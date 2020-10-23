The joke’s on us

1984 was the most visionary, prescient book ever written. “He who controls the past controls the future.” Joe says he never said it and therefore he didn’t, even if he did.

Same with the millions he and his son took from the Chinese, Ukrainians and others. If Joe says he never took a cent, then you can have all the laptops full of documents you wish, and not a dollar went into his pocket. As in: NPR tells readers the Hunter Biden story is a ‘waste’ of time and a ‘pure distraction,’ so they’re not reporting on it. Did an event that was never reported ever happen?

And do you really want to bet your career and future on saying anything else?