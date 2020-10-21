Pell money trail: AUSTRAC gives ‘information’ to VicPol, Feds

Would AUSTRAC bother if there is nothing conceivably actionable involved?
Police handed information on claims Vatican sent $1m to Australia in relation to George Pell sexual abuse trial.
The financial crimes regulator has passed information to police about allegations of money being transferred from the Vatican in relation to the trial of Cardinal George Pell.
The High Court quashed Cardinal Pell’s child sexual abuse convictions earlier this year.
Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells used a Senate Estimates hearing to ask AUSTRAC chief executive Nicole Rose about media reports that hundreds of thousands of euros had been transferred “allegedly from Vatican funds to person or persons in Australia”.
“Yes I can confirm AUSTRAC has looked into the matter and we’ve provided information to the AFP (Australian Federal Police) and to Victoria Police,” Ms Rose told the committee.
Ms Rose said they were the only agencies AUSTRAC had referred the matter to…
Earlier this month, Italian newspapers reported unsubstantiated allegations that Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu was suspected of wiring 700,000 euros, equivalent to $1.14 million, to Australia to help secure evidence against Cardinal Pell in his sexual abuse trial.
The ABC has not been able to independently verify the allegations.
Thankfully, the AFP has also been advised. This at least ensures the briefing isn’t misrepresented by VicPol.
I look forward to the ABC using this line in every story about Donald Trump.
This sentence in that story seems to have something missing — Oh I see — I think this sets out the thrashing of the ABC’s Penalise Pell Project – The High Court resoundingly quashed Cardinal Pell’s child sexual abuse convictions earlier this year in a 7-0 judgment.
Would that be the same AFP that determined that a fire at the Australian Christian Association HQ was not a crime before any forensics were conducted and before conducting an investigation? Whilst it’s good that AUSTRAC provided the information to more than one law enforcement agency, I’m not holding my breath for a hated conservative Christian Catholic Cardinal to get any justice in Australia. And in the end the matter will probably go back to the Victorian Judiciary and the Victorian Bar. How anyone can have any confidence in those two bodies to conduct itself impartially after its conduct in thePell matter and now he Hotel Quarantining inquiry?
Shouldn’t that read ” The ABC is incapable of independently verifying the allegations”?
The ABC is not interested in verifying the allegations.