The worst premier in Australian history

Daniel Andrews is good at wasting money on over-priced infrastructure projects. He had already bankrupted the State even before the Chinese Flu came along. But here is the psychology of what then occurred. Although he is quite stupid, he thinks of himself as a genius. And what he has found out is that his stupidity is now recognised by all, other than the dwindling number of our fellow citizens caught up in the toxic virus of the Melbourne Syndrome. And along with his low grade intelligence, he has a ridiculously high level of self-regard. As a result, the incessant level of bungling has led to his refusing to admit that even a single one of his decisions has been at the centre of the problems in dealing with Covid. Look at this from The Oz today:
Josh Frydenberg, the nation’s most senior Victorian federal minister, has pleaded with Daniel Andrews to free Victorians from “devastating’’ coronavirus restrictions, warning that businesses are losing hope and the state now has 40 per cent of the nation’s effective unemployed.
The Treasurer sparked a bitter political row with the Victorian Premier on Monday when he accused Mr Andrews of “callous indifference” towards economic hardship in the state after restrictions on many businesses were extended for two weeks.
A dismissive Mr Andrews hit back, accusing Mr Frydenberg of playing politics when Victorians wanted their families kept safe so the state could reopen safely.
More psychology here, this time a bit of projection when he accuses The Treasurer of “playing politics”.
Face it, he’s a political moron and even worse economic manager. But he has had some psychological wire tripped and he is now going to show us how it is done properly.
He was elected because he promised to get rid of rail crossings and even he found it too expensive and hasn’t done it. Now he is in charge of dealing with the Covid where we once again discover how massively out of his depth he is.
And there is this which has just cropped up. I wonder who Mr Stupid will blame: Hotel quarantine guests at risk of HIV and other viruses after testing blunder.
More than 200 people who were in Victoria’s hotel quarantine program are being urged to get tested for HIV and other viruses after a testing mix-up.`State health authorities have announced that 243 people are being advised to undergo testing for Hepatitis B and C and HIV after it was revealed that single-use blood glucose testing kits were used multiple times.
Dan really has to go. Worst Premier in Australian history.
Wasn’t sure who you were talking about there for a moment…then I saw “Melbourne”
Nonsense. He’s a political genius. The way he’s played these press conferences, and maintained the istandwithdan cult, despite his gross incompetence, is something to behold.
Actually that’s one of the things he actually delivered. Better to focus on the lies around the east west link termination.
The ABC’s residential “medical expert,” Norman Swan, says that “I am not aware of any place in the world that has done a second wave as well as Victoria.”
Yes, Andrews should be congratulated for managing to do what no other leader has done in Australia; chalking up over a hundred deaths, due to the virus – in fact more than 800.
And locking the state down for much longer than anywhere else in Australia.
If that is success, I’d hate to see what failure is.
Lee – you f*cking idiot. It’s not a second wave. Chairman Dan blew the first wave. I guess quoting Norman Swan we couldn’t expect you to know that. Moron.
Felix is right ,,, Dan is a brilliant politician but is also an idiot which I gess is what we get when politics becomes a profession.
I don’t have to put with foul abuse like calling me a “f*cking idiot” or “moron”; I am quoting what Norman Swan says to highlight out what an idiot and Labor/Green ideologue he is.
Hence, my words: Norman Swan, says; then the quote from him in quotation marks. The “second wave” are Swan’s words, not mine.
It should be perfectly clear that I think Andrews has handled the whole business disastrously bad, and any other leader in Australia would have resigned in shame long before now..
The East west Link cancellation should have been an early warning to all Victorians about the tactics and arrogance of our great leader.
Things have gone from bad to worse to diabolical since then.
Slightly OT, but yesty we had the new health minister, Foley, being ‘interviewed’ on Neil mitchell radio show. Foley asked Mitchell at one point what is an acceptable number of deaths, which is straight from the Dan Playbook. Mitchell struggled.
The short answer is to answer with a question, viz, ‘how many road deaths is accepteble? Of course the Minister would say none which invites the obvious response ‘So why don’t you ban cars or reduce the speed limits to 10kph?’
