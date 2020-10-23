Bizarre claim: Mary MacKillop may be angry with Tony Abbott

Posted on 12:10 pm, October 23, 2020 by currencylad

The Josephite saint – exactly like George Pell – was famously the victim of “slander and false accusations.”

 
There are three reasons Mrs Keneally is hysterical about Tony Abbott attending an anniversary Mass in Rome conducted by Cardinal Pell: humiliation, pride and vengeance. St Mary MacKillop, pray for her.

This entry was posted in Fake News, Hypocrisy of progressives, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to Bizarre claim: Mary MacKillop may be angry with Tony Abbott

  1. cuckoo
    #3629661, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    Abbott: he’s really just like holy water on these people. Aiee! It burns!!

  2. Lysander
    #3629663, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    Milligan and her games…

    she has an eternity of “fun” ahead of her…

  3. Lysander
    #3629668, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    In my ideal government, I’d have Tones as PM, Pell as Treasurer, Lord Christopher Monckton as Environment Minister, Gina as Minister for Minerals, Energy and Water…. I could go on…

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3629709, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    I can’t see the decent, salt of the earth Josephite sisters who taught me liking any of this one little bit.

    Quite true Louise.
    Ms Mac would’ve roasted KKK quite nicely I should think.

  6. Bruce
    #3629733, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Jeez, Louise!

    I’m about as Catholic as the Dalai Lama, but whilst you may have been enrolled at a Josephite establishment, I suspect you did not pay too much attention.

    Possibly dreaming of a glorious career of churnalistic hyperbole.

    As for Kristina Kennel……

  7. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3629749, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Lysander
    #3629668, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:21 pm
    In my ideal government, I’d have Tones as PM, Pell as Treasurer, Lord Christopher Monckton as Environment Minister, Gina as Minister for Minerals, Energy and Water…. I could go on…

    Now that’s a beautiful thought.

  8. feelthebern
    #3629791, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    Didn’t Abbott get the travel exemption to go to the UK?
    KKK can debate that.
    But where does this “another” travel exemption come from?

  9. Eyrie
    #3629805, posted on October 23, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    KKK seems like a truly nasty piece of work.

  10. Cassie of Sydney
    #3629815, posted on October 23, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    “Eyrie
    #3629805, posted on October 23, 2020 at 1:01 pm
    KKK seems like a truly nasty piece of work.”

    Yep…..nasty, nasty, nasty and which is why I call her a skank…and that is still way too complimentary.

  11. Cassie of Sydney
    #3629828, posted on October 23, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    And I can guarantee you that if Louise 7-Nilligan and KKK could smear Abbott with the same king of accusation that they smeared Cardinal Pell (7-0 upon him) with…they would.

  12. Daily llama
    #3629840, posted on October 23, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    Bruce, its ‘Daily Llama‘. The rest is fake news!
    As for Keneally, the less said the better. Maybe I’m dumb, but (after being a voter for 45 years) I still have this absurd fantasy that a lot of our pollies- at least at the beginning- believe what they stand for and have the nation’s interests at heart. I’ve never felt that about her, or Sarah two-dads. They disgust me.

  13. candy
    #3629914, posted on October 23, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    Ms Keneally was close buddy of Eddie Obeid apparently.

    Probably Mother Mary MacKillop would not particularly approve of that relationship.

  14. H B Bear
    #3629993, posted on October 23, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    Abbott is equivalent to running a stick along the fence for Lefty Pavlovian dogs. Really gets ‘em salivating.

  15. Mother Lode
    #3629996, posted on October 23, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    A progressive believes they make the world when they write. When they write something mean about a person that person becomes bad.

    This is aided by the fact they don’t know what makes a thing true.

    Po-Mo, anyone?

  16. Michael Lewis
    #3630002, posted on October 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    I’v always wondered whether KK was actually a German citizen. I’m sure she renounced her US citizenship but is it possible, she inherited German citizenship from her German father? Did she renounce German / EU citizenship as well?

  17. Roger
    #3630003, posted on October 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    Er…if I were Milligan I wouldn’t go around second guessing a saint in public.

  18. Franx
    #3630020, posted on October 23, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    Next, they will both refer to their ‘convent’ education to suggest ‘prestige’ – they know how to play at being a cultural catholic, when to be ‘special’ and when to be ‘victim’.

  19. Mother Lode
    #3630031, posted on October 23, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    Er…if I were Milligan I wouldn’t go around second guessing a saint in public.

    She will believe that Saint Mary McKillop would agree with her and despise that fiendish Mr Abbott.

    Commandeering someone else’s credibility for her own use as the situation requires.

  20. The Sheriff
    #3630036, posted on October 23, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    Milligan trying to lecture people on how to be an authentic Catholic? What a farce.

    The Pope should issue an edict banning Milligan from the premises of any Catholic institution globally.

  21. Des Deskperson
    #3630048, posted on October 23, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    ‘I can’t see the decent, salt of the earth Josephite sisters who taught me liking any of this one little bit.’

    I didn’t think Milligan liked the nuns from her childhood all that much. According to the AFR on 12 April 2019, ‘when Milligan meets women her own age who were assaulted by nuns or priests, she thinks ‘that could have been me'”.

    She seem to be implying rather strongly – is she not – that she felt in some sort of danger from the nuns she came into contact with as a kiddie.

    Franx – above – is on to something. She swaps these personas about depending on her audience, Oirish coleen, sentimental Aussie Catholic, church victim, fearless atheist reporter, loving mum….”

  22. Terry
    #3630055, posted on October 23, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    @Lysander

    Well, since we’re “dreaming”…
    President: Tony Abbott
    Treasury & Finance: Peter Costello
    Foreign Affairs & Homeland Security: Andrew Hastie
    Defence: Jim Molan
    Energy, Water, Environment: Craig Kelly
    Mining, Agriculture & Infrastructure: Gina (yeah, why not. Not sure we could afford her though. Maybe she’ll ask not what the country can do for her).
    Immigration: Peter Dutton
    Health, Education & Employment: Mark Latham
    Productivity & Deregulation: Cory Bernadi
    Liberty & Freedom: John Stone

    A team of 10 in the executive appointed by the directly elected President, answerable to elected representatives in a parliament with the Senate replaced by direct review from the Australian people (ie any laws enacted by representatives must go to the people for assent).

    Who will think of all the unemployed and unemployable polliemuppets and their entourages? Don’t care.

  23. notafan
    #3630058, posted on October 23, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Milligan could only have come in contact with Josephites at primary school.

    I remember a little mocking about praying the Salve Regina at school.

  24. cuckoo
    #3630061, posted on October 23, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    She swaps these personas about depending on her audience, Oirish coleen, sentimental Aussie Catholic, church victim, fearless atheist reporter, loving mum….”

    “Sybil?…Sybil?…who am I speaking to now?, am I speaking to…Louise?”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.