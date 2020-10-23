Bizarre claim: Mary MacKillop may be angry with Tony Abbott

The Josephite saint – exactly like George Pell – was famously the victim of “slander and false accusations.”

Wonder what Mother Mary MacKillop would make of this palaver. I can’t see the decent, salt of the earth Josephite sisters who taught me liking any of this one little bit. https://t.co/my7wrxvrQL — Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) October 19, 2020



There are three reasons Mrs Keneally is hysterical about Tony Abbott attending an anniversary Mass in Rome conducted by Cardinal Pell: humiliation, pride and vengeance. St Mary MacKillop, pray for her.