At that point an intelligent discussions about trade offs may ensue. An even better question may be why not ban ciggies? Then we have a straight out moral v (net) revenue argument.
he did that and is still doing it, it’s getting rid of road problems that should have been fixed decades ago
I moved from Sydney years ago and could not believe how backward the infrastructure was here, there were still men, opening and closing road/rail crossings on seriously busy roads
I’m not a fan of Dan, but he has done stuff that the Liberals never even dreamed of and that will get him re-elected regardless of this fiasco. people here love him and you have to be careful what you say because people defend him ferociously
you can poke a stick at how he has handled this crisis, but you can’t touch his record of getting stuff done except the east/west link thing, but whatever it’s only taxpayer’s money after all
bankrupted the state? no one here has a problem with fixing the infrastructre, building roads and bridges and public transport that was so out of date it was 3rd world stuff
clearly you don’t live here Steve and to be honest you don’t know what you’re talking about when it comes to how it is is down here. you might have an opinion of how poor it looks from a distance, but come talk to people whose lives have improved from better infrastructure and see how you go
What beggars belief is that he remains popular. Perhaps it’s because he is great with the spin.
And the forced annexation of the volunteer rural fire brigades, and the red shirts contempt, and the…
Well ‘billie’ I’m a Queenslander, so I am certainly observing ‘from a distance’, but even I can see that building ‘lots of infrastructure’ with a 40% CMMEU mark-up and driving the state debt up to blue yonder may be somewhat problematic further down the track.
Same goes for Qld, of course.
On his high horse yesterday, abusing Frydenberg, Andrews said darkly he could have played politics with Canberra if he’d wanted to, over last summer’s bushfires. I wonder what he meant by that?
In fact Baillieu tried to get the rail crossings started however Labor voted against it . Not only have the rail crossings but also the tunnel that has gone over budget but remember he wasn’t too bothered since had signed up with Belt and Road .
All this pain in Victoria for a virus that does not exist.
How could it?
The virus has never been isolated–let alone purified, characterized and proven in a double-blind study.
Therefore the virus does not exist as a unique pathogen.
Even the CDC admits the virus is not currently available.
On the CDC website, highlighted in red as “For Emergency Use Only”, presumably to discourage people from looking further, is a paper entitled:
CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel
“For Emergency Use Only”
The analytical sensitivity of the rRT-PCR assays contained in the CDC 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-
nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel were determined in Limit of Detection studies. Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available, assays designed for detection of the2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA (N gene;GenBank accession: MN908947.2) of known titer (RNA copies/µL) spiked into a diluent consisting of a suspension of human A549 cells and viral transport medium (VTM) to mimic clinical specimen. –https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download, p39.
The argument for not isolating viruses is that it takes too much time.
What this means is “forget being scientific” and go with “it has been settled” in the boardroom.
Ozman,
This is fascinating. I wonder, though, how many viruses, commonly spoken of, have been isolated, purified, characterised and prove? SARS? (The original and best.) MERS? H1N1 Swine Flu?
billie #3625718, posted on October 20, 2020, at 11:40 am
That’s a heritage listed installation and a rarity. Better to focus on the big messes: East-West Link cancellation, the stalled Westgate Tunnel, the failure of the Standard Gauge rail conversions, the disastrous downgrade of the Bendigo line to a single track, removal of the electric overhead on the line from Pakenham to Warragul, and lots of projects simply not started. Not to mention the worst anti-life laws in the nation (Abortion Reform Act 2008, Assisted Dying euthanasia laws, Safe Schools, etc pandering to wokeness all over).
The Victorian Premier seems to me to have a Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde personality.
The bulk of his performance in the “theatre” of his daily briefings is one of surly and disdainful forbearance demonstrated by his choice of language and the physicality of both his bodily and facial movements; the curl of his lip, the shrug of his left shoulder, the dismissive sweep of his hand; the sneer in his voice when he speaks about “profit”, “private”, “metro”.
And then, towards the end of the briefing a reporter may ask something “personal” about the Premier. Today it concerned what he would be doing on the day of the AFL Grand Final, this grown man dropped/switched to something soft, gooey and coy. Quite weird in the context of what had gone before.
Having to run with these two opposing personalities cannot be good for his health.