Frolicking Mole: Mole’s modest proposal

Everyone is aware we have entered uncharted waters as far as government debt is concerned.
The missing piece is the incredible wave which is about to hit once companies are no longer allowed to trade insolvent, rents become due and full impacts of a cascade of debtors not paying moves its way along the food chain.
Unquantifiable will the be wreckage left of peoples businesses and personal finances as Australia’s insolvency laws grind away at possibly hundreds of thousands of people for 3 years and a day.
Also unknown is how many families will be wrecked, kids’ lives and futures deformed and the swamping of organisations which would normally assist.
How many blokes (because this is generally a bloke thing) will kill themselves because they see themselves as worthless and the insurance payout as a better provider for their kids than their continuing to live would be?
Super funds won’t have to be nationalised, the insolvency laws will see hundreds of thousands dependent on the government for pensions in their old age.
The government and usual Ponzi promoters are already signalling they will inflate the population with as many new “consumption units” as they can to obtain a skerrick of “growth”, bugger those already living here now condemned to at least 3 years of poverty by government caused bankruptcy.
So having set the stage whats the proposal?
It’s radical.
It’s simple.
It will be rorted, it will be abused, but I think the damage will be less than what I’ve laid out above.
The government caused the bankruptcies.
The government owns the bankruptcies.
The government therefore pays for the bankruptcies.
Every small business owner or person sent to the wall is offered the ability to walk away from all their government inflicted debt immediately. Their ordinary assets (including houses) remain their own.
The government then commits to paying every creditor owed money, in full, immediately.
It’s still awful for those who lose everything, but the difference between losing the lot (often years of building up) and still being in a huge financial hole, and at least retaining the ability to start again on an even playing field with others at least gives them a chance.
This must also be paid for by finally lancing a number of boils on the ass of Australia.
No more ABC.
No more “arts” funding
No more government funded “charities” which exist only to push government policies in a desired direction.
No more “charities” whose objectives are anything other than people.
No more sports funding.
And lastly, and the single biggest inflation retarding mechanism of them all, a 10 year freeze on all public serpent wages.
Because nothing will focus their minds on inflation busting more than seeing it eat their own pay.
Even without radical options for dealing with bankruptcy, there will eventually need to be radical changes to the size and cost of public sector employment across the country.
There’ll be years of denial and pretense that “now is not the time to cut” – and all the pollies will be on board with that because how can you slash bureaucrat numbers and squeeze their salaries without doing the same to pollies – but the time will come when there will be no choice.
Interesting comment from H B Bear about WA – a flat dollar limit on pay rises is reviving one of the tactics of the 80s/90s Accord – let’s see if any other states or the feds follow suit.
Terminate as quickly as possible all spending on climate change mitigation and support for unreliable energy.
Critically review all the research proposed on the technological highway, green hydrogen and steel etc.
Abandon all attempts at industry planning.
Cancel submarine contract. Stop work on the new Sydney airport and make full use of the existing facilities at Kingsford Smith.
Disband all the agencies of the Grievance Industry – Human Rights, Anti-Discrim etc.
Eliminate all penalty rates.
Stop employing consultants to do the work that public servants should be doing, nice rort, go as a consultant and earn more than you got for doing the job as an employee.
Yep. I remember my last pay rise under WA Health was about 2013-14. Or 14-15, outside of the usl increment increase under my Award.
It wasn’t too bad, but I remember the HSUWA’s big push quickly shifted from pay rises (neither Barnett nor Sneakers was in a mood to suffer their bullshit, and let them know it), to pushing for permanency to as many contact employees as possible.
WA Health Permanency is pretty good. And I would even go so far as to say itnwould havemade the overall budget figures for the Department more accurate, relative to the usual shell games played with the public purse though contract employment.
The place could have done without half (as a barest minimum) the ‘administrators’ and bureaucratic bugmen sitting in Perth and drawing $120k + salaries for doing zog-all. But that almost goes without saying…
Decimate the public service using the method employed in the Roman army. Line them up, hand out clubs, group them in tens and they draw straws to decide which one gets beaten to death by the other nine.
How many blokes (because this is generally a bloke thing) will kill themselves because they see themselves as worthless and the insurance payout as a better provider for their kids than their continuing to live would be?
Insurance companies don’t pay out on suicides.
Otherwise your proposal makes good sense. Along with the ABC, arts and sport etc I would add a great number of regulatory bodies starting with Human Rights and anti-discrimination commissions, most foreign aid, anything to do with anti-racism, diversity & multiculturalism and proceeding through indigenous affairs and many many more.
It’s a perfect justification for a thorough cleanout.
Good sense, which is certainly why it will never see the light of day.
The is one fatal flaw in your plan Mole. You spelt arse wrong.
They do, my brothers paid out, my understanding is most have a disqualifying period.
I thought the same as you up till then.
I’d like to see a simple rule that no citizen can spend more than 20 years as a public servant. And all public servants must be aged 30 years plus. Let real life intervene before the trough presents itself.
Take a look at the NDIS and reduce the pyramid of paper shufflers and concentrate on the hands of workers who interact with the disabled . i myself have cause to be grateful to my NDIS planners but there is the suspicion that Julia Gillards NDIS is that the disabled are just a peg to provide employment for public servants in a destroyed global economy.
So the government prints lots more money, and makes many more socialists.
And then print more for the construction led recovery, to build ghost cities, just like China.
Instead of soul destroying handouts, maybe Canberra to could run some Zoom classes in entrepreneurship, and lend money to develop import replacement manufacturing..
I stand corrected and I’m pleased to know those tragic suicides might not be in vain. It’s a terrible and unimaginable situation to be in..
Instead of living in a fantasy world, hoping for actual conservative policies, wake up and realise that things are going the other way, and we are way beyond the tipping point.
What the cat needs is more actual financial advice on how to approach what is coming and even… profit from it.
Public service pay and numbers are one of the main sources of ballooning public spending. The unions weren’t turning ambulances into Liar billboards in Victoriastan and manning the phones for the Pony Club for no reason.
Not that radical at all. it’s been done before:
How Europe cancelled Germany’s debt in 1953
The 1953 London Debt Accords show that European leaders know how to resolve a debt crisis in the interests of justice and recovery. Here are four key lessons for Greece’s debt crisis today.
On 27 February 1953, an agreement was signed in London which resulted in the cancellation of half of Germany’s (then West Germany’s) debt: 15 billion out of a total of 30 billion Deutschmarks.*
Those cancelling the debt included the United States, the UK and France, along with Greece, Spain and Pakistan – countries which are major debtors today. The agreement also included private individuals and companies. In the years following 1953 other countries signed up to cancel German debts, including Egypt, Argentina, Belgian Congo (today the Democratic Republic of Congo), Cambodia, Cameroon, New Guinea, and the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland (today Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe).
Tim Wilson recently confirmed that current Govt monetary policy is about bailing out the Banks – whose investments are 65% residential – 75% including construction – a p1ssant Economy.
Get everyone who was “saved” by the governments measures to foot the bill.
Ah, Frolicking Mole, 🙂 Gosh!
Is this “The Great Australian Economic Reset”? Our very own Challenge to the World Economic Forum’s “Economic Reset” – as laid out for all to see by Rowan Dean on Skynews?
Frolicking Mole, this is brilliant! Love it!