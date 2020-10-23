Judgement time

Latest from the Spec. What a shocker ….

When does an error in judgement cost someone their job? It depends.

If it is Gladys Berejiklian, you are safe. If it is Laura Tingle, you are safe. But what about Christine Holgate, Australia’s Postmaster in Chief?

It was reported yesterday that Holgate gave ‘luxury’ watches as presents to a number of her senior staff as a reward for completing a task. Total cost of $12,000 for four watches.