Pell money trail: AUSTRAC gives ‘information’ to VicPol, Feds

The financial crimes regulator has passed information to police about allegations of money being transferred from the Vatican in relation to the trial of Cardinal George Pell.

The High Court quashed Cardinal Pell’s child sexual abuse convictions earlier this year.

Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells used a Senate Estimates hearing to ask AUSTRAC chief executive Nicole Rose about media reports that hundreds of thousands of euros had been transferred “allegedly from Vatican funds to person or persons in Australia”.

“Yes I can confirm AUSTRAC has looked into the matter and we’ve provided information to the AFP (Australian Federal Police) and to Victoria Police,” Ms Rose told the committee.

Ms Rose said they were the only agencies AUSTRAC had referred the matter to…

Earlier this month, Italian newspapers reported unsubstantiated allegations that Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu was suspected of wiring 700,000 euros, equivalent to $1.14 million, to Australia to help secure evidence against Cardinal Pell in his sexual abuse trial.

The ABC has not been able to independently verify the allegations.