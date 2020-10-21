David Bidstrup guest post. Babies die in Adelaide. Who cares?

Four babies have died in the past month here in Adelaide because they were denied access to surgery in Melbourne due to the insane Victorian Covid restrictions. It is a concern that there are not proper facilities available in SA and the reasons are budgetary, as usual, so 4 young lives have been sacrificed through government stupidity and callousness.

Travellers from New Zealand can get into Melbourne but critically ill babies cannot.

The RFDS could have transported these children interstate at any time. Those who prevented these children from having lifesaving surgery in Melbourne are complicit in their deaths and the grief caused to their parents and families, and should carry that shame with them for the rest of their lives. They deserve our enduring contempt.