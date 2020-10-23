Liberty Quote
The substitution of economic planning for the market economy removes all freedom and leaves to the individual merely the right to obey.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
- Herodotus on Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
- Zatara on Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
- Arky on Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
- nilk on Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
- Eyrie on Monday Forum: October 19, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum: October 19, 2020
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
- Zatara on Monday Forum: October 19, 2020
- nilk on Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
- Eyrie on Some prelims for the debate today at noon
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
- Herodotus on Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
- notafan on Judgement time
- Woolfe on Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
- Herodotus on Judgement time
- min on Judgement time
- Another Ian on Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
- Eyrie on Monday Forum: October 19, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum: October 19, 2020
- Rex Anger on Monday Forum: October 19, 2020
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
- mh on Monday Forum: October 19, 2020
- Albatross on Australia Post and Cartier watches
- Dr Faustus on Monday Forum: October 19, 2020
- mh on Monday Forum: October 19, 2020
- stackja on Judgement time
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: October 19, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Bizarre claim: Mary MacKillop may be angry with Tony Abbott
- Judgement time
- Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
- Some prelims for the debate today at noon
- They’re laughing at you pal.
- Islam and the West: We must strike back or soon we’ll all be Samuel Paty
- Australia Post and Cartier watches
- Bjorn Lomborg is not a sceptic
- RIP: James “The Amazing” Randi
- Help wanted on environmental damage caused by windmills and solar farms
- For Lease – Finding a “Covid Normal”
- High Tech Hayekians III
- Garage Nazis take a break from saluting swastikas to hit Magda
- Public Choice Theory
- “Don’t cry for me New Zealand”. Jacinta Ardern as a Latin American populist
- Final Presidential Debate Friday October 23 @ noon AEDT
- Frolicking Mole: Mole’s modest proposal
- David Bidstrup guest post. Babies die in Adelaide. Who cares?
- Sure, Joe Biden took bribes from China and Ukraine but…
- Federal Californication
- Remember Rudi Giuliani is a grub
- The only evidence that the left understand right from wrong is they know what they have to cover up about
- What’s the difference
- The Bernard Collaery situation
- Betrayed woman is emotionally inconsistent about her ex
- Pell money trail: AUSTRAC gives ‘information’ to VicPol, Feds
- Record low wind day
- Dan Andrews needs to remember his place
- The logic of a bureaucratic regulator
- The worst premier in Australian history
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread
This entry was posted in Elections, International, Politics. Bookmark the permalink.
Enjoy. Watch it for me. I can’t.
Fox commentary team on the debate is Chris Williams, Donna Brazile and Juan Williams. LOL. Fox is dead.
Watch it on C-SPAN!
Melania looking hot in black.
Wtf are you SERIOUS? That is pretty damn brazen.
Bang a gong. We are on.
I kinda wanna watch Crowder’s live commentary instead of the real thing.
Ok. I am here. Watching on Fox. Making a cuppa.
90 minutes is a long haul.
Will Joe have a hidden earpiece?
ANyone get money on the double?
“Roogh Row, Kamala is implicated in Biden Deals: ”
Link at
https://chiefio.wordpress.com/2020/10/15/the-post-biden-block-twitter-facebook-do-a-streisand/#comment-133988
Go!
Anyone who is undecided at this point has not been paying attention for years.
Trump on top of the Covid numbers.
I see the first question is recycled from the first debate about how each candidate would handle the pandemic.
This is beyond stupid because Trump’s already got a program that he’s rolled out, and Biden will do what Trump did or what his carers let him do.
Biden 200000 dead still coming. But wear a mask.
Trump says what he’s been doing and what he’s planning, Biden starts with noting how many are dead, and oh, wear masks, and Trump has no plan.
Now he’s verballing the NEJM on Trump
I don’t think this mask obsession plays the way they think it does.
Mandatory mask wearing?
Yeah Joe, say that a little louder.
Moderator already showing signs of favouring sleepy Joe.
Trump’s vaccine timeline in query. Vaccine issues. Biden says process must be transparent.
Trump being positive, Biden carping.