Remember Rudi Giuliani is a grub

This news is breaking in the US:
Rudy Giuliani announced Wednesday that he turned the hard drive reportedly left abandoned by Hunter Biden, son of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, at a Delaware repair shop over to State Police due to contents which he says include inappropriate text messages and pictures of underage girls.
.@RudyGiuliani tells Newsmax that Hunter Biden had numerous pictures of "underage girls" on the laptop that reportedly belonged to him and that he has turned them over to the Delaware State Police.pic.twitter.com/pu6rNYTlV9
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 21, 2020
Now it is true that many people consider Giuliani to be some sort sort of war hero because he was Mayor of New York during the 9-11 terrorist attacks.
But the man is a grub.
The story of his grubbiness is set out in Daniel Fischel‘s Payback: The Conspiracy to Destroy Michael Milken and his Financial Revolution.
Let’s not forget that Donald Trump pardoned Milken:
President Trump issued several controversial pardons and grants of clemency on Tuesday, but the most welcome was the pardon to legendary financier Michael Milken. The presidential action recognizes that the Milken prosecution of the late 1980s-early 1990s was an example of prosecutorial excess in an era like our own when political gales were raging about “the greed decade.”
Prosecutorial excess? The prosecutor was Trump’s mate Rudi Giuliani.
Now maybe Hunter Biden is as guilty as sin of this latest allegations. But if Rudi Giuliani is his main – or only – accuser, then he probably isn’t. If fact, we had been assured that the FBI had been in possession of this hard drive for some time, yet had done nothing.
The FBI is a fallen institution.
“Comey” FBI not interested.
Sounds like Kamala “If Donald Trump wants me to take the vaccine, I won’t take it” Harris.
The laptop is Hunter’s. Nobody is denying that. It proves deep corruption and now much, much worse. All of this has been well known for a long time, but covered up by corrupt media and big tech.
So Rudy uses the laptop as a weapon. Good for him. Sometimes you need the nuclear option to break through the gatekeepers. The only thing that matters is the truth gets out to the sheeple prior to the election.
This surprises you?
Comey may be gone but the deep state is deep.
I don’t think many people have a lot of faith in either the FBI at the moment.
Who to believe?
At last report intelligence officials have said that the emails appear authentic. I have not seen anything reported re pornography just insinuations that there is much worse to come.
We’ll have to wait and see just how damning they are.
Too late for this election unfortunately.
If the FBI has been in possession of the hard drive for ‘some time’ you have to wonder whether they were ever going to investigate. Is the fix in…again???
But if Rudi Giuliani is his main – or only – accuser, then he probably isn’t. If fact, we had been assured that the FBI had been in possession of this hard drive for some time, yet had done nothing.
Don’t be silly. The only reason the FBI has done nothing is because they’re protecting the Bidens. It’s nothing to do with Giuliani. Even you should be aware of that.
Libertarianism 2020: Enthral to Big Tech and the State.
Exactly as predicted.
I seem to remember that Rudi Giuliani was the guy who sent the “Second Responders” into a pile of asbestos dust without any equipment, so they all started dropping dead 15 years later.
Does anyone else remember that incident?
I don’t know Rudi Giuliani, so can’t judge his character – and wouldn’t anyway (look at the plank in your own eye, etc). But I hear he did a good job of reducing crime when Mayor of NY. His reputation was not simply built on his response to 9/11. But his character, good or bad, has nothing to do with material on Hunter Biden’s laptap, which can be verifed. I agree that if the material were on the laptop as claimed by Giulani that you would have expected the FBI to take action. However, unfortunately, the FBI does seem to be the independent and objective body we thought it was. We’ll need to see what the Delaware State Police make of it.
Even crooks will turn in other crooks. There is no honor among crooks.
Yeah, I remember that, I also remember the “Terror, terror, terror” rants. Bush insider suckhole. Rudi needs to spend a few weeks in a damp basement, he’ll have plenty to tell about both sides.
“If fact, we had been assured that the FBI had been in possession of this hard drive for some time, yet had done nothing.”
Now there is the real story. As reported, Biden junior’s own lawyers called the computer shop requesting the return of his property thereby proving the link. Reported elsewhere, the FBI may be holding on to the disc until Biden wins (a long shot) to use against him. I can only begin to wonder what they have on Harris.
All in all western democracy is stuffed. Look to what happened with the fall of the Roman Empire to see where we go tomorrow. Oligarchies is one strong tip….. hm let me see Mr Hitler in the form of Schwab, Gates and his trust me, total immunity from prosecution for him vaccines, and many of the motley billionaire club, etc.
