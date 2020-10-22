Help wanted on environmental damage caused by windmills and solar farms

People in the Four or Five Icebergs group are working on briefing notes on pumped hydro, the comparative cost of RE and conventional power, the island effect (no extension cords), the absurdity of calling batteries “storage” at grid scale and other things including the environmental impact. This includes the noise from turbines.
We are collecting case studies and published information on bird and bat killing, habitat disruption and the like.
Some of this probably appears in local newspapers, newsletters or even well authenticated anecdotal accounts.
Please contribute by planting information in the comments or sending direct to rafeDOTchampionATgmailDOTcom
2.9 Billion Bird Deaths Linked to Solar, Wind
Estimates of bird collision mortality at wind facilities in the contiguous United States
this article from Michael Shellenberger provides links to articles on environmental impacts https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2018/05/17/if-renewables-are-so-great-for-the-environment-why-do-they-keep-destroying-it/#2362c8dc3a1c
The disposal of these monstrosities cause environmental damage? How is it done? Or are they left to rot?
Is there legislation to dispose of them properly?
Does rare earth mining, etc, etc create environmental damage?
How about human damage using child labour and no-pay labour?
Does wrecking the grid come into it?
Is the budget damaged by them?
Are people and businesses damaged from the extortionate energy prices?
What laws can sue for environmental damage?
Is this a project looking at wind and solar farms all over the world?
The experiment continues.
This publication from 2019 sponsored by ARENA
https://arena.gov.au/assets/2020/06/future-grid-for-distributed-energy.pdf
has some highlights:
Then a cost benefit of domestic batteries…
There’s a huge amount of work to be done that hasn’t even been delineated. It’s a bloody big experiment.
This one is excellent:
Wind farms vs wildlife (2013)
Jim Wiegand explains why bird and bat fatalities are undercounted. This is part 2, and see the link in the article for part 1.
Big Wind & Avian Mortality (Part II: Hiding the Problem) (2013)
The most blackly humorous event I know of was when British twitchers came out from all over the country to see a very rare bird. You can guess what happened next…
Rare bird last seen in Britain 22 years ago reappears – only to be killed by wind turbine in front of a horrified crowd of birdwatchers (2013)
I cannot overstate:
Grid complexity, cost, management intensity and potential points of failure increase while reliability decreases with increased RE on a grid.
Another one of note was the primary school in the UK who thought they’d do the right thing. The trouble was they were quite close to the coast…
Primary school forced to turn off wind turbine after bird deaths (2010)
Unfortunately the article is now behind a paywall, nonetheless the problem was again darkly amusing, although not for the poor seagulls.
As you might expect I’ve a lot of saved links, although they aren’t very recent ones. There were so many such stories I went into overload and gave up collecting them.
Then there’s the infrasound issue, which can cause quite serious health problems in humans and animals.
German Expert: Wind Turbine Infrasound Travels 25 KM…Warns Of Health Hazards…Advises Minimum 5000 Meter Distance! (2016)
“Acoustic Torture” …Austrian Chamber Of Physicians Warns Of Health Hazards From Large-Size Wind Turbines (2016)
French farmer sues energy giant after wind turbines ‘make cows sick’ (2015, UK Tele, now paywalled)
I vaguely recall a successful court case in the news recently where compo had to be paid to a family when a nearby wind turbine caused similar serious health problems, coupled with their inability to sell their house any more. Might’ve been in Australia.
Then to add a video, here’s what happens when wind turbines meet a hurricane. A solar farm also is seen later in the video. Giant confetti!
For great case study for the potential danger of wind turbines to start bush fires refer to the devastating fire on Tim de Mestre’s property, “Merigan”, near Tarago NSW, a few years back.
See:
Currandooley fire’s first anniversary sparks reflection | Goulburn, NSW
http://www.townandcountrymagazine.com.au › News › Local News
17 Jan 2018 · The RFS found that a bird striking the wind farm’s high voltage power line … Some gathered at Tim De Mestre’s home, Merigan, 14km from Tarago on … Road log cabin after the Currandooley fire destroyed it in January, 2017.
Solar PVs tend to cause high line voltage, beyond the 10% specification in some cases. When this happens in rural or less densely populated areas, the high voltage lines also run at excessive voltage. Many of these lines struggle in the heat, poor maintenance means insulators gather dust, become conducive and fail, splattering molten metal or other material on the surrounding land.
In the heat of the day is the worst possible time to stress the grid with excessive voltage and load, some of which is invisible to the grid management. It is little wonder many fires start because of this.