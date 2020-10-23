Victoria Police refuses to investigate anti-Pell cash transfers

The smelliest police force in Australia rushes to declare that the recipients will be protected:
Victoria police has confirmed being made aware of payments from the Vatican to Australia, but says that without evidence of “suspicious activity” it is not investigating them.
On Tuesday, Australia’s financial crimes watchdog, Austrac, revealed it had provided information to the federal and Victorian police after it was asked to examine allegations that €700,000 (A$1.1m) had been paid from Vatican funds, allegedly in connection with George Pell’s court matters.
On Friday, a Victoria police spokeswoman told Guardian Australia: “Austrac has made Victoria police aware of transfer of monies from the Vatican over a period of time to Australia.”
“They have not advised Victoria police of any suspicious activity related to these transactions,” she said. “In the absence of any other evidence or intelligence, Victoria police has noted the advice from Austrac. We are not at this time conducting any further investigation.”
No evidence of suspicious activity – apart from 700,000 stolen euros being tipped into somebody’s account “over a period of time.” Note well that VicPol doesn’t deny the recipient was linked to the anti-Pell cause. If the money went to a plainly neutral person or cause, they would have said so. Loudly.
Vicpol seem to be saying Austrac will refer mundane transactions to them as they are saying they lack evidence/suspicion to go on.
A case of “theres dogshit in the yard, but I dont see any evidence of a dog itself”!!
Hey, why doesn’t VicPol advertise for anyone who wants to allege that the 700k euros are connected with a crime?
I know it would be totally novel to trawl for an accuser where there’s no evidence of wrongdoing*, but there’s always a first time, hey?
[* apart, in this case, from the fact that the money is known to have been stolen and there’s no apparent innocent explanation of why it arrived here.]
As Lt. Worf of Star Trek NG and DS9 would say, VicPol is “without honour.”
Their choice of whom to prosecute and not to prosecute is very arbitrary and selective.
If the money IS stolen, embezzled or otherwise inappropriately obtained… Don’t VIC Pol or AFP have an obligation to investigate where it ended up?
Not E700,000 but more than $2 million over 4 transactions.
“Don’t VIC Pol or AFP have an obligation to investigate where it ended up?”
Therein lies the rub.
From the Oz:-
The swamp is deep in Victoria. And – given the impunity that Dan shows in trampling over rights I suspect that it will only get deeper.
The VICPOL are now covered in so much shit that they will do anything to keep Dan in power in order to prevent light being shone into this cesspit.
Power corrupts.
Colour me surprised.
These pricks are only interested in the big fish; pregnant mothers, backyard sausage sizzlers, curfew breachers, mask deniers etc.
Fuck I’m glad I don’t live in Victoria.
We’ll see if the AUSTRAC referral to Victoria’s IBAC comes to anything.
It has such a brief track record that it is hard to say whether or not IBAC is competent or honest – but at least it’s not VicPol.
“Fuck I’m glad I don’t live in Victoria.”
Me too…however I feel for those Victorians who didn’t vote for this criminal Stalinist and his cronies. The problem with Victoria and Victorians (Catallaxy Victorians excepted) is that they have continually elected, going on two decades, far-left progressives who have politicised the police force and politicised the judiciary. This makes for a dangerous society. I am completely unsurprised that Vic Plod aren’t interested in investigating claims of Vatican money transfers linked to Pell case. Why would they? They probably know already where it will end…..which brings me to this…”smelliest” is way to kind…the Victorian police force stinks.
I don’t know much about IBAC, but it’s official remit appears to be: “Corruption in the public sector. Police misconduct.”
Within Victoria.
Not immediately clear how the Vatican’s hot money directs to the Victorian public sector, or Vikpol.
Cardinal Becciu is lawyering up … threatening to sue all comers. Given that he has not actually been accused of embezzling the funds – it may be that this is why it’s being dropped. Hopefully just for now:
Cassie. I’m one of those who didn’t, and never will, vote for this scum. Thanks for your concern and sympathy.
God works in mysterious ways it would seem….
Post something on Facebook and the Vicpol goons are in your kitchen hand cuffing and arresting you.
Nothing to see hear however
To be fair, Vicpol investigating Vicpol would not be a good look.
Over to you, AFP.
Must say it certainly makes on wonder if the money trail is a bit close to home with those who ignore it. Just saying….
There must be a royal commission into L’Affaire Pell.
So austrac did not preset vicpol with ‘suspicious evidence’ on a plate.
Perhaps austrac thought vicpol would engage in police work and begin to investigate whether in fact there was any suspicious evidence about the transactions,
But if vicpol were to investigate, they might find suspicious evidence involving vicpol.
By deciding not to investigate, vicpol is not saying there is no suspicious evidence but only that if there were any, they would prefer not to be the ones who found it.
I’m sure that fat cvnt, Luke Cornelius has a perfectly succinct sound bite to explain this.
I am still wondering if Luke Cornelius is currently transitioning from a man to a woman or has transitioned from a woman to a man. Methinks the latter.
Planet Cornelius – gas giant or black hole?
There must be a royal commission into L’Affaire Pell.
+1
Over to you, Christian Porter, our part time A-G.
Vicstasi are far too busy fining citizens to top up the fascist left government of Dandemic Dan to be bothered with little things like foreign corruption . They have pregnant women and dangerous little old ;ladies to handcuff ,and the donuts dont eat themselves .
There is plenty of ‘suspicious activity’ in the corrupt and contemptible Stalinst political prosecution of Pell by Yarragrad’s corrupt, lying, perjuring Stalinst abortion of a police force and corrupt, lying, perjuring Stalinst abortion of an Office of Public Prosecutions on behalf of their political whoremongers in the Andrews Stalinst pervert thuggocracy in Spring Street. But a squadron of pigs will perform advanced aerial acrobatics before that gets investigated.
Meanwhile the ABC politburo brushes aside the supposedly ‘widely discredited’ allegations about Hunter Biden’s laptop:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-10-23/donald-trump-joe-biden-final-debate-takeaways/12808622
I accuse them of corruption and complicity.
Cassie of Sydney, when I saw Cornelius on the tv not too long ago – from memory I think he was telling people they were batshit crazy – I actually did a double-take thinking it were former Commissioner Nixon gracing us with her presence – instead of getting her hair done/speaking with her biographer (was that book ever released?)/going to tea (although Cornelius hardly looks like he’d forego tea if it meant continuing with work). I admit it was without sound on – but the likeness (at least initially, and particularly when he was wearing his glasses) was there for me.
On another note, why is it – with the exception of present commissioner Patton and past commissioner Overland – that the recent VicPol commissioners have not looked like they would pass the very fitness test which recruits would need to pass to enter VicPol in the first place?
Too busy investigating facebook posts by young mothers. Priorities.
Oh, and there’s nothing to investigate anyhow. I’m sure they know to whom of their friends and colleagues the money went. All good.