David Bidstrup guest post. Babies die in Adelaide. Who cares?

Four babies have died in the past month here in Adelaide because they were denied access to surgery in Melbourne due to the insane Victorian Covid restrictions. It is a concern that there are not proper facilities available in SA and the reasons are budgetary, as usual, so 4 young lives have been sacrificed through government stupidity and callousness.
Travellers from New Zealand can get into Melbourne but critically ill babies cannot.
The RFDS could have transported these children interstate at any time. Those who prevented these children from having lifesaving surgery in Melbourne are complicit in their deaths and the grief caused to their parents and families, and should carry that shame with them for the rest of their lives. They deserve our enduring contempt.
+1000,000
This is beyond a disgrace. It is infamous.
To be fair – my understanding is that the babies were refused travel by the South Australian authorities not the Victorian government.
Andrews will spin their deaths as the virus not discriminating.
Sinc, that is a worry, there was a dig at the lack of facilities in SA but the implication is that the villain in the piece was Victoria. [don’t blame me, I just work here]
On the lack of facilities in Adelaide, one could mention the new Adelaide General (or whatever its called) that has been described at the most expensive hospital development in the world due to mammoth cost overruns.
Disturbing if true.
Context?
Links?
Rationale?
Were they socialist babies?
Yes premier covid paranoia is rampant in Australia.
Better dead than covid dead.
Or something.
Infamous indeed.
They most certainly have mine!
daily mail article also at ABC iirc
In The Australian also.
A non denial denial from Andrews.
He doesn’t know.
I bet he does.
“I don’t know if it’s correct to say that COVID restrictions were the cause of them not travelling here,” he said.
Well, what else could it possibly be given that it appears such transfers are a long standing practise due to successive SA governments failing to provide neonatal cardiac surgery facilities for their citizens?
This has to be a p1sstake.
There is a special place in hell for the knuts who did this.
These are fucking babies, the most precious gift a parent can have and your petty government turds cost them their lives.
I dont know whether to weep or get a pitch fork.
Workplace manslaughter!!!!…FOR F.cks SAKE.
Those aren’t mutually exclusive options, CJ.
Andrews really is a creep.
Just had to get that off my chest before I go to bed.
Didn’t someone say” mistakes were made. That is all.”
Disgusting.
Politicians and bureaucrats out of their depth. For the most part they are not as good as they think they are.
South Australia can’t afford such surgical facilities itself on account of being a failed state; and having to bear the cost of subsidising intermittent forms of energy for benefits that no can discern let alone put in writing.
Yeah, but if they were murdered in utero you’d all be deathly silent, so maybe re-think your selective moral outrage and hang your heads in shame. Abortion is the most flagrant denial of human rights in the nation and at Catallaxy it’s crickets, so save your contempt…
Rafe – could the surgery have been carried out in another State – i.e NSW ?
The people that did this deserve much more than ‘enduring contempt’ Rafe, they exercised the decision held in the actions of a broad sword rather than the decision of a scalpel. The old public service deflected act of omission; what could they have done but failed to do so ? It should be included in the Criminal Code – Chapter 7 – s130 Proper Administration of Government.
Pete of Freo
You think most catallaxy posters have never condemned the evil of abortion?
You can never have read an open thread.
At Catallaxy it’s crickets,
Noisy crickets at that.
According to the report in The Australian, the South Australian health officials were worried about the babies getting covid and didn’t want to send them. They had the option of sending them to Sydney but did not attempt that either.
This should have been a major scandal after Case #1. Letting four deaths happen is almost beyond belief. The full story needs to be told.
Because there is a .001% chance of someone having Covid we will let babies die.
Yeah, nah bro.
The Blairgowrie incident tells all you need to know about Andrews.
A Cat virgin. 🙂
For years we ran specific and dedicated threads on abortion and gay marriage so people could argue the toss non-stop 24-7-12 without impacting even the open threads. So god-knows what you’re talking about, because you certainly don’t.
I really, really don’t like Andrews or his staggeringly inept government, however Victoria’s borders are not closed. I humbly suggest it’s the SA Premier who needs to answer for this particular obscenity.
Indeed. Did you ever think Australia would allow this to happen? Let alone let it happen again… We have allowed Australians to “other”, other Australians. I barely recognise us anymore.
Ummm, sorry about the wayward HTTP codes.
The key COVID-19 Authority is the National Cabinet, of which Scummo is in charge.
Costings used to quote “hospital beds” – how many hospital beds do you get for burning $1 Trillion, Scummo?
Our governments kill babies to save them.
Manchester UK had their hand out to the Govt, if they wished to upgrade to Stage 3 restrictions recently.
“Follow the money”.
/LockDAN
FTFY.