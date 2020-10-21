Some do it on video. Some do it metaphorically in words.
Jeffrey Toobin is/was a long time writer for New York Magazine. In the last 24 hours, he was suspended by his employer for”
allegedly masturbating during a Zoom work call earlier this month.
Peter Van Onselen is a writer for the Australian and also the political editor for Network 10. And as he likes to sign off, he is:
is a professor of politics and public policy in the business faculties of the University of Western Australia and Griffith University.
One does the actual deed (allegedly) on streemed video. The other does it (allegedly but) metaphorically in his writings in print and in appearances on TV.
What’s the difference?
The latter is more offensive and harmful to society.
Note: No animals were harmed (allegedly) in the making of JT’s home relaxation video.
Not many jobs where you can jerk off at work. Journalism is one of them.
That is a bit harsh.
Not quite the same as a pre-Covid rub’n’tug. So I’m told.
Given journalism died last century the comment would be more apt if referred to Activists dressed up as Opinion Writers although Jeffery of Tooling was less than dressed. Do they use the term Wanker in the US? Perhaps we could get PVO to give an opinion on that.
Ephesians 5:3 But immorality or any impurity or greed must not even be named among you
Or in the words of The Highly Esteemed Goon Show:
“I don’t wish to know that!”
Poor taste and a certain pointlessness in this post, to my mind.