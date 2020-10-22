Garage Nazis take a break from saluting swastikas to hit Magda

What we’re really seeing a lot of is what we call volumetric cross platform online abuse which is coordinated by ostensibly white extremists and conspiracy theorists. The whole idea is to create an avalanche of hate directed towards specific targets, usually women…”
– eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant claims (without evidence) that Andrews government spokesman and professional Lovable Fatty Magda Szubanski was targeted for abuse by a phantom army of Klansmen (whose Grand Wizard might be Pete Evans). Grant and her staff apparently slept through the recent assault on Peta Credlin
Peta Credlin is a boy – she can look after herself. Next?
“Grant and her staff apparently slept through the recent assault on Peta Credlin”
Not “apparently”…the better word is “conveniently”. Inman Grant and her ideological ilk always conveniently sleep through online assaults on Rita Panahi, on Peta Credlin, on Rachel Baxendale, on Daisy Cousins, on Jacinta Price, on Pauline Hanson, on Nicolle Flint, on Janet Albrechtsen and on and on.
Remember that “journalist” last year who spruiked for Flint to be “strangled”?
It is time to call out these hypocrites.
Love how they put in the gender angle.
The left is always pushing the idea conservatives hate women.
” right wing extremists” – liberal voting taxpayers, as they used to be called.
Wow! Louise Sevenillagain engaged in volumetric cross platform online abuse of Magda?
Just went to the web page of the esafety commissioner and sent in an email querie regarding when they would release a statement regarding the volumetric cross platform online abuse targeting Peta Credlin. (Go right to the bottom of the page and click on contact us.)
Won’t hold my breath but wonder if it is worth others doing the same, just to stir them up a little?
He should have read the Sydney Moaning Herald first .. silly man!
https://www.smh.com.au/sport/nrl/police-close-seibold-case-despite-links-to-prominent-league-figures-20201021-p567b8.html
Bureaucrat v troll army. Sounds like something from a Lefty Hans Christian Anderson
Bobby Ray Inman relative?
Magda has Aunty on her side. She won’t go hungry.
Will do…will also ask about the silence in regards to Rachel Baxendale…who received death threats. I am sick and tired of the blatant hypocrisy.
How much is Julie Inman Grant paid? What is the salary total of her cabal of e-safety minions? How does she justify her and her minions cost to the taxpayer? She seems very selective in her choice of individual issues to pursue. On what basis does she pursue cases, personal likes and dislikes, political leanings, throw of the dice? All in all seems like another waste of money.
Our ABC…
I can tell by the posts above that all of you extremists will be taken in for reprogramming when Dan and Anastasia turn their attentions to Federal Command positions within the Poliburo
Looks like Julie Inman Grant is an American. Wonder if she is a registered Democrat or Republican.
‘How much is Julie Inman Grant paid?’
Base salary $360,250 pa. This does not include her employees super contribution, her car, her parking spots and all the other direct costs to the taxpayer of her employment. A rough estimate of her total remuneration package, including these benefits, is around $480,000 pa!!
Sorry, her employer super contribution
volumetric cross platform online abuse
Known to have brought down empires but can be controlled by the click of a mouse.
Not only Peta Credlin, look at the regular online abuse and threats Rita Panahi gets.