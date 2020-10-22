Australia Post and Cartier watches

I find it incredible that the CEO of Australia Post – Christine Holgate – would justify spending $12,000 on four Cartier watches to Australia Post senior executives (each receiving a salary of about $800,000 a year) by saying

We do not receive government funding, we are a commercial organisation.

What of the 100% equity by the Australian Government? That’s funding. What about the $12,000 spending on Cartier watches which either reduces the dividend to the Australian Government or increases the subsidy required for the operations of Australia Post.

Government GBEs are taxpayer funded and it is sophistry to suggest otherwise.

What is it about Australia Post that it has been used as a personal wealth generator by executives since Ahmed Fahour was the CEO?

Some postie who rides around the suburbs delivering mail would have better judgement, higher ethical standards, and better business practices.