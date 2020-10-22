Australia Post and Cartier watches

I find it incredible that the CEO of Australia Post – Christine Holgate – would justify spending $12,000 on four Cartier watches to Australia Post senior executives (each receiving a salary of about $800,000 a year) by saying
We do not receive government funding, we are a commercial organisation.
What of the 100% equity by the Australian Government? That’s funding. What about the $12,000 spending on Cartier watches which either reduces the dividend to the Australian Government or increases the subsidy required for the operations of Australia Post.
Government GBEs are taxpayer funded and it is sophistry to suggest otherwise.
What is it about Australia Post that it has been used as a personal wealth generator by executives since Ahmed Fahour was the CEO?
Some postie who rides around the suburbs delivering mail would have better judgement, higher ethical standards, and better business practices.
The furore has bewildered and confused her. Incredibly poor judgement. Utterly divorced from reality. A woeful choice as ceo of Australia Post.
The country’s Federal government has over 820 BILLION dollars of debt securities on issue.
Gough was happy getting petrodollars from the Iraqi. Then wanted bank depositors money to fund his government. Bureaucrats making health policy have created the “pandemic crisis”. Now other bureaucrats have given themselves an entitlement to spend money.
Victoria once had the State Electricity Commission developing and managing power generation and distribution-it was a great organisation. The Australian Government had the Post Master General’s Department managing Posts and Telegraphs providing good service. The Victorian Railways Commissioners managed the railways from the beginning, providing a rail network across Victoria. They were funded by taxpayers and provided a reliable service. That is just three government departments that were corporatised on the way to the ‘dogs’!
They are now ‘super-capitalist’ organizations operating along ‘best practice’ socialist lines. Local Government operates likewise with ‘Clyde Cameron’s ‘fat cats’ collecting perks beyond belief. This was not communism but the Government doing as it should do-building a better community for its people. Something is terribly wrong! A pox on the present lot of failed and disgraced elected politicians but it seems the rot is so bad we are all going to rot with them-well I’m not! Watch your back AND FRONT!
As I pointed out on the OF, $12,000 at Cartier will only buy four quartz Tank Solos – a truly pretentious POS watch. For half that amount, they could have bought four good quality Seiko automatics.
Cal what about Cartier for a girl? what do you think?
Sorry Noddy but you clearly do not understand that those ex-gov organisations were all given “semi-corporate” status because the union movement had them in a strangle-hold at the time. How quick we forget those last-century union tactics to withhold labour in politically-controlled organisations. And that’s why we have so many “private” trucks on the road (not using rail transport and incurring extra road deaths) to avoid unions crippling the bigger players.
But what really gets my goat is that we have yet another “modern” boss of a GBE/GOE who has not factored cost-of-capital into their economic modelling before making an investment decision or making the statement to justify their decision. Sure, they all use a WACC internally but true capital raising is a totally foreign concept to them. Nothing like a stock price to sharpen the focus on your “commercial” status.
The Solo is a very decent lady’s watch.
