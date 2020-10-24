Brian Gladish guest post from the US. A Guess at Our Future

From his blog The Radical Liberal.
This morning, in his remarks on Bloomberg’s Wall Street Week, David Westin said the following.
As the polls continue to move in the Democrats’ direction, markets seem to get more comfortable with a Biden win; especially if it’s quick and it’s clean.
This statement, especially the idea that markets are “comfortable” with a win by someone who clearly advocates a regime of higher taxation and regulation, made me wonder. Viewing stock market activity, it is clear that it is true, but why? Perhaps, as in 1930s Germany, the so-called capitalists are banking on support for the party of corporatism to preserve their status.
Prior to that moment I had been thinking that Trump’s random interventionism was preferable to Biden’s program of systematic, all-encompassing interventionism. But that is clearly not the attitude of Wall Street, corporate America, or the deep state.
It seems that the consistent national socialism, or fascism, on offer from the Democrat nominee is being embraced by a majority of the nation (over 50% in national polls at the moment), and there is a clear consensus growing that more and more of daily life should be centrally planned. After all, it appears that many experts deride the lack of a national plan in the face of varying responses by states in the U.S. to the COVID-19 pandemic. Where is all this heading?
My view at the moment is that the goal is first, national socialism—an end to federalism and a dramatic shift of power to regulate daily life to the federal government. But this cannot be the end game as many who favor international governance, like George Soros through the Open Society Foundations (OSF), the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and the World Economic Forum (WEF) are also clearly supporting Biden—the “reasonable” nominee.
I am generally not attracted to conspiracy theories, but there is no doubt that these organizations have agendas and the attention of the political and intellectual elites. I believe that they have the best of intentions, seeking to save the world through international governance; or, as has been said in the past, “one-world government.” This objective is to be achieved through the gradual centralization of governance from one level to the next, national governance being the step required before regional or international governance. The method is through the gradual undermining of individualism through the discrediting of non-credentialed expert opinion and, if required, the suppression of voices of dissent. Donald Trump, an individual unschooled in this program is a definite bump in the road. However, to believe, as QAnon adherents apparently do, that Trump can save us from this powerful force, is naïve, as Trump clearly lacks the knowledge to do so.
Unlike in George Orwell‘s Nineteen Eighty-Four, actual war is no longer required to unite the masses in supporting the programs of the state. Now, it is clear that wars against conditions or ideas will suffice: the “War on Poverty,” the “War on Drugs,” the “War on Terrorism,” the “War on COVID-19,” the “War on Climate Change,” and who knows what next? All that is needed is a “war” that cannot be won and exists in perpetuity, or at least long enough that some new boogeyman can be placed before the public.
This constructivist program is hubris on steroids—the belief that an elite that governs every detail of the lives of humanity will produce a result better than the evolutionary processes that have governed us for thousands of years. It will eliminate competitive markets and impose a one-size-fits-all regime that will hamper the development of comparative advantage and stifle capital accumulation that is supportive of innovative products and business plans. It is clearly a eugenics for society, and will produce the same catastrophic results.
PS Australians might be interested in this action against 60 Minutes.
It’s long, but it’s worth every minute. In 90 minutes, I completely destroy the credibility of 60 Minutes Australia, The Age, Sydney Morning Herald, Nick McKenzie, and Charlotte Grieve. Actually, it only took 6 minutes, but their lies were so numerous that I needed the extra minutes to expose them all. Note: Fairfax Media was taken over by Nine Entertainment Limited over a year ago, so technically it no longer exists.
“…will produce a result better than the evolutionary processes that have governed us for thousands of years.”
If you are at the top, is it better to allow others to climb up and potentially knock you off your perch, or ensure no-one else can get close, leaving you the only choice?
what a load of bullshit
+1
There has been parallel talk about an overdue? “Reset” of the Global Economy amidst CV-19 hysteria – with mention of a “failing” Gold Standard and Blockchain amongst this, even amongst Economic “Dries”.
I’m assuming the original statement is a flat-out lie, or at best some fabulously wishful thinking. If not, then the corporatocracy’s bound for the Mother of All Reckonings. They’ll end up like that lady from Riga, and soon.
Author lost all credibility here.
Our company director class know the rules of the game. It’s not efficiency and profit maximisation. Be at the table and you get preferential treatment, and barriers to entry for your competitors.
One day, all the folk who are petrified of ‘conspiracy theories’ are going to wake up to find that the big, overflowing ‘conspiracy theory’ basket, was, in fact, a wide range of theories, some much more creditable than others, and they never all belonged in that one, named basket.
Whether the elites get all their wishes-come-true or not, they certainly aren’t shy or completely secretive about trying.
It’s an amazingly durable and long-lasting ‘shut-up’ term.
So the market is OK with a Biden win? My bet is a worldwide stock market collapse right after that happens.
I grew up in the dying remnants of the British Empire (an era, a traditional culture and a part of the world), then I spent time in India in the 1980s where much of the old imperial system remained intact and seemed very familiar. Meanwhile post WW2 USA seemed utterly alien and quite bonkers. Orwell’s 1984 seems cartoonish compared to the bizarre hubris of post WW2 USA, for example try to wade through this:
https://thebaffler.com/salvos/omniscient-gentlemen-of-the-atlantic
The American elites seem to be the most bizarre group of people who ever lived, bar none. Even if they’ve toned it down in recent decades we can’t just pretend any of that never happened, or worse, is some state of normality we’d like to return to. The US has had an elite problem for a very long time, since the 1920s at least with Woodrow Wilson and co. Their problems now make sense in that light.
The old British Empire was simple and transparent in comparison, but those days are gone and we have to make our way with no guideposts.
The ‘market’, if you are still prepared to call it that, is actually comfortable with the multiple trillions of freshly created dollars, euro, whatever that the world’s central banks have thrown at it.
It has very little to do with the underlying economy or who is ‘in charge’.
Dupes such as these support socialism because they think they will have a seat at the table. The reality has been played out throughout history and is on display in Victoriastan- what you get is a big man despot, maybe with a small inner circle, until you are thrown under a bus to protect the big man for some inevitable stuff up. At best you end up in the bunker waiting for the revolver to be passed around. These nouveau Socialist groups do not realise they exist only through the tolerance and plurality of the West that is prepared to tolerate them and their low quality ideas, and productive citizens are forced to fund them via their governments.
Let’s hope that the “useful idiots” exist only in the rarefied atmosphere of our would-be “elites”.
What market activity?
If anything the US share markets are holding their breath. There have been no significant up or down movements lately that weren’t specifically related to COVID stimulus news.
I detect a strong whiff of leftist political propaganda and wishful thinking here.
Well said Bear,
“At best you end up in the bunker waiting for the revolver to be passed around.”
Is this why our firearm controls are so strict? [for the good guys anyway. The baddies don’t seem to have a problem obtaining them]
It’s clearly not true… had a late night Rafe?
The future is one of political lords, corporate vassals and serfs.