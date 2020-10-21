Sure, Joe Biden took bribes from China and Ukraine but…

Posted on 7:27 pm, October 21, 2020 by currencylad

President Trump once ordered malts during a highly classified briefing on Afghanistan in an incident that has become a legend within the CIA, according to a report by Politico.

Just a few months after he took office, Trump reportedly insisted to a room of senior defense and intelligence officials, that they must try the malts at his New Jersey golf club while they discussed classified intelligence.

“Does anyone want a malt?” he asked in the meeting, according to three former CIA officials who recounted the events to Politico. “We have the best malts, you have to try them.”

 
Of course they were the best! Both The Hill and Politico try to spin this endearing irrelevancy into some sort of symbolically disturbing “event.” The story is sourced from three unnamed attendees – all national security risks who have broken the law to assist the Biden campaign. Remember: they’re trying to hurt Trump but this was all they had. The Politico piece is especially hilarious – and includes a nasty picture of Biden’s spittle mid-flight. Only one crucial detail is missing: how many of the “august group” ordered a malt?

  1. Mak Siccar
    #3627633, posted on October 21, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    What’s a Malt? The only one I know is my favourite single malt Lagavulin!

  2. Nighthawk the Elder
    #3627654, posted on October 21, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    Mak Siccar
    #3627633, posted on October 21, 2020 at 7:29 pm
    What’s a Malt?

    A type of milk shake I believe.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3627660, posted on October 21, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Sure, Joe Biden took bribes from China and Ukraine

    Mere bagatelles. Tiny amounts, unimportant, barely over eight maybe nine figures.

  4. Dot
    #3627665, posted on October 21, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    If you want the most pathetic fake news, watch Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti on The Hill.

    Just absolutely awful.

  5. H B Bear
    #3627691, posted on October 21, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    What else would you drink with your fried chicken? Dr Pepper? He’s not a Philistine.

  6. stackja
    #3627696, posted on October 21, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Tucker Carlson: America’s most powerful people want you to shut up about Hunter Biden
    In the mad scramble to defeat Donald Trump, our core institutions are being destroyed.
    But we’re also going to have to live here when the smoke clears, and what then? In the mad scramble to unseat the president, our core institutions are being destroyed: A free press, fair elections, spy agencies that won’t turn their dark arts on the public, all of that is disappearing.

    We should be very concerned about that and we should fight to get those institutions back, no matter what you think of Trump.

  7. stackja
    #3627705, posted on October 21, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Who are these people? They’re the very same people who missed 9/11 and who endorsed the Iraq War. They’re the same people who illegally spied on American citizens for years. Those people.

    In the final days before we vote, they’re not even bothering to hide what they’re doing or their methods. Senior figures in our vast national security state are working in concert with the Democratic Party to get Joe Biden elected. That sounds nutty even to say out loud. But it’s not nutty. It’s happening. They’re showing us what they’re doing. Here’s what Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., a thuggish party hack who has been in politics since he was 25 years old, told CNN Tuesday.

    MURPHY: I can confirm that their campaign of misinformation and propaganda and interference is bigger, it’s broader, and it’s more problematic than it was in 2016 … because the Russians this time around have decided to cultivate U.S. citizens as assets. They are attempting to try to spread their propaganda in the mainstream media rather than just relying on, you know, bots and Facebook posts, as they largely were four years ago. And they’ve been successful. You know, Rudy Giuliani is effectively a Russian asset at this point.

  8. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3627749, posted on October 21, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    How clever are the Dmocrims , you want to get rid of Trump so you pick a demented ancient time server ,who is as scriminal as the Clintons and Obama and expect to get away with it by ignoring it when his drug addled son blows it into public view . And these people want to run the country ?
    GOD HELP AMERICA ,if these criminals get into power .

  9. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3627756, posted on October 21, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    When I was young in Melbourne there used to be milk bars which sold malted milks ,it was milk ,fruit flavouring and a scoop of ice cream mixed and served in a tall container ,about 10 or 15 cents I think , they were niceto drink if you liked milk .

  10. Arnost
    #3627763, posted on October 21, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Mere bagatelles. Tiny amounts, unimportant, barely over eight maybe nine figures.

    But Trump had an account in China!!!

  11. Scott Osmond
    #3627820, posted on October 21, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    “OMG! Karen!” “Yes Becky?” “did you hear that nasty orange man ordered malts during an intelligence meeting!!?” “OMG!!” Yes, the great and good, those who claim to be our intellectual and moral superiors have nothing left except to behave like gossiping high school girls. TOP MEN!

  13. Gerry
    #3627848, posted on October 21, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    They just can’t cope with him not being “one of them” … it’s his biggest strength

  14. nb
    #3627859, posted on October 21, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    Russia hoax. Fine people hoax. Impeachment hoax. Biden payola. Hilary emails. MSM collusion. New tech collusion. Epstein. Seth Rich.
    v.
    Maltgate.
    I confess: I’d have had one. Guilty. Delicious!

  15. mh
    #3627916, posted on October 21, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    Emma-Jo Morris
    @EmmaJoNYC
    7 days have passed since the Post published the first story in our Hunter Biden laptop exposé. We still cannot access @nypost Twitter account, despite @jack’s apology.

    9:11 PM · Oct 21, 2020·

