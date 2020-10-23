Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread

Posted on 11:45 am, October 23, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
21 Responses to Trump v Biden Debate Open Thread

  1. Catlady
    #3629585, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Enjoy. Watch it for me. I can’t.

  2. Arnost
    #3629599, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Fox commentary team on the debate is Chris Williams, Donna Brazile and Juan Williams. LOL. Fox is dead.

  4. mh
    #3629605, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:57 am

    Melania looking hot in black.

  5. Oh come on
    #3629606, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:57 am

    Fox commentary team on the debate is Chris Williams, Donna Brazile and Juan Williams. LOL. Fox is dead.

    Wtf are you SERIOUS? That is pretty damn brazen.

  7. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3629610, posted on October 23, 2020 at 11:59 am

    I kinda wanna watch Crowder’s live commentary instead of the real thing.

  8. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3629618, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Ok. I am here. Watching on Fox. Making a cuppa.

  9. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3629622, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    90 minutes is a long haul.

    Will Joe have a hidden earpiece?

  10. Another Ian
    #3629623, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    ANyone get money on the double?

    “Roogh Row, Kamala is implicated in Biden Deals: ”

    Link at

    https://chiefio.wordpress.com/2020/10/15/the-post-biden-block-twitter-facebook-do-a-streisand/#comment-133988

  12. Herodotus
    #3629629, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    Anyone who is undecided at this point has not been paying attention for years.

  13. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3629631, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Trump on top of the Covid numbers.

  14. nilk
    #3629633, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    I see the first question is recycled from the first debate about how each candidate would handle the pandemic.

    This is beyond stupid because Trump’s already got a program that he’s rolled out, and Biden will do what Trump did or what his carers let him do.

  15. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3629635, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    Biden 200000 dead still coming. But wear a mask.

  16. nilk
    #3629638, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    Trump says what he’s been doing and what he’s planning, Biden starts with noting how many are dead, and oh, wear masks, and Trump has no plan.

  17. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3629639, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    Now he’s verballing the NEJM on Trump

  18. Arky
    #3629640, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    I don’t think this mask obsession plays the way they think it does.

  19. Zatara
    #3629641, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    Mandatory mask wearing?

    Yeah Joe, say that a little louder.

  20. Herodotus
    #3629642, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    Moderator already showing signs of favouring sleepy Joe.

  21. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3629643, posted on October 23, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    Trump’s vaccine timeline in query. Vaccine issues. Biden says process must be transparent.
    Trump being positive, Biden carping.

