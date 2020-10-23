This line is never ending. Despite hundreds and hundreds of officers around the shrine police seem to have lost control of this pack. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/E0BW9CMU2v
— Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) October 23, 2020
If the growth of the Nanny State is to be curtailed, policy makers must have the confidence to stand firm against the mutton of opinion even when it is dressed up as the lamb of science.
“…police seem to have lost control of this pack.”
Citizens protesting peacefully now becomes a “pack” (of animals?) whom police should be “controlling”.
Listen lady, this is Australia, not some corrupt 3rd world police state.
Not yet, anyway.
Is that a BLM (bolshevik leninist marxist ) or antifa fascist thugs march ? Surely they are not against the Beloved Dandemic Dan ? It cant be can it ?
Twitter comments show there’s an incredible all-in Jonestown style movement that’s sprung up in the Victorian lock-down compound.
Eerie.
Good to see the age profile of the participants. “Let Victoria Work” tee shirts well represented. Jim Penman of Jim’s mowing has been a stand out in the otherwise shy world of business.
E.g:
Imagine believing this.
A significant percentage of people want to believe this is an apocalypse in the making.