Bizarre claim: Mary MacKillop may be angry with Tony Abbott

The Josephite saint – exactly like George Pell – was famously the victim of “slander and false accusations.”
Wonder what Mother Mary MacKillop would make of this palaver. I can’t see the decent, salt of the earth Josephite sisters who taught me liking any of this one little bit. https://t.co/my7wrxvrQL
— Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) October 19, 2020
There are three reasons Mrs Keneally is hysterical about Tony Abbott attending an anniversary Mass in Rome conducted by Cardinal Pell: humiliation, pride and vengeance. St Mary MacKillop, pray for her.
Abbott: he’s really just like holy water on these people. Aiee! It burns!!
Milligan and her games…
she has an eternity of “fun” ahead of her…
In my ideal government, I’d have Tones as PM, Pell as Treasurer, Lord Christopher Monckton as Environment Minister, Gina as Minister for Minerals, Energy and Water…. I could go on…
Lysander, if only !!!!
Quite true Louise.
Ms Mac would’ve roasted KKK quite nicely I should think.
Jeez, Louise!
I’m about as Catholic as the Dalai Lama, but whilst you may have been enrolled at a Josephite establishment, I suspect you did not pay too much attention.
Possibly dreaming of a glorious career of churnalistic hyperbole.
As for Kristina Kennel……
Now that’s a beautiful thought.
Didn’t Abbott get the travel exemption to go to the UK?
KKK can debate that.
But where does this “another” travel exemption come from?
KKK seems like a truly nasty piece of work.
“Eyrie
#3629805, posted on October 23, 2020 at 1:01 pm
KKK seems like a truly nasty piece of work.”
Yep…..nasty, nasty, nasty and which is why I call her a skank…and that is still way too complimentary.
And I can guarantee you that if Louise 7-Nilligan and KKK could smear Abbott with the same king of accusation that they smeared Cardinal Pell (7-0 upon him) with…they would.
Bruce, its ‘Daily Llama‘. The rest is fake news!
As for Keneally, the less said the better. Maybe I’m dumb, but (after being a voter for 45 years) I still have this absurd fantasy that a lot of our pollies- at least at the beginning- believe what they stand for and have the nation’s interests at heart. I’ve never felt that about her, or Sarah two-dads. They disgust me.
Ms Keneally was close buddy of Eddie Obeid apparently.
Probably Mother Mary MacKillop would not particularly approve of that relationship.
Abbott is equivalent to running a stick along the fence for Lefty Pavlovian dogs. Really gets ‘em salivating.
A progressive believes they make the world when they write. When they write something mean about a person that person becomes bad.
This is aided by the fact they don’t know what makes a thing true.
Po-Mo, anyone?
I’v always wondered whether KK was actually a German citizen. I’m sure she renounced her US citizenship but is it possible, she inherited German citizenship from her German father? Did she renounce German / EU citizenship as well?
Er…if I were Milligan I wouldn’t go around second guessing a saint in public.
Next, they will both refer to their ‘convent’ education to suggest ‘prestige’ – they know how to play at being a cultural catholic, when to be ‘special’ and when to be ‘victim’.
She will believe that Saint Mary McKillop would agree with her and despise that fiendish Mr Abbott.
Commandeering someone else’s credibility for her own use as the situation requires.
Milligan trying to lecture people on how to be an authentic Catholic? What a farce.
The Pope should issue an edict banning Milligan from the premises of any Catholic institution globally.
‘I can’t see the decent, salt of the earth Josephite sisters who taught me liking any of this one little bit.’
I didn’t think Milligan liked the nuns from her childhood all that much. According to the AFR on 12 April 2019, ‘when Milligan meets women her own age who were assaulted by nuns or priests, she thinks ‘that could have been me'”.
She seem to be implying rather strongly – is she not – that she felt in some sort of danger from the nuns she came into contact with as a kiddie.
Franx – above – is on to something. She swaps these personas about depending on her audience, Oirish coleen, sentimental Aussie Catholic, church victim, fearless atheist reporter, loving mum….”
@Lysander
Well, since we’re “dreaming”…
President: Tony Abbott
Treasury & Finance: Peter Costello
Foreign Affairs & Homeland Security: Andrew Hastie
Defence: Jim Molan
Energy, Water, Environment: Craig Kelly
Mining, Agriculture & Infrastructure: Gina (yeah, why not. Not sure we could afford her though. Maybe she’ll ask not what the country can do for her).
Immigration: Peter Dutton
Health, Education & Employment: Mark Latham
Productivity & Deregulation: Cory Bernadi
Liberty & Freedom: John Stone
A team of 10 in the executive appointed by the directly elected President, answerable to elected representatives in a parliament with the Senate replaced by direct review from the Australian people (ie any laws enacted by representatives must go to the people for assent).
Who will think of all the unemployed and unemployable polliemuppets and their entourages? Don’t care.
Milligan could only have come in contact with Josephites at primary school.
I remember a little mocking about praying the Salve Regina at school.
“Sybil?…Sybil?…who am I speaking to now?, am I speaking to…Louise?”