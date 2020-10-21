The only evidence that the left understand right from wrong is they know what they have to cover up about

The media perfectly well understand how evil and corrupt the parties of the left are. That is why they are doing everything they can to stop anyone from finding out about Hunter and his Dad, and once others find out to stop them from then discussing the fantastic level of corruption in the Biden Family, which amazingly is even greater than the corruption in the Clinton Family.

But at least here in Oz there is still Sky News: Story of Hunter Biden’s laptop has ‘illuminated the power of the world’s tech giants’.

Recastled Managing Director Kosha Gada says the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop has illuminated the power of the world’s tech giants. Her comments come as the world’s digital giants over the past week were censoring stories that are critical of Joe Biden, especially of his son Hunter Biden profiting from Joe Biden’s time as vice president. “The issue really is very significant and extends far beyond the Trump presidency, and far beyond election 2020,” Ms Gada told Sky News host Chris Kenny. “It’s really … for the first time in history, we have this set of four or five companies, that in the span of 20 years are now a collective net worth of $5 trillion in market cap, which makes them the most powerful companies, and the richest companies, and most influential companies ever created in history.

Is it really possible in the world today to seal off this kind of information from people who vote for parties of the left? Of course. Just depend on the ABC for your news. Ignorance is bliss, until the election is over and Biden-Harris become president.

AND HERE’S A BIT MORE: Report: Documents show Hunter Biden’s alleged signature on Delaware computer repair shop bill, FBI communications with the shop owner. Where you find:

The documents, if genuine, throw a bit of cold water onto the narrative currently being constructed by Democrats on the Hill and former intelligence officials that the story is part of a Russian disinformation campaign. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer recently, “We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin. That’s been clear for well over a year now that they’ve been pushing this false narrative about the vice president and his son.” But Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe fired back at the suggestion Monday, saying there is “no intelligence” indicating that to be the case. Ratcliffe pressed further, arguing that “the only intelligence that Adam Schiff gets is the intelligence that we, the intelligence community, give him, and we have given him no such intelligence. Hunter Biden has yet to publicly deny dropping off the laptop at the computer repair shop in 2019.

NEW: @MikeEmanuelFox obtains photo showing an alleged Hunter Biden signature on paperwork for the computer repair shop pic.twitter.com/LMBkiXmCer — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) October 19, 2020

Nothing is known to be true on the left until it has been officially denied.