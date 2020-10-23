Story behind the banner

Liberty Quote
… after a succession of governments intent on proving that their word is their junk bond, any voters who aren’t jaded should have their pulse checked.— Henry Ergas
-
-
Go PETA!!!!!
Go Peta And she’s a Tiger Supporter. Go Tigers 🐅🖤💛
Peta has lined up the incompetents like ducks in a row ,wonderfull woman she should gat Scomos job ,watch the sparks fly ifshe did . The swamp would be shattered ,they would probably need Beyond Blue.
Awesome! Good story.
Purchased. 🙂
Should say – ‘Free Melbourne. Make Australia Great Again’. Because it ain’t great with my Melbournian friends in shackles. 😔
Clinical and surgical execution of Dan Andrews … the MSM needs to sit up and take notice on how to governments to account.
What’s PETA got to do with the lockdown?
…sorry, wrong PETA!
Venezuela and Victoria both start with “V”.
Never call your kid Vikki or Vladimir.