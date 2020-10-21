Remember Rudi Giuliani is a grub

This news is breaking in the US:

Rudy Giuliani announced Wednesday that he turned the hard drive reportedly left abandoned by Hunter Biden, son of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, at a Delaware repair shop over to State Police due to contents which he says include inappropriate text messages and pictures of underage girls.

.@RudyGiuliani tells Newsmax that Hunter Biden had numerous pictures of "underage girls" on the laptop that reportedly belonged to him and that he has turned them over to the Delaware State Police.pic.twitter.com/pu6rNYTlV9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 21, 2020

Now it is true that many people consider Giuliani to be some sort sort of war hero because he was Mayor of New York during the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

But the man is a grub.

The story of his grubbiness is set out in Daniel Fischel‘s Payback: The Conspiracy to Destroy Michael Milken and his Financial Revolution.

Let’s not forget that Donald Trump pardoned Milken:

President Trump issued several controversial pardons and grants of clemency on Tuesday, but the most welcome was the pardon to legendary financier Michael Milken. The presidential action recognizes that the Milken prosecution of the late 1980s-early 1990s was an example of prosecutorial excess in an era like our own when political gales were raging about “the greed decade.”

Prosecutorial excess? The prosecutor was Trump’s mate Rudi Giuliani.

Now maybe Hunter Biden is as guilty as sin of this latest allegations. But if Rudi Giuliani is his main – or only – accuser, then he probably isn’t. If fact, we had been assured that the FBI had been in possession of this hard drive for some time, yet had done nothing.