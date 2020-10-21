Sure, Joe Biden took bribes from China and Ukraine but…

President Trump once ordered malts during a highly classified briefing on Afghanistan in an incident that has become a legend within the CIA, according to a report by Politico.
Just a few months after he took office, Trump reportedly insisted to a room of senior defense and intelligence officials, that they must try the malts at his New Jersey golf club while they discussed classified intelligence.
“Does anyone want a malt?” he asked in the meeting, according to three former CIA officials who recounted the events to Politico. “We have the best malts, you have to try them.”
Of course they were the best! Both The Hill and Politico try to spin this endearing irrelevancy into some sort of symbolically disturbing “event.” The story is sourced from three unnamed attendees – all national security risks who have broken the law to assist the Biden campaign. Remember: they’re trying to hurt Trump but this was all they had. The Politico piece is especially hilarious – and includes a nasty picture of Biden’s spittle mid-flight. Only one crucial detail is missing: how many of the “august group” ordered a malt?
