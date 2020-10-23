They’re laughing at you pal.

Posted on 10:15 am, October 23, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Cultural Issues, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to They’re laughing at you pal.

  1. H B Bear
    #3629441, posted on October 23, 2020 at 10:19 am

    Will it make any difference?

  4. feelthebern
    #3629458, posted on October 23, 2020 at 10:26 am

    These cartoons make Dan Andrews angry.
    When Dan Andrews angry he extends lockdowns.
    Therefore, these cartoons are extending the lockdowns.

  5. Riversutra
    #3629460, posted on October 23, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Let’s get in early Cats, theses may not pay as well as Australia Post but we must take what we can get

    Reported in the Guardian.
    The Victorian government is recruiting intelligence and data experts to analyse which workplaces to target for enforcement and surveillance operations, in a significant escalation of its capacity to punish employers who fail to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.
    The 25 new positions within the intelligence division, which the EOI notes are yet to be formally advertised, include a director of intelligence position paying an annual salary of almost $200,000, and six senior roles paying as much as $160,000 per year.

    What is very troubling to me is just how long will Andrews war on Capitalism go for if these are LONGTERM jobs.

  6. Perfidious Albino
    #3629508, posted on October 23, 2020 at 10:54 am

    The Intelligence Division of what, VicPol? or some other quasi-legit paramilitary enforcement bureau they are setting up with their ‘CHO Authorised Officer’ BS…

    Love the cartoons – “ridicule… they don’t like it up ’em!”

  7. Tel
    #3629524, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:02 am

    These cartoons make Dan Andrews angry.

    Good.

    When Dan Andrews angry he extends lockdowns.
    Therefore, these cartoons are extending the lockdowns.

    Negotiating with people like Andrews doesn’t work … he’s had plenty of chances to negotiate but he made the choice to be the worst of the worst … now it’s a matter of principle. Full pressure, use lefty tactics and pile on because it’s only what he deserves … Daniel Andrews is weak and ready to crack.

    Get those cartoons to as many people as you know. Get the information out there about their evasion when asked about who made the key decisions regarding quarantine and lockdown. They wouldn’t be dodging questions if they had nothing to hide … these guys know people are onto them.

  8. Terry
    #3629567, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:36 am

    ‘The 25 new positions within the intelligence division…’

    Let me guess. No IQ test required.

    What am I thinking? Not having a frontal lobotomy probably results in immediate disqualification.

    Pay up taxpayers (all three of you that are left) – this is yet another shakedown.

    A country digging its own grave with a grateful smile on its dial.

  9. Terry
    #3629569, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:37 am

    ‘annual salary of almost $200,000, and six senior roles paying as much as $160,000 per year.’

    The cost to the country goes well beyond the money.

  11. H B Bear
    #3629592, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Political cartoons are one of the last holdouts in the MSM. Kevin O’Lemon anyone?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.