Whether Hunter or Joe get prosecuted for any of the activities detailed from the information on the laptop is unknown at this stage. What it does show is how politicians get rich from activities aside from the salary they take from being a congressman, Senator, President/Vice-President.
Joe is unfortunate that his son has given his game away by being sloppy with his laptop. Also he was sloppy in openly taking his son on official visits and being a loudmouth regarding sacking of the prosecutor in Ukraine. It corroborates with the events described on the laptop.
Sure Guiliani has some unadmirable traits but the information/evidence from the laptop has been out about a week now and no major holes in it have been found in it.
Considering that the FBI have withheld information in the past, refused to hand over documents to the DOJ, deleted and reset mobile phones so investigators were blocked and participated in lying to the courts so they could illegally spy on a candidate for office nothing they would do surprises me. Withholding a laptop with imcriminating evidence on a dem candidate and his family? Just another day ending in y at the FBI.
Odd that Sinclair is writing about a book written 25 years ago. One would think that a “grub” who is close to Trump would have attracted a lot of attention from the special counsel. Not so.
Don’t let bias cloud your judgement.
Who demonised Abbott and praise Turnbull?
Tel,
I doubt that the second responders could have been held back.
Sinc,
Giuliani won’t be prosecuting.
Why is Sinc now peddling a DNC smear to cover up Biden corruption?
Because many but not all libertarians are only a coming out party away from full blown leftism. I’ve seen it happen to many times not to be surprised when it happens. Many of them loves them some big government but not when it effects them or their interests.
Peter:
Which it hasn’t been (yet). Which goes back to Sinc’s point.
Hes a turd.
But I cannot spare him, he fights…
Let’s not forget Giuliani’s form when it comes to the Ukraine. You don’t have to go back 25 years to figure out he’s dodgy.
So we have a laptop, that nobody has verified belongs to the Bidens, making its convenient way to Guliani, showing information that’s again unverified, about access to Biden being shopped around by his son. Something which Trump himself has openly done throughout his presidency. Yaaaawn.
So we have a laptop, that nobody has verified belongs to the Bidens
Except for the Bidens lawyers asking for it back…
Like to try getting past the first line with your “its nothing says increasingly nervous man for the 10th time” spiel?
People – I have loathed Giuliani for over 30 years. When Trump was still a Democrat.
Who is the last person you would trust to be involved in a scheme to get secret bribes for yourself and your family ? A confirmed drug addict ? Shows you how stupid Paedo Joe is ,there are many many criminals in the Democrims who would do it for sharde of the bribes ,and they would be removed from connection to own family . The Paedo alegations are a police matter ,but the bribery is internationally serious . You cannot have a President who is so obviously corrupt . An kinquirey of judges shoukd be set up and Biden ssuspended from political life untill it is resolved one way or the other .
The Democrims acan put that half Indian white woman who pretends to be clored with Fauxcahontas as running mate two frauds on the same ticket ,the Fraudsters Party .
Always ignore the messenger and look at the data.
Then analyse, crosscheck and verify the data.
Shooting the messenger is the oldest excuse in the book.
Much used by lefties, especially on this blog Numbers and m0nty.
Your judgement means fuck all after you ligged for Turnbull.
Guiliani may well be a grub. Irrelevant if the accusations are true.
Also, it isn’t a stretch of the imagination to believe the FBI might not act on material damaging to aN important and exposed Democrat figure if you believe they acted on information they knew to be false in order to bring down a Republican. Two sides of the same coin.
Look, Rudi did some terrible stuff and Mike M did not deserve to go to jail. That’s true.
Rudi was also a better mayor than any of the other imbecile leftwing candidates that the Demons came up with. Politics is a relative game.
Rudi’s predecessor was Dinkins who was a disaster. There were the beginnings of race riots because of that leftist creep and crime was sky high.
People – I have loathed Giuliani for over 30 years.
He’s a lawyer, it comes with the territory.
Frolicking:
And your evidence for this is…
Are the claims lies, Dickhead?
Giuliani and the store owner have evidence of a phone call and email to support this.
Recall, in the Pell case you described how unverified claims can be evidence. So SFTU with the evidence.
Removing the prostitutes and drug dealers from Times Square has always upset the libs.
