Help wanted on environmental damage caused by windmills and solar farms

People in the Four or Five Icebergs group are working on briefing notes on pumped hydro, the comparative cost of RE and conventional power, the island effect (no extension cords), the absurdity of calling batteries “storage” at grid scale and other things including the environmental impact. This includes the noise from turbines.

We are collecting case studies and published information on bird and bat killing, habitat disruption and the like.

Some of this probably appears in local newspapers, newsletters or even well authenticated anecdotal accounts.

Please contribute by planting information in the comments