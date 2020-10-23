Story behind the banner

Posted on 6:30 pm, October 23, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

7 Responses to Story behind the banner

  2. chrisl
    #3630280, posted on October 23, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Go Peta And she’s a Tiger Supporter. Go Tigers 🐅🖤💛

  3. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3630282, posted on October 23, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Peta has lined up the incompetents like ducks in a row ,wonderfull woman she should gat Scomos job ,watch the sparks fly ifshe did . The swamp would be shattered ,they would probably need Beyond Blue.

  4. Catlady
    #3630310, posted on October 23, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    Awesome! Good story.

    Purchased. 🙂

    Should say – ‘Free Melbourne. Make Australia Great Again’. Because it ain’t great with my Melbournian friends in shackles. 😔

  5. The BigBlueCat
    #3630315, posted on October 23, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Clinical and surgical execution of Dan Andrews … the MSM needs to sit up and take notice on how to governments to account.

  6. Daily llama
    #3630340, posted on October 23, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    What’s PETA got to do with the lockdown?
    …sorry, wrong PETA!

  7. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3630341, posted on October 23, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Story behind the banner

    Venezuela and Victoria both start with “V”.
    Never call your kid Vikki or Vladimir.

