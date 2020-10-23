Some prelims for the debate today at noon

Posted on 10:39 am, October 23, 2020 by Steve Kates

This is the chap who was Hunter Biden’s business partner in China. It is virtually impossible to get any of the major media organisations to discuss almost any of it. And then there’s this.

And here is PDT’s own release of the full interview with Leslie Stahl at the American 60 Minutes.

You can also read a thorough discussion at Ace of Spades. The media bias is unbelievable. BTW Trump did not walk out.

Unconscionable. You want to see PDT walking out on an interview, this is Donald Trump walking out on an interview.

Even in retelling the story Baron Cohen tells only lies. The actual version and his version are a prefiguring of Leslie Stahl at 60 Minutes. These people are relentless liars.

7 Responses to Some prelims for the debate today at noon

  2. Mother Lode
    #3629536, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:09 am

    I note the reporter calling out to Tony Bobulinski “Who paid your expenses to be here?”

    An intrepid newshound to be sure.

  3. Rob
    #3629538, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:09 am

    Surely, Biden isn’t the best candidate money can buy.

  4. Mother Lode
    #3629556, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:26 am

    I will go out on a limb here and admit that I never found Sacha Baron Cohen funny – and I mean ever. There was not some sunlit carefree time of innocence in the past, when perhaps his style was different (or perhaps it was only me…) that I found him entertaining.

    Not even in his Ali G days when his shtick seemed to consist of mocking people who were not in on the joke but who preferred to be polite and reserved while trying to work out what was wrong with him.

    Even that can still work but he always seemed to do it with contempt and a meanness that has just got worse.

    Well, those are my thoughts anyway.

  5. OldOzzie
    #3629570, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Rob
    #3629538, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:09 am
    Surely, Biden isn’t the best candidate money can buy.

    The Best Candidate that China can buy

    Weekend at Biden’s advert

    59 Secs – perfect Summary of Hiden Biden

  6. PB
    #3629571, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:39 am

    Stahl, Cohen…Lots of Cohencidences surrounding the anti-Trump movement in the US….or was I supposed to be seeing Russians and Iranians?

