wattclarity.com.au/articles/2020/10/questions-prompted-by-that-chart-from-the-renewable-integration-study/
It discusses some curly questions and concludes:
RTWT.