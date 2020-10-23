Judgement time

Posted on 11:46 am, October 23, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Latest from the Spec.  What a shocker ….

When does an error in judgement cost someone their job? It depends.   

If it is Gladys Berejiklian, you are safe. If it is Laura Tingle, you are safe. But what about Christine Holgate, Australia’s Postmaster in Chief? 

It was reported yesterday that Holgate gave ‘luxury’ watches as presents to a number of her senior staff as a reward for completing a task. Total cost of $12,000 for four watches. 

and the conclusion ….

Judgement. The universal get out of jail card. Perhaps the moral to the story is that the smaller the scandal the higher the penalty.  

8 Responses to Judgement time

  1. Arnost
    #3629595, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:53 am

  2. Arnost
  3. H B Bear
    #3629597, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Better yet. Don’t have a scandal on a slow news day.

  4. H B Bear
    #3629609, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:59 am

    Senate Estimates usually provides some theatre about the cost of paper clips while the house burns down around them.

  5. stackja
    #3629613, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    Gough never faced consequences.
    Carmen never faced consequences.

  6. min
    #3629624, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    Timing all in the timing haha

  7. Herodotus
    #3629625, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    She earns enough to pay for those watches herself, and the execs who got them lare likewise not short of cash.
    The posties have to do overtime to make their pay passable.

  8. notafan
    #3629627, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    I had a parcel that took exactly one month to go 30km.

    I can see why Cartier watches were in order.

    Job well done.

