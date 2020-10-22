RIP: James “The Amazing” Randi

Aged 92, this great man spent his life as a skeptic debunking claims of spoon bending, mind reading, fortune telling, ghost whispering, water dowsing, faith healing, UFO spotting and sundry other forms of “bamboozlement, bunco, chicanery, flimflam, flummery, humbuggery, mountebankery, pettifoggery, and quacksalvery” as he often said.

I met Mr Randi at an International Skeptics Convention – he demonstrated how to remove organs from a body. I was about 2 metres away, he wore a short sleeve shirt and all this blood and gristle was pulled from the chest of the unfortunate volunteer. Of course, as with all of his demonstrations, he said it was a trick.

Mr Randi will be missed and made a major contribution to the skeptic movement.