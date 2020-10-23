Judgement time

Latest from the Spec. What a shocker ….
When does an error in judgement cost someone their job? It depends.
If it is Gladys Berejiklian, you are safe. If it is Laura Tingle, you are safe. But what about Christine Holgate, Australia’s Postmaster in Chief?
It was reported yesterday that Holgate gave ‘luxury’ watches as presents to a number of her senior staff as a reward for completing a task. Total cost of $12,000 for four watches.
and the conclusion ….
Judgement. The universal get out of jail card. Perhaps the moral to the story is that the smaller the scandal the higher the penalty.
Better yet. Don’t have a scandal on a slow news day.
Senate Estimates usually provides some theatre about the cost of paper clips while the house burns down around them.
Gough never faced consequences.
Carmen never faced consequences.
Timing all in the timing haha
She earns enough to pay for those watches herself, and the execs who got them lare likewise not short of cash.
The posties have to do overtime to make their pay passable.
I had a parcel that took exactly one month to go 30km.
I can see why Cartier watches were in order.
Job well done.