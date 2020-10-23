Heroes

Posted on 5:31 pm, October 23, 2020 by currencylad

5 Responses to Heroes

  1. Roger
    #3630176, posted on October 23, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    “…police seem to have lost control of this pack.”

    Citizens protesting peacefully now becomes a “pack” (of animals?) whom police should be “controlling”.

    Listen lady, this is Australia, not some corrupt 3rd world police state.

    Not yet, anyway.

  2. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3630178, posted on October 23, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Is that a BLM (bolshevik leninist marxist ) or antifa fascist thugs march ? Surely they are not against the Beloved Dandemic Dan ? It cant be can it ?

  3. twostix
    #3630181, posted on October 23, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Twitter comments show there’s an incredible all-in Jonestown style movement that’s sprung up in the Victorian lock-down compound.

    Eerie.

  4. Siltstone
    #3630185, posted on October 23, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    Good to see the age profile of the participants. “Let Victoria Work” tee shirts well represented. Jim Penman of Jim’s mowing has been a stand out in the otherwise shy world of business.

  5. twostix
    #3630186, posted on October 23, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    E.g:

    Not from the air. This is a small group of nut jobs who care very little for the well being of others. 10-20% people are long haulers or have organ damage, including people with mild versions, according to UK data. These are young and healthy people. No-one is invulnerable.

    Imagine believing this.

    A significant percentage of people want to believe this is an apocalypse in the making.

