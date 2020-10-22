Final Presidential Debate Friday October 23 @ noon AEDT

In Australia at 12 p.m. AEDT on Oct. 23 on Sky News, Network Ten, Channel Seven, SBS and ABC News.

The final presidential debate is scheduled to take place at Belmont University in Nashville.

The format is similar to the first, but this time the moderator will mute mics during the debate.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has decided to mute microphones to allow each candidate the opportunity for uninterrupted remarks during this week’s final forum. The mute button will be featured at the start of each 15-minute segment during opening comments, according to the commission. After that time, both mics will be turned on without a mute option to enable debate.