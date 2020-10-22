“Don’t cry for me New Zealand”. Jacinta Ardern as a Latin American populist

The Labour Party has secured the first absolute majority since the misguided Conservative PM Bolger introduced proportional representation and torpedoed the promising possibilities that were available in the wake of the Roger Douglas reforms and a good Conservative agenda with Ruth Richardson scoring some runs.

It is a bitter irony that after three years without progress on the core of its policy agenda Ardern’s Labour Party now faces greater obstacles to generating growth and moderating wealth inequality than when first taking power in 2017.

Why Jacinda Ardern is just like a Latin American populist