“Don’t cry for me New Zealand”. Jacinta Ardern as a Latin American populist

Posted on 7:13 am, October 22, 2020 by Rafe Champion

The Labour Party has secured the first absolute majority since the misguided Conservative PM Bolger introduced proportional representation and torpedoed the promising possibilities that were available in the wake of the Roger Douglas reforms and a good Conservative agenda with Ruth Richardson scoring some runs.

It is a bitter irony that after three years without progress on the core of its policy agenda Ardern’s Labour Party now faces greater obstacles to generating growth and moderating wealth inequality than when first taking power in 2017. 

Why Jacinda Ardern is just like a Latin American populist

14 Responses to “Don’t cry for me New Zealand”. Jacinta Ardern as a Latin American populist

  1. feelthebern
    #3628096, posted on October 22, 2020 at 7:34 am

    Cats are rightly concerned about the levels of government debt Australia is racking up.

    NZ: Hold my beer.

  2. Shy Ted
    #3628114, posted on October 22, 2020 at 7:56 am

    And 25 new Covid cases in NZ. What better excuse. Although the reports seem to have missed out the words “dead, critical, in intensive care, hospitalised and dropping like flies”.

  3. Petros
    #3628126, posted on October 22, 2020 at 8:09 am

    Do we use the term Crown debt here? Presumably this is more important for the country than talking about total debt which obfuscates the government proportion. I’m not an economist.

  4. cuckoo
    #3628141, posted on October 22, 2020 at 8:24 am

    You missed the chance for “Don’t cry for me Aotearoa”

  5. Entropy
    #3628148, posted on October 22, 2020 at 8:31 am

    All so Winston Peters could be deputy PM and acting PM while Adern was on mat leave.
    The place is sliding into irrelevancy.

  6. Roger
    #3628162, posted on October 22, 2020 at 8:47 am

    The only bright side to her and her government’s ineptitude is that their target of 100% renewables by 2030 won’t be reached, just as the 100 000 affordable houses won’t be built. Neither will the Auckland airport-CBD rail link or the new hospitals desperately needed in provincial cities like Dunedin.

    Ardern’s failures could render NZ a failed state. By that time NZers will may wake up to the con that is socialism, just like Venezuelans. Alas, it will be too late.

  7. a happy little debunker
    #3628194, posted on October 22, 2020 at 9:13 am

    Just imagine how popular she would be had she enabled the (then) recommended guns law changes when first elected – rather than wait til after 51 deaths in Christchurch.

    Yet, nobody talks of the blood on her hands???

  8. thefrollickingmole
    #3628199, posted on October 22, 2020 at 9:16 am

    It is a bitter irony that after three years without progress on the core of its policy agenda Ardern’s Labour Party now faces greater obstacles to generating growth and moderating wealth inequality than when first taking power in 2017.

    Already preparing the excuses for why socialism failed this time…

  9. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3628203, posted on October 22, 2020 at 9:20 am

    It’s simply inexplicable that the utterly vile staggeringly stupid braying jennet was re-elected.

    Their economy is cactus, FFS and it’s entirely her doing.

    We’re about to re-witness a similar farce in Queensland.

  10. H B Bear
    #3628232, posted on October 22, 2020 at 9:38 am

    What you get when the media is just a cheerleading bunch of 20-something J School know nothings.

  11. H B Bear
    #3628234, posted on October 22, 2020 at 9:41 am

    NZ is always just 6 months away from recession at the best of times.

    These are not the best of times.

  12. Tel
    #3628249, posted on October 22, 2020 at 9:50 am

    Victory of isolationism over globalization.

  13. Roger
    #3628255, posted on October 22, 2020 at 9:56 am

    NZ is always just 6 months away from recession at the best of times.

    We certainly dodged a bullet when they opted to stay out of the Federation.

  14. John Bayley
    #3628326, posted on October 22, 2020 at 10:38 am

    By that time NZers will may wake up to the con that is socialism, just like Venezuelans.

    They won’t. Just look at Argentina.

    Besides, NZ already has come close to being utterly broke, in the 1980s.
    So this will just be a repeat performance, with Australia not far behind.

