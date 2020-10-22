For Lease – Finding a “Covid Normal”

Thank you for your patience regarding the Melbourne ‘For Lease’ photos montage. I received 500 photos and there are just under 1500 photos. I’ve squeezed them all into the first 5 minutes of this hour-long montage video, which consists of roughly 100 hours of condensed sound bites, videos, photos, interviews and more, painting a picture of 2020 and the consequences of trying to find a ‘Covid normal.’

I am not a film maker by any description and this was made with a budget of $0. If only I worked for the ABC … but I do encourage you to watch the first five minutes.

We’re not all in this together and we never were,

Sam McClelland

Director of True Arrow Events