Proof Sinclair can be very wrong. The FBI have had the same info for 9months so Rudi can’t manufacture evidence but we do know the FBI have colluded with Democrats since at least 2016. They were going to bury this to or use it to get their way. The Bidens, like the Clintons are a crime family and guilty of treason
This spastic dickhead is suggesting that it’s a yawn where there is evidence of a hard drive containing emails strongly implying the demonrat contender for the presidency is on the take from foreign governments.
At this stage, the former owner of the hard drive nor his father have said what is contained is fake.
Data is data. Whether the man revealing the data is a sinner or a saint does not matter.
Data has its own integrity.
All that matters is this question:
IS THE DATA VALID?
Our current analysis is that the integrity of the data currently released in in excess of 90%. More is awaited.
It is a shame that they are pushing the seedier allegations. If the evidence of Biden enriching himself is valid then that should be enough. I suspect the seedy allegations are being put out to try and get people’s attention. No one ever went broke underestimating people.
Remember J Edgar Hoover of the FBI. IIRC it has been reported that he used to sit on info for a long time about persons in power to use it as a threat or coercion, or am I wrong. I lost faith in the FBI many many moons ago.
It’s true that the crimes of the son don’t directly accrue to the father. In this case though, the alleged crimes do have something to do with Hiden himself because the grubby son was trafficking in the father’s name. Did the father know about this? There are strong suggestions he did. But even if the claims cant be proven, the potential national security risk is absolutely enormous.
Hidens need to come out and tell the punters if the email cache is real or they’re fakes. People need to know in order to help them determine whom they vote for. Dementia can’t keep hiden behind a mask anymore.
This.
Joe Biden is a grub by association and its working out for Kamala.
I think C.L. is correct.
The public don’t want corruption, but they also don’t like child abuse.
But, they can vote against a guy who is corrupt, but they might want to give someone accused of a crime and not running for office, a fair trial.
They’re not on target anymore, despite how brutal the point scoring by Trump may be.
Sinc is usually onto something.
Rudy is giving his side of the story on his daily radio show, Chat with the Mayor, here.
Yesterday’s show is about this again. In substance:
I (Rudy) am stunned by the level of cover-up of this story by the American media. I’ve have been telling you for months that Joe Biden has been taking bribes for 30 years. That’s exactly the same amount of time Hunter says it’s been going on in his e-mail to his daughter.
Hunter was a bagman – the person who takes the money and goes to prison if caught. If Joe Biden is such a good guy, why would he put his son in this position; especially a son that has an addition? Couldn’t Joe have found someone else, and kept it out of the family? There are plenty of people who would have done it for him.
The word in Ukraine is that Zlochevsky is very pleased with the deals he made. He put out a couple of hundred million dollars in bribes, not just to Joe, but Joe got the prosecutor who was after him sacked, and in the end he, Zlochevsky, has kept $5 billion.
Maybe our prosecutors should make a deal with Hunter to get to Joe. Maybe, if Joe is a good father, he should take the rap for Hunter.
Another example of bribery: just 2 or 3 years ago Joe was cut in on a deal by Hunter with a Chinese company in which Joe received 10% of the equity in a $10 million deal, and was going to have an office in the premises. Third example: Joe’s brother Jim got a third of a $1.5 billion housing contract in Iran Obama asked Joe to be “point man” on that country.
Listening I get the feeling that Rudy loves himself and is having a whale of a time going back to his roots as a ruthless prosecutor. But that doesn’t mean that Joe isn’t as corrupt as hell – in fact, I think he is.
Is Rudy a Grub for now dobbing in Hunter re interactions with underage girls etc.? Well, yes, and the evidence would hardly be enough to convict – what Hunter said his wife said to her therapist, but then denied saying to the therapist. But remember this is an e-mail to his father who is running for President. It raises questions on a number of levels – Biden’s character, his performance as a father and his treatment of his son, his attitude to evidence of exploitation of very young teenagers by men in their 40s etc. etc.
It’s all very sleazy and in some ways we would rather not look, but at the same time it’s horrifying that the press and social media can and have shut down all discussion of it for purely partisan motives.
Frolicking:
Except for the Bidens lawyers asking for it back…
And your evidence for this is…</em>
Haven’t being paying attention, have you, Felix?
The FBI has never been any good.
It’s forerunner was founded by one of the Bonapartes in 1908, Hooverm was just a Blackmailer [and a Mason].
Evidence given to the 1975 Church Commission was that he was murdered.
The sex stuff in Hunter sounds legit, but it doesn’t matter. Worst case, he’ll have to register as a Sex Offender.