For Lease – Finding a “Covid Normal”

Thank you for your patience regarding the Melbourne ‘For Lease’ photos montage. I received 500 photos and there are just under 1500 photos. I’ve squeezed them all into the first 5 minutes of this hour-long montage video, which consists of roughly 100 hours of condensed sound bites, videos, photos, interviews and more, painting a picture of 2020 and the consequences of trying to find a ‘Covid normal.’
I am not a film maker by any description and this was made with a budget of $0. If only I worked for the ABC … but I do encourage you to watch the first five minutes.
We’re not all in this together and we never were,
Sam McClelland
Director of True Arrow Events
Dan normal snafu!
Well done Sam. I could only watch 12mins of it. Too distressing any more. That Xunt is still ruling us in Victoria today. He is an abomination.
Same here, Fair Shake.
There are fewer cases than even the common cold.
This SMALL man (regardless of his position or physical stature) has totally repudiated his Oath of Office, in favour of self-aggrandisement.
Sadly there seems to be no way to persuade the Governor to recall this government.
Shit, I had no idea it was that bad in Vic. I don’t think it matters anymore whether or not that arsehole stays the Premier because: 1) – the massive damage is done & too late to fix by a generation or two – 2) who would want the job to even attempt to fix the situation ?
FMD, what’s that arsehole done ? – the Vic opposition should resign on mass from parliament effective immediately, if for no other reason, than they actually give a shit about the complete financial destruction of private equity in their State.
I have a lump in my throat and tears in my eyes and I have only seen the first five minutes. The video with its haunting sad music is excellent. I want this to go worldwide. It represents just how easy it is to turn a thriving society into a hopeless dictatorship.
A useful reminder of why Dan Andrews is there – a majority voted for him.
Be careful what you wish for.
Let’s bell the cat … the fact is, COVID-19 is dangerous if you are over a certain age, or have certain co-morbidities. To shut down an entire economy is the disaster, not the virus. We knew in May who the vulnerable were – they should have been protected and cared for.
But the Andrews’ government “decision” to use private contractors for hotel quarantine security rather than the ADF that were offered is the pivotal moment that resulted in virtually 800 deaths. If the inquiry doesn’t conclude that, and collectively deal with the Andrews government, then God help us all, because Dan Andrews won’t.
It’s been said before but every single one of those For Lease signs spells the end of someone’s dream.
The CDC In the USA published a report that sad 94% of “covid deaths”in fact were from pre-existing co-morbidities., not directly from covid alone.
Now, the whole push appears to be predicated on the misnoma that covid is a super leathal – it appears to not be the case at all. Ergo, there is no need for draconian economy killing lockdowns.
Although if youre a power hungry, NWO useful idiot , with a lust for power and love destroying the middle class through covid-commuinism and having Brown Pol brutlizing a population and arresting preganant women….. then, hey, the longer the BS about covid being truly dangerous does its intended purpose.
Have you noticed Victoria was the NWO test case, and now the same brutal BS-fuelled lockdowns are being rolled out across europe?
Grind the serfs into the ground…..is the plan…
OBEY!!!!!
OBEY!!!!
Its not about th evirus….never was. Its about power.
Covid
Macht
Frie
( with no disrespect to those who died in the nazi concentration camps )
We are experincing what appears to be a resurgence of nazism through the NWO Cult Of Covidism